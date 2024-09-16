Conference Calls

Monday, September 16

Victory Through V2K – Featuring Special Guest: GI Jane

Join us for an inspiring session of Victory Through V2K hosted by Melody. GI Jane, a survivor of non-consensual human experimentation with DEW and RFID implants, will share her compelling story. Her unwavering strength and advocacy for targeted individuals will leave you empowered.

Victory Through V2K is held bi-weekly.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Note: The Morgellons Support Group Call – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby is held bi-weekly. The next call will be on Monday, September 23.

Details for future reference:

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600

Access Code: 3174342#

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

Tuesday, September 17

GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇! The Justice Action Meeting📝

SPECIAL GUEST: DD

THEME: A FEW MUST-DO-IT TI TIPS!

🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 - 4Real

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!

Agenda:

8:30 – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi's Gem: A Word of Inspiration 🍊

THEME : What Can We Do Now? Tips, Support and ACTION!

Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥

8:50 – Please Announce Yourself 📣

9:00 – CURRENT EVENTS / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰?? Weekly Features: TI TIPS by Constance; Sir Dan – Reading of Plaintiff #9; Lady T on VIDEOS and Tranquility; Founder TI Events on ANNOUNCEMENTS

9:40 – SPECIAL GUEST: Spotlight on DD

Work Continued : FOIAs – IRB and others, Cease and Desist Peta Cobb-Bey Follow-up

9:55 – Please do your J.A.M. HW👩🏿‍💻

10:00 – Q&A 🗯 / Comments 👤

10:30 – Announcements and Closing Remarks

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, September 18

TI HELP NOW – Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Saturday, September 21

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

Join us for discussions on TI issues affecting the Asia-Pacific region.

Time: 7:00 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)

Dial-In: (02) 4022-9113

Access Code: 4647797#

Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

