Monday, November 11th
Tonight on Victory Through V2K, join host Melody with special guest Harmony, a fellow TI warrior and new Targeted Justice volunteer, as she shares her experiences and insights on V2K challenges.
This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Hosted By: Melody (this week) & Lindsay, Officers of Targeted Justice (alternating weekly)
The Morgellons Support Group Call, hosted by GI Jane and Bobby, is held bi-weekly.
Upcoming Call Dates: November 18th, December 2nd, December 16th
Dial-In: (605) 313-5600
Access Code: 3174342#
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane
FCC ID: gijane
Tuesday, November 12th
GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M.🍇
The Justice Action Meeting📝
SPECIAL SURPRISE GUEST
THEME: The Watchlist, TI Home Protection
Date: 11/12/24
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO 💼 - 4Real
Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS✴!
Agenda
8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi's Gem 💎
Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥
8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣
9:00 PM – CURRENT EVENTS / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??
Weekly Features: TI Tips by Constance; Sir Dan - Narration/Reading; Lady T on VIDEOS and Tranquility; Founder TI Events on ANNOUNCEMENTS
9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: TBA
ACT NOW! Your J.A.M HW
Inauguration Meet Up – Join the J.A.M in DC
National WATCHLISTED Day – Go to YOUR Capitol on 2/6/24
Sign TI-Friendly Petitions
Support our Nationwide Billboard Initiative
Prepare Spare Phones for TIs in Need
Submit Resources for The J.A.M Directory
ACTION! – Write Letters, FOIAs, Cease and Desist
See how you can support these impactful efforts—full details available here.
Q&A
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Closing
NITEY-nite 😴
For more info & to register:
https://tievents.org/gogis-j-a-m-events-initiatives/
Wednesday, November 13th
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
FCC ID: daymond40408
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Thursday, November 14th
Uncover the Deep State’s links between the entertainment industry, the targeting program, and the New World Order agenda with Netherlands-based Targeted Justice volunteer Teele and co-host, Targeted Justice VP, Chris Mettlen.
Ways to Join
Online for Video and Screen Sharing
https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele
FCC ID: linkteele
Dial-in Options
Netherlands Dial-in: 0970 550 01887
Access Code: 6357442#
US Dial-in: (605) 313-5597
Access Code: 6357442#
Find your local dial-in number: https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele
For additional questions, contact Teele at: TJustice2@proton.me
Friday, November 15th
IM AUGE DES STURMS – NEUER TI-PODCAST AUF YOUTUBE LIVE
Ein neuer deutschsprachiger Podcast über illegale Verfolgungspraktiken und Neurotechnologie-Experimente, hosted by Harald Brems.
Die Show wird live ausgestrahlt und bietet den betroffenen Personen die Möglichkeit, ihre Geschichten zu erzählen und sich Gehör zu verschaffen. Verpasse nicht diesen wichtigen Podcast, der den Kampf gegen unsichtbare Bedrohungen beleuchtet.
STARTZEITEN: 20:00 Uhr CET (Berliner Zeit), 14:00 PM EST, 13:00 PM CST, 12:00 PM MST, 11:00 AM PST
Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.
MÖGLICHKEITEN ZUM BEITRITT
Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8
Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.
IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE
A new German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.
Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time), 2:00 PM EST, 1:00 PM CST, 12:00 PM MST, 11:00 AM PST
Ways to Join:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8
Simply click the link to be taken directly to the livestream.
Saturday, November 16th
This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The times below have been revised for the summer.
Time Zones (Guideline)
Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
New Zealand: 9 PM
Japan, Korea: 5 PM
China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia: 3 PM
India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM
United States: 4 AM EST
Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Dial-In Information
Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113
Access Code: 4647797#
Outside Australia: International dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113
Access Code: 4647797#
