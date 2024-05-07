🌸🌷🌼 Announcements: 🌸🌷🌼

🌱 Melody’s “Victory Through V2K” call will now be held every other week. The next call will take place on Monday, May 13th at 9:30 pm EST.

🌱 Happy Mother’s Day to all the strong, resilient wonderful mothers in the community!

🌸🌷🌼 Events for the Week: 🌸🌷🌼

Tuesday, May 7th

🌱 GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. The Justice Action Meeting

THEME 5/7/24:

*FIRST FRUIT TUESDAY!💙🙏🏽

*Call to Action!! ACROSS THE NATION🇺🇸 TI- friendly Legislation Continued

*The Thank You Letter, written by GoGi, and read by Tranquility in her usual unique style

Please bring your PAD and PEN; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS✴!

8:30 Special Music. It's FIRST FRUIT TUESDAY! GoGi Goes Gospel, A Message from your Host -

Welcome to THE J.A.M 💥

8:50 Please Announce Yourself

9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON??

9:30 THANK YOU; TEXAS AND TENNESSEE

10:10 Q&A

10:30 Do Your J.A.M HW👩🏿‍💻

- ANNOUNCEMENTS/Closing Remarks

GoGi's After Dinner JAM 💥

Dial in: 605-313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: GoGi 210

Tuesday, May 7th

🌱 Phoenix Rising Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom

Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST

Theme: Somatic Movement

Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup

24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf

Wednesday, May 8th

🌱 TI HELP NOW, Hosted by Chief Daymond

Time: 9 pm EST/8 pm CST/7 pm PST

Dial In: 605-313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join By Computer:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Thursday, May 9th

🌱 Phoenix Rising Conference Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom

Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST

Theme: The Power of We

Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup

24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf

Saturday, May 11th

🌱 Australasia Support Group, Hosted by Helene

12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS

11.30 am SA NT

10 am WA

Dial-in: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia

Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

/

🌱 Phoenix Rising Morning Stretch & Coffee Call ☕ , Hosted by Devin Freedom

Time: 12 pm EST/ 11 am CST/ 10 am MT/ 9 am PST

Theme: Morning Yoga and Intention Setting

Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup

24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf

/

🌱 New Episode of Tj v. Garland, Hosted by Dr. Len Ber, MD

Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on Spotify or Youtube.

Tj v. Garland on Youtube: Https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd

Tj v. Garland on Spotify: Https://open.spotify.com/show/5p242mjhr46oqm5ydy7kc9

Follow Len on Twitter: Https://twitter.com/psardonicus

🌸🌷🌼 TIs in need of more Conference Calls can visit Tievents.org for an Extensive & Updated List of Conference Calls & Events 🌸🌷🌼

https://tievents.org

/

Happy Mother’s Day!

Hang in there, everyone! 💖

/

🌸🌷🌼 Follow Us on Social Media to Stay Up to Date on All Our Events and Latest News for the Targeted Community! 🌸🌷🌼

Twitter: Https://twitter.com/targetedjustice

Facebook: Https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093490121669

Tiktok: Https://www.tiktok.com/@targetedjustice

Rumble: Https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/videos

Youtube: Https://youtube.com/@targetedjustice

Shop: Https://www.targetedjustice.store

Bonfire: Https://www.bonfire.com/targetedjustice/