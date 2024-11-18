Conference Calls

Monday, November 18th

Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby

Join us for support and discussion about Morgellons, led by GI Jane and Bobby. Calls take place every other Monday.

Upcoming Call Dates:

December 2nd

December 16th

December 30th

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600

Access Code: 3174342#

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

FCC ID: gijane



Victory Through V2K Conference Call

Special Guest: Midge Mathis, Founding Member of Targeted Justice



Tonight on Victory Through V2K, Lindsay will be hosting special guest Midge Mathis, one of the founders of Targeted Justice. Midge will be discussing a variety of topics in this insightful and engaging session. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from one of the leaders in the fight for justice and awareness.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Hosted By: Lindsay (this week) & Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice (alternating weekly)

Tuesday, November 19th

GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M. 🍇

The Justice Action Meeting 📝

SPECIAL GUEST: Dave Case, Engineer with 2 products that are HELPING TIs

THEME: Solutions for V2K, Tinnitus, Electrical Surges, and More!

Date: 11/19/24

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO 💼 - 4Real

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN.

Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!

Agenda:

8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi's Gem 💎

Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody 💥

8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣

9:00 PM – CURRENT EVENTS / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON 📰?? -Weekly Features: TI Tips by Constance, Sir Dan – Narration/Reading, Lady T on Videos and Tranquility, and Founder TI Events on Announcements.

9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: Dave Case

10:00 PM – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿‍💻

Your JAMMIES (J.A.M. Initiatives and Events):

Inauguration Meet Up – Join the J.A.M in DC

National WATCHLISTED Day – Go to YOUR Capitol 2/6/24

Sign TI-Friendly Petitions

Support Our Nationwide Billboard Initiative

Prepare Spare Phones for TIs in NEED

Submit Resources for The J.A.M Directory

ACTION! Write Letters, FOIAs, Cease and Desist



See how you can support these impactful efforts—full details available here.

Q&A

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Closing

NITEY-nite 😴

For More Info & To Register:

https://tievents.org/gogis-j-a-m-events-initiatives/

Wednesday, November 20th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Thursday, November 21st

Targeted Justice TI Support Conference Call – Netherlands

TOPICS: Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society

Uncover the Deep State’s connections between the entertainment industry and the targeting program as well as the New World Order agenda with Teele, a Netherlands-based Targeted Justice volunteer committed to exposing these critical issues.

Time: Netherlands: 8 PM / US (EST): 2 PM / US (CST): 1 PM / US (MST): 12 PM / US (PST): 11 AM

Ways to Join:

Online for Video and Screen Sharing: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele

FCC ID: linkteele

Netherlands Dial-in: 0970 550 01887 / Access Code: 6357442

US Dial-in: (605) 313-5597 / Access Code: 6357442#

Find your local dial-in number: https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele

Host: Teele

Co-host: Chris Mettlen, Targeted Justice VP

Friday, November 22nd

IM AUGE DES STURMS – NEUER TI-PODCAST AUF YOUTUBE LIVE

IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE



IM AUGE DES STURMS – NEUER TI-PODCAST AUF YOUTUBE LIVE

Ein neuer deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden. Sei dabei und erfahre mehr über die Technologien, die gegen unschuldige Menschen eingesetzt werden. Wir geben denjenigen eine Stimme, deren Leid von der Öffentlichkeit ignoriert wird.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Die Show wird live ausgestrahlt und bietet den betroffenen Personen die Möglichkeit, ihre Geschichten zu erzählen und sich Gehör zu verschaffen. Verpasse nicht diesen wichtigen Podcast, der den Kampf gegen unsichtbare Bedrohungen beleuchtet.

STARTZEITEN:

20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

15:00 Uhr EDT

14:00 Uhr CDT

13:00 Uhr MDT

12:00 Uhr PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

MÖGLICHKEITEN ZUM BEITRITT:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8



Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE

A new German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices. Join us and learn more about the technologies being used against innocent people. We give a voice to those whose suffering is ignored by the public.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

The show will be broadcast live, giving those affected the opportunity to share their stories and be heard. Don’t miss this important podcast shedding light on the fight against invisible threats.

START TIMES:

8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time)

3:00 PM EDT

2:00 PM CDT

1:00 PM MDT

12:00 PM PDT

WAYS TO JOIN:

You can watch the live broadcast on YouTube via this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8



Simply click the link to be taken directly to the livestream.

Saturday, November 23rd

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The times below have been revised for the summer:

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)

New Zealand: 9 PM

Japan, Korea: 5 PM

China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia: 3 PM

India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM

United States: 3 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

From inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

From outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: Click Here

Sunday, November 24th

TUNE IN LIVE: "THE CHOSEN HEROES" PODCAST WITH MELISSA MILLER – SUNDAYS AT 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join Melissa Miller, a Houston native and whistleblower turned spiritual healer, for The Chosen Heroes, a new podcast exploring targeting, healing, and self-empowerment. Each episode delivers insights, practical tools, and hope for targeted individuals.

What to Expect:

Updates from Targeted Justice and the TI community.

Tips on healing through self-empowerment and energy work.

Practical tools to reclaim control over life while being targeted.

Start Times:

4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Where to Watch:

Tune in on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

Go to the Real Targeted Justice channel and click on the “The Chosen Heroes” sub-channel.

Watch Melissa’s introductory video here: https://rumble.com/v5oo8bn-intro-to-melissa-millers-the-chosen-hero.html.

Spread the word, subscribe, and join the journey toward empowerment and healing!

THAT GANG STALKING SHOW – HOSTED BY DOUGLAS JONES – SUNDAYS AT 5:30 PM EASTERN

Douglas Jones returns with his popular podcast, That Gang Stalking Show, streaming live from Texas.

About the Show:

This engaging channel has two primary objectives:

To inform the world about the illegal program known as Gang Stalking. To help Targeted Individuals understand the program and mitigate the effects of harassment.

Tune-In Times:

5:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM CST / 2:30 PM PST

Where to Watch:

Join Live Here: https://m.youtube.com/@thatgangstalkingshow

Interested in being a guest on the show?

Email: thatgangstalkingshow@gmail.com

Stay Up to Date with New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast

Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on YouTube or Spotify:

Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: https://x.com/psardonicus

Follow Attorney Ana Toledo on X

https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila

Follow GoGi Justice

