Monday, December 2nd

Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby

Join us for support and discussion about Morgellons, led by GI Jane and Bobby. Calls take place every other Monday.

Upcoming Call Dates: December 16th, December 30th

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600

Access Code: 3174342#

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

FCC ID: gijane

/

Victory Through V2K Conference Call

MEETING TOPIC: Ignite Your Light!

How facing challenges & struggles as a TI help us become able to serve as beacons of inspiration and agents of positive change in the world!

This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Hosted By: Lindsay & Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice (Lindsay and Melody alternate hosting duties weekly)

/

Tuesday, December 3rd

GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. 🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)

SPECIAL GUEST: Dr. Linda Pimenta, Psychiatrist, Nurse Practitioner

THEME:

What shall I do if forced into a mental institution for psychiatric observation/evaluation? How can I help another TI if he or she is put in the same situation? Name Some Do's and Don'ts.

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!

Check out GoGi's new website:

https://gogisjam.com/

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210



/

Wednesday, December 4th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

/

Thursday, December 5th

Targeted Justice TI Support Conference Call – Netherlands (On Pause - Next Call Date TBA)

TOPICS: Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society

Ways to Join:

Online for Video and Screen Sharing: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele

FCC ID: linkteele

Netherlands Dial-in: 0970 550 01887 / Access Code: 6357442#

US Dial-in: (605) 313-5597 / Access Code: 6357442#

Find your local dial-in number: https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele

Host: Teele

/

Friday, December 6th

Im Auge des Sturms – Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:



In the Eye of the Storm – German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Ways to Join:

You can watch the live broadcast on YouTube:



/

Friday

“You Are Not Alone” Conference Call

Hosted by: Torrey Bolden

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5399

Access Code: 6025451#

International Dial-In Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/tistreet

Online Meeting ID: tistreet

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tistreet

/

Saturday, December 7th

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)

New Zealand: 9 PM

Japan, Korea: 5 PM

China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM

India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM

United States: 3 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

/

Sunday, December 8th

TUNE IN LIVE: "The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/

New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland

Catch the latest episode:

Ep. 69: "A Countdown to SCOTUS Rehearing," with Richard Lighthouse

Dr. Len Ber and Richard Lighthouse discuss the Petition for Rehearing in Targeted Justice v. Garland, filed with SCOTUS on November 1, 2024. Don’t miss their insights!

Watch it here:



Missed any past episodes? Catch up on YouTube or Spotify:

TJ v. Garland on YouTube

Spotify: TJ v. Garland on Spotify

Follow Dr. Len Ber on X for updates:

https://x.com/psardonicus

Follow Attorney Ana Toledo on X:

https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila

Follow GoGi Justice:

YouTube: GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M

Substack: GoGi Justice on Substack

