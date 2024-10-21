Conference Calls & Events
October 21 - 27, 2024
Monday, October 21st
Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby
Join us for support and discussion about Morgellons, led by GI Jane and Bobby. Calls take place every other Monday.
Upcoming Call Dates:
November 4th
November 18th
December 2nd
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5600
Access Code: 3174342#
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane
FCC ID: gijane
Victory Through V2K Conference Call
Featuring Special Guest: Frank S. - Fellow TI & Founder of TargetedTechTalk.com
Tonight on Victory Through V2K, Lindsay will be hosting special guest Frank S., founder of TargetedTechTalk.com. Frank will dive into technological solutions and strategies for targeted individuals, focusing on how to protect against surveillance, electronic harassment, and related threats. He will also share tools and resources available through his platform, designed to empower the TI community.
This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Hosted By: Lindsay (this week) & Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice (Lindsay and Melody alternate hosting duties weekly)
Tuesday, October 22nd
GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇!
The Justice Action Meeting📝
SPECIAL GUEST: Electronic Engineer, James Lico
THEME: A Peek at MKULTRA & TI Tips for the Household
10/22/24:
🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 – 4Real
Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS✴!
Agenda:
8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi's Gem 💎
Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥
8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣
9:00 PM – Current Events / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??
Weekly Features: TI Tips by Constance, Sir Dan – Narration/Reading, Lady T on Videos and Tranquility, Founder TI Events on Announcements
9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: TI, Former Call Moderator, James Lico
10:00 PM – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿💻
FOIAs – IRB, Cease and Desist, and more
Your J.A.M HW
PETA
ACT NOW! Inauguration Meet-Up, A National TI Day, Petition, Billboards, Phones, Resources, Letters...
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Summation
Gnite😴
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, October 23rd
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Friday, October 25th
IM AUGE DES STURMS – NEUER TI-PODCAST AUF YOUTUBE LIVE
IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE
IM AUGE DES STURMS – NEUER TI-PODCAST AUF YOUTUBE LIVE
Ein neuer deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden. Sei dabei und erfahre mehr über die Technologien, die gegen unschuldige Menschen eingesetzt werden. Wir geben denjenigen eine Stimme, deren Leid von der Öffentlichkeit ignoriert wird.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Die Show wird live ausgestrahlt und bietet den betroffenen Personen die Möglichkeit, ihre Geschichten zu erzählen und sich Gehör zu verschaffen. Verpasse nicht diesen wichtigen Podcast, der den Kampf gegen unsichtbare Bedrohungen beleuchtet.
STARTZEITEN: 20:00 Uhr MESZ (Berliner Zeit), 14:00 Uhr EDT, 13:00 Uhr CDT, 12:00 Uhr MDT, 11:00 Uhr PDT
Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.
MÖGLICHKEITEN ZUM BEITRITT:
Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8. Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.
IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE
A new German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices. Join us and learn more about the technologies being used against innocent people. We give a voice to those whose suffering is ignored by the public.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
The show will be broadcast live, giving those affected the opportunity to share their stories and be heard. Don’t miss this important podcast shedding light on the fight against invisible threats.
START TIMES: 8:00 PM CEST (Berlin Time), 2:00 PM EDT, 1:00 PM CDT, 12:00 PM MDT, 11:00 AM PDT
Join according to your local time zone.
WAYS TO JOIN:
You can watch the live broadcast on YouTube via this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8
. Simply click the link to be taken directly to the livestream.
Saturday, October 26th
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The times below have been revised for the summer:
Time Zones (Guideline):
Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
New Zealand: 9 PM
Japan, Korea: 5 PM
China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM
India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM
United States: 4 AM EST (New York)
Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:
FOR ALL ASIA-PACIFIC & NORTH AMERICA:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Dial-In Information:
From inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
From outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Find Your Local Number: Click Here
Stay Up to Date with New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast
Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on YouTube or Spotify:
YouTube: TJ v. Garland on YouTube
Spotify: TJ v. Garland on Spotify
Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: https://x.com/psardonicus
Follow Attorney Ana Toledo on X
X: https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila
Follow GoGi Justice
YouTube: GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M
Substack: GoGi Justice on Substack
Need More Conference Calls?
For a comprehensive list of conference calls and events, visit: TI Events
Stay Connected
Follow us on social media for updates on events and the latest news for the targeted community:
Twitter: @targetedjustice
Facebook: Targeted Justice
TikTok: @targetedjustice
Rumble: Targeted Justice on Rumble
YouTube: Targeted Justice
Shop Targeted Justice Merchandise
Store: Targeted Justice Store
Bonfire: Targeted Justice on Bonfire