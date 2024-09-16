Conference Calls
Monday, September 16
Victory Through V2K – Featuring Special Guest: GI Jane
Join us for an inspiring session of Victory Through V2K hosted by Melody. GI Jane, a survivor of non-consensual human experimentation with DEW and RFID implants, will share her compelling story. Her unwavering strength and advocacy for targeted individuals will leave you empowered.
Victory Through V2K is held bi-weekly.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Note: The Morgellons Support Group Call – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby is held bi-weekly. The next call will be on Monday, September 23.
Details for future reference:
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5600
Access Code: 3174342#
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane
Tuesday, September 17
GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇! The Justice Action Meeting📝
SPECIAL GUEST: DD
THEME: A FEW MUST-DO-IT TI TIPS!
🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 - 4Real
Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!
Agenda:
8:30 – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi's Gem: A Word of Inspiration 🍊
THEME: What Can We Do Now? Tips, Support and ACTION!
Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥
8:50 – Please Announce Yourself 📣
9:00 – CURRENT EVENTS / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??
Weekly Features: TI TIPS by Constance; Sir Dan – Reading of Plaintiff #9; Lady T on VIDEOS and Tranquility; Founder TI Events on ANNOUNCEMENTS
9:40 – SPECIAL GUEST: Spotlight on DD
Work Continued:
FOIAs – IRB and others, Cease and Desist
Peta
Cobb-Bey Follow-up
9:55 – Please do your J.A.M. HW👩🏿💻
10:00 – Q&A 🗯 / Comments 👤
10:30 – Announcements and Closing Remarks
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, September 18
TI HELP NOW – Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Saturday, September 21
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
Join us for discussions on TI issues affecting the Asia-Pacific region.
Time: 7:00 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
Dial-In: (02) 4022-9113
Access Code: 4647797#
Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Find Your Local Number
