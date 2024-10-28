Conference Calls



Monday, October 28th

Victory Through V2K Conference Call -

Featuring Special Guest: Frank S., Fellow TI & Founder of TargetedTechTalk.com



Tonight on Victory Through V2K, Melody hosts special guest Frank S., founder of TargetedTechTalk.com, for Part 2 of his insightful discussion. After last week's successful call with many questions left unanswered, Frank returns to delve deeper into technological solutions for targeted individuals, focusing on protection against surveillance and electronic harassment. He'll also share empowering tools and resources from his platform.

This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5



Hosted By: Melody (this week) & Lindsay, Officers of Targeted Justice (Melody and Lindsay alternate hosting duties weekly)

Note: The Morgellons Support Group Call, hosted by GI Jane and Bobby, is held bi-weekly. The next call dates are:

November 4th

November 18th

December 2nd





Details for future reference:

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600

Access Code: 3174342#

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

FCC ID: gijane

Tuesday, October 29th

GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇!

The Justice Action Meeting📝

SPECIAL GUEST: CDC Whistleblower, TI Susan

THEME: A Deeper Peek at MKULTRA & Holistic TI Tips for Healthier Living

10/29/24:

🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 – 4Real

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS✴!

Agenda:

8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi's Gem 💎

Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥

8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣

9:00 PM – Current Events / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??



Weekly Features: TI Tips by Constance, Sir Dan – Narration/Reading, Lady T on Videos and Tranquility, Founder TI Events on Announcements

9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: TI, CDC Whistleblower Susan

10:00 PM – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿‍💻

FOIAs – IRB, Cease and Desist, and more

Your J.A.M HW

PETA

ACT NOW! Inauguration Meet-Up, National WATCHLISTED Day, Petitions, Billboards, Phones, Resources, Letters...



ANNOUNCEMENTS

Summation

Gnite😴

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210



Wednesday, October 30th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Friday, November 1st

IM AUGE DES STURMS – NEUER TI-PODCAST AUF YOUTUBE LIVE

(Jetzt in Standardzeit: Uhren auf MEZ umstellen)

IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE

(Now on Standard Time: Adjust Clocks for CET)

IM AUGE DES STURMS – NEUER TI-PODCAST AUF YOUTUBE LIVE

Ein neuer deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden. Sei dabei und erfahre mehr über die Technologien, die gegen unschuldige Menschen eingesetzt werden. Wir geben denjenigen eine Stimme, deren Leid von der Öffentlichkeit ignoriert wird.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Die Show wird live ausgestrahlt und bietet den betroffenen Personen die Möglichkeit, ihre Geschichten zu erzählen und sich Gehör zu verschaffen. Verpasse nicht diesen wichtigen Podcast, der den Kampf gegen unsichtbare Bedrohungen beleuchtet.

STARTZEITEN: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit), 15:00 Uhr EDT, 14:00 Uhr CDT, 13:00 Uhr MDT, 12:00 Uhr PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

MÖGLICHKEITEN ZUM BEITRITT:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8

. Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE

A new German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices. Join us and learn more about the technologies being used against innocent people. We give a voice to those whose suffering is ignored by the public.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

The show will be broadcast live, giving those affected the opportunity to share their stories and be heard. Don’t miss this important podcast shedding light on the fight against invisible threats.

START TIMES: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time), 3:00 PM EDT, 2:00 PM CDT, 1:00 PM MDT, 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

WAYS TO JOIN:

You can watch the live broadcast on YouTube via this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8

. Simply click the link to be taken directly to the livestream.

Saturday, November 2nd

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The times below have been revised for the summer:

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)

New Zealand: 9 PM

Japan, Korea: 5 PM

China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM

India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM

United States: 4 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

FOR ALL ASIA-PACIFIC & NORTH AMERICA:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

From inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

From outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: Click Here

