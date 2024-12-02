Conference Calls & Events
December 2 - December 8, 2024
/
Monday, December 2nd
Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby
Join us for support and discussion about Morgellons, led by GI Jane and Bobby. Calls take place every other Monday.
Upcoming Call Dates: December 16th, December 30th
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5600
Access Code: 3174342#
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane
FCC ID: gijane
/
Victory Through V2K Conference Call
MEETING TOPIC: Ignite Your Light!
How facing challenges & struggles as a TI help us become able to serve as beacons of inspiration and agents of positive change in the world!
This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Hosted By: Lindsay & Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice (Lindsay and Melody alternate hosting duties weekly)
/
Tuesday, December 3rd
GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. 🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)
SPECIAL GUEST: Dr. Linda Pimenta, Psychiatrist, Nurse Practitioner
THEME:
What shall I do if forced into a mental institution for psychiatric observation/evaluation? How can I help another TI if he or she is put in the same situation? Name Some Do's and Don'ts.
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!
Check out GoGi's new website:
https://gogisjam.com/
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
/
Wednesday, December 4th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
/
Thursday, December 5th
Targeted Justice TI Support Conference Call – Netherlands (On Pause - Next Call Date TBA)
TOPICS: Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society
Ways to Join:
Online for Video and Screen Sharing: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele
FCC ID: linkteele
Netherlands Dial-in: 0970 550 01887 / Access Code: 6357442#
US Dial-in: (605) 313-5597 / Access Code: 6357442#
Find your local dial-in number: https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele
Host: Teele
/
Friday, December 6th
Im Auge des Sturms – Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:
Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:
In the Eye of the Storm – German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Ways to Join:
You can watch the live broadcast on YouTube:
/
Friday
“You Are Not Alone” Conference Call
Hosted by: Torrey Bolden
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5399
Access Code: 6025451#
International Dial-In Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/tistreet
Online Meeting ID: tistreet
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tistreet
/
Saturday, December 7th
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.
Time Zones (Guideline):
Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
New Zealand: 9 PM
Japan, Korea: 5 PM
China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM
India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM
United States: 3 AM EST (New York)
Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Dial-In Information:
Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia
/
Sunday, December 8th
TUNE IN LIVE: "The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
/
New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland
Catch the latest episode:
Ep. 69: "A Countdown to SCOTUS Rehearing," with Richard Lighthouse
Dr. Len Ber and Richard Lighthouse discuss the Petition for Rehearing in Targeted Justice v. Garland, filed with SCOTUS on November 1, 2024. Don’t miss their insights!
Watch it here:
Missed any past episodes? Catch up on YouTube or Spotify:
TJ v. Garland on YouTube
Spotify: TJ v. Garland on Spotify
Follow Dr. Len Ber on X for updates:
https://x.com/psardonicus
Follow Attorney Ana Toledo on X:
https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila
Follow GoGi Justice:
YouTube: GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M
Substack: GoGi Justice on Substack
Need More Conference Calls?
For a comprehensive list of conference calls and events, visit: TI Events
Stay Connected
Follow us on social media for updates on events and the latest news for the targeted community:
Twitter: @targetedjustice
Facebook: Targeted Justice
TikTok: @targetedjustice
Rumble: Targeted Justice on Rumble
YouTube: Targeted Justice
Shop Targeted Justice Merchandise:
Store: Targeted Justice Store
Bonfire: Targeted Justice on Bonfire
/
The fbi and cia are PROFESIONAL LIARS.
Highly trained in the art of bull crap. They sit in a classroom for two or three days being taught how to fabricate stories win over your trust and get you on their side. Usually accompanied by a totally fake folder with images.. These tax paid demons must pass a polygraph test. I'm told by my source that used to run the testing department, they were masters at lying, beating the machine, or they didn't get the job.
My gut tells me that soon they are going to approach Ana and other members, to get in and go to work against us.
They've done it to other TI websites using payoffs. It's what they do.
Obama built a domestic army, and they work for the fbi infragard.
They're coming to TJ. It's what they do.
Please keep a gopro or tape recorder on hand. They will delete the cellphone data after an encounter.
Mark145
love the image !!!!!!!!