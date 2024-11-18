Conference Calls
Monday, November 18th
Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby
Join us for support and discussion about Morgellons, led by GI Jane and Bobby. Calls take place every other Monday.
Upcoming Call Dates:
December 2nd
December 16th
December 30th
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5600
Access Code: 3174342#
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane
FCC ID: gijane
Victory Through V2K Conference Call
Special Guest: Midge Mathis, Founding Member of Targeted Justice
Tonight on Victory Through V2K, Lindsay will be hosting special guest Midge Mathis, one of the founders of Targeted Justice. Midge will be discussing a variety of topics in this insightful and engaging session. Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from one of the leaders in the fight for justice and awareness.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Hosted By: Lindsay (this week) & Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice (alternating weekly)
Tuesday, November 19th
GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M. 🍇
The Justice Action Meeting 📝
SPECIAL GUEST: Dave Case, Engineer with 2 products that are HELPING TIs
THEME: Solutions for V2K, Tinnitus, Electrical Surges, and More!
Date: 11/19/24
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO 💼 - 4Real
Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN.
Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!
Agenda:
8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi's Gem 💎
Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody 💥
8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣
9:00 PM – CURRENT EVENTS / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON 📰??
-Weekly Features: TI Tips by Constance, Sir Dan – Narration/Reading, Lady T on Videos and Tranquility, and Founder TI Events on Announcements.
9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: Dave Case
10:00 PM – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿💻
Your JAMMIES (J.A.M. Initiatives and Events):
Inauguration Meet Up – Join the J.A.M in DC
National WATCHLISTED Day – Go to YOUR Capitol 2/6/24
Sign TI-Friendly Petitions
Support Our Nationwide Billboard Initiative
Prepare Spare Phones for TIs in NEED
Submit Resources for The J.A.M Directory
ACTION! Write Letters, FOIAs, Cease and Desist
See how you can support these impactful efforts—full details available here.
Q&A
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Closing
NITEY-nite 😴
For More Info & To Register:
https://tievents.org/gogis-j-a-m-events-initiatives/
Wednesday, November 20th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Thursday, November 21st
Targeted Justice TI Support Conference Call – Netherlands
TOPICS: Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society
Uncover the Deep State’s connections between the entertainment industry and the targeting program as well as the New World Order agenda with Teele, a Netherlands-based Targeted Justice volunteer committed to exposing these critical issues.
Time: Netherlands: 8 PM / US (EST): 2 PM / US (CST): 1 PM / US (MST): 12 PM / US (PST): 11 AM
Ways to Join:
Online for Video and Screen Sharing: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele
FCC ID: linkteele
Netherlands Dial-in: 0970 550 01887 / Access Code: 6357442
US Dial-in: (605) 313-5597 / Access Code: 6357442#
Find your local dial-in number: https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele
Host: Teele
Co-host: Chris Mettlen, Targeted Justice VP
Friday, November 22nd
IM AUGE DES STURMS – NEUER TI-PODCAST AUF YOUTUBE LIVE
IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE
IM AUGE DES STURMS – NEUER TI-PODCAST AUF YOUTUBE LIVE
Ein neuer deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden. Sei dabei und erfahre mehr über die Technologien, die gegen unschuldige Menschen eingesetzt werden. Wir geben denjenigen eine Stimme, deren Leid von der Öffentlichkeit ignoriert wird.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Die Show wird live ausgestrahlt und bietet den betroffenen Personen die Möglichkeit, ihre Geschichten zu erzählen und sich Gehör zu verschaffen. Verpasse nicht diesen wichtigen Podcast, der den Kampf gegen unsichtbare Bedrohungen beleuchtet.
STARTZEITEN:
20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
15:00 Uhr EDT
14:00 Uhr CDT
13:00 Uhr MDT
12:00 Uhr PDT
Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.
MÖGLICHKEITEN ZUM BEITRITT:
Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8
Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.
IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE
A new German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices. Join us and learn more about the technologies being used against innocent people. We give a voice to those whose suffering is ignored by the public.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
The show will be broadcast live, giving those affected the opportunity to share their stories and be heard. Don’t miss this important podcast shedding light on the fight against invisible threats.
START TIMES:
8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time)
3:00 PM EDT
2:00 PM CDT
1:00 PM MDT
12:00 PM PDT
WAYS TO JOIN:
You can watch the live broadcast on YouTube via this link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8
Simply click the link to be taken directly to the livestream.
Saturday, November 23rd
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The times below have been revised for the summer:
Time Zones (Guideline):
Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
New Zealand: 9 PM
Japan, Korea: 5 PM
China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia: 3 PM
India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM
United States: 3 AM EST (New York)
Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Dial-In Information:
From inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
From outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Find Your Local Number: Click Here
Sunday, November 24th
TUNE IN LIVE: "THE CHOSEN HEROES" PODCAST WITH MELISSA MILLER – SUNDAYS AT 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join Melissa Miller, a Houston native and whistleblower turned spiritual healer, for The Chosen Heroes, a new podcast exploring targeting, healing, and self-empowerment. Each episode delivers insights, practical tools, and hope for targeted individuals.
What to Expect:
Updates from Targeted Justice and the TI community.
Tips on healing through self-empowerment and energy work.
Practical tools to reclaim control over life while being targeted.
Start Times:
4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Where to Watch:
Tune in on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
Go to the Real Targeted Justice channel and click on the “The Chosen Heroes” sub-channel.
Watch Melissa’s introductory video here: https://rumble.com/v5oo8bn-intro-to-melissa-millers-the-chosen-hero.html.
Spread the word, subscribe, and join the journey toward empowerment and healing!
THAT GANG STALKING SHOW – HOSTED BY DOUGLAS JONES – SUNDAYS AT 5:30 PM EASTERN
Douglas Jones returns with his popular podcast, That Gang Stalking Show, streaming live from Texas.
About the Show:
This engaging channel has two primary objectives:
To inform the world about the illegal program known as Gang Stalking.
To help Targeted Individuals understand the program and mitigate the effects of harassment.
Tune-In Times:
5:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM CST / 2:30 PM PST
Where to Watch:
Join Live Here: https://m.youtube.com/@thatgangstalkingshow
Interested in being a guest on the show?
Email: thatgangstalkingshow@gmail.com
Stay Up to Date with New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast
Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on YouTube or Spotify:
YouTube: TJ v. Garland on YouTube
Spotify: TJ v. Garland on Spotify
Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: https://x.com/psardonicus
Follow Attorney Ana Toledo on X
Follow GoGi Justice
YouTube: GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M
Substack: GoGi Justice on Substack
Advocate for Change: Cast Your Votes
Vote for Ana Toledo as Deputy Attorney General
Support Ana Toledo’s nomination for Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice to fight the targeting program and bring transparency and justice.
Click here to cast your vote for Ana.
Vote for Dr. Len Ber, MD, as CDC Advisor on “Havana Syndrome”
Support Dr. Len Ber’s nomination as a CDC Advisor to address the critical issue of Havana Syndrome.
Click here to cast your vote for Dr. Ber.
Need More Conference Calls?
For a comprehensive list of conference calls and events, visit: TI Events.
