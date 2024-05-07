Conference Calls & Events
May. 7th-12th
🌸🌷🌼 Announcements: 🌸🌷🌼
🌱 Melody’s “Victory Through V2K” call will now be held every other week. The next call will take place on Monday, May 13th at 9:30 pm EST.
🌱 Happy Mother’s Day to all the strong, resilient wonderful mothers in the community!
🌸🌷🌼 Events for the Week: 🌸🌷🌼
Tuesday, May 7th
🌱 GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. The Justice Action Meeting
THEME 5/7/24:
*FIRST FRUIT TUESDAY!💙🙏🏽
*Call to Action!! ACROSS THE NATION🇺🇸 TI- friendly Legislation Continued
*The Thank You Letter, written by GoGi, and read by Tranquility in her usual unique style
Please bring your PAD and PEN; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!
8:30 Special Music. It's FIRST FRUIT TUESDAY! GoGi Goes Gospel, A Message from your Host -
Welcome to THE J.A.M 💥
8:50 Please Announce Yourself
9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON??
9:30 THANK YOU; TEXAS AND TENNESSEE
10:10 Q&A
10:30 Do Your J.A.M HW👩🏿💻
- ANNOUNCEMENTS/Closing Remarks
GoGi's After Dinner JAM 💥
Dial in: 605-313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: GoGi 210
Tuesday, May 7th
🌱 Phoenix Rising Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom
Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST
Theme: Somatic Movement
Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup
24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf
Wednesday, May 8th
🌱 TI HELP NOW, Hosted by Chief Daymond
Time: 9 pm EST/8 pm CST/7 pm PST
Dial In: 605-313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join By Computer:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Thursday, May 9th
🌱 Phoenix Rising Conference Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom
Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST
Theme: The Power of We
Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup
24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf
Saturday, May 11th
🌱 Australasia Support Group, Hosted by Helene
12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS
11.30 am SA NT
10 am WA
Dial-in: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia
Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia
/
🌱 Phoenix Rising Morning Stretch & Coffee Call ☕ , Hosted by Devin Freedom
Time: 12 pm EST/ 11 am CST/ 10 am MT/ 9 am PST
Theme: Morning Yoga and Intention Setting
Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup
24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf
/
🌱 New Episode of Tj v. Garland, Hosted by Dr. Len Ber, MD
Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on Spotify or Youtube.
Tj v. Garland on Youtube: Https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd
Tj v. Garland on Spotify: Https://open.spotify.com/show/5p242mjhr46oqm5ydy7kc9
Follow Len on Twitter: Https://twitter.com/psardonicus
🌸🌷🌼 TIs in need of more Conference Calls can visit Tievents.org for an Extensive & Updated List of Conference Calls & Events 🌸🌷🌼
https://tievents.org
/
Happy Mother’s Day!
Hang in there, everyone! 💖
/
