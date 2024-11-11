Monday, November 11th

Tonight on Victory Through V2K, join host Melody with special guest Harmony, a fellow TI warrior and new Targeted Justice volunteer, as she shares her experiences and insights on V2K challenges.

This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Hosted By: Melody (this week) & Lindsay, Officers of Targeted Justice (alternating weekly)

The Morgellons Support Group Call, hosted by GI Jane and Bobby, is held bi-weekly.

Upcoming Call Dates: November 18th, December 2nd, December 16th



Dial-In: (605) 313-5600

Access Code: 3174342#

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

FCC ID: gijane

Tuesday, November 12th



GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M.🍇

The Justice Action Meeting📝

SPECIAL SURPRISE GUEST

THEME: The Watchlist, TI Home Protection

Date: 11/12/24



Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO 💼 - 4Real

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS✴!

Agenda

8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi's Gem 💎

Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥

8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣

9:00 PM – CURRENT EVENTS / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??



Weekly Features: TI Tips by Constance; Sir Dan - Narration/Reading; Lady T on VIDEOS and Tranquility; Founder TI Events on ANNOUNCEMENTS

9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: TBA

ACT NOW! Your J.A.M HW

Inauguration Meet Up – Join the J.A.M in DC

National WATCHLISTED Day – Go to YOUR Capitol on 2/6/24

Sign TI-Friendly Petitions

Support our Nationwide Billboard Initiative

Prepare Spare Phones for TIs in Need

Submit Resources for The J.A.M Directory

ACTION! – Write Letters, FOIAs, Cease and Desist



See how you can support these impactful efforts—full details available here.

Q&A

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Closing

NITEY-nite 😴

For more info & to register:

https://tievents.org/gogis-j-a-m-events-initiatives/

Wednesday, November 13th

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

FCC ID: daymond40408

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Thursday, November 14th

Uncover the Deep State’s links between the entertainment industry, the targeting program, and the New World Order agenda with Netherlands-based Targeted Justice volunteer Teele and co-host, Targeted Justice VP, Chris Mettlen.

Ways to Join

Online for Video and Screen Sharing

https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele

FCC ID: linkteele

Dial-in Options

Netherlands Dial-in : 0970 550 01887

Access Code : 6357442#

US Dial-in: (605) 313-5597

Access Code: 6357442#

Find your local dial-in number: https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele

For additional questions, contact Teele at: TJustice2@proton.me

Friday, November 15th

IM AUGE DES STURMS – NEUER TI-PODCAST AUF YOUTUBE LIVE

Ein neuer deutschsprachiger Podcast über illegale Verfolgungspraktiken und Neurotechnologie-Experimente, hosted by Harald Brems.

Die Show wird live ausgestrahlt und bietet den betroffenen Personen die Möglichkeit, ihre Geschichten zu erzählen und sich Gehör zu verschaffen. Verpasse nicht diesen wichtigen Podcast, der den Kampf gegen unsichtbare Bedrohungen beleuchtet.

STARTZEITEN: 20:00 Uhr CET (Berliner Zeit), 14:00 PM EST, 13:00 PM CST, 12:00 PM MST, 11:00 AM PST

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

MÖGLICHKEITEN ZUM BEITRITT

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8

Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE

A new German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time), 2:00 PM EST, 1:00 PM CST, 12:00 PM MST, 11:00 AM PST

Ways to Join:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8

Simply click the link to be taken directly to the livestream.

Saturday, November 16th

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The times below have been revised for the summer.

Time Zones (Guideline)

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)

New Zealand: 9 PM

Japan, Korea: 5 PM

China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia: 3 PM

India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM

United States: 4 AM EST



Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information

Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113

Access Code : 4647797#

Outside Australia: International dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113

Access Code: 4647797#

Stay Up to Date with Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast

Catch up on episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast on YouTube or Spotify:

Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: https://x.com/psardonicus



Listen to Dr. Len Ber’s recent Coast to Coast interview on Havana Syndrome: https://coasttocoastam.com/show/2024-10-27-show/

Support Attorney Ana Toledo's Nomination

Follow Attorney Ana Toledo on X

X: https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila



Nominate Ana Toledo to End the Targeting Program: Click here to support Ana’s nomination for Deputy Attorney General

Follow GoGi Justice

Need More Conference Calls?

For a comprehensive list of conference calls and events, visit: TI Events

Stay Connected

Follow us on social media for updates on events and the latest news for the targeted community:

Shop Targeted Justice Merchandise

Support our mission with Targeted Justice-branded items: