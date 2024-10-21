Monday, October 21st

Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby

Join us for support and discussion about Morgellons, led by GI Jane and Bobby. Calls take place every other Monday.

Upcoming Call Dates:

November 4th

November 18th

December 2nd





Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600

Access Code: 3174342#

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

FCC ID: gijane

Victory Through V2K Conference Call

Featuring Special Guest: Frank S. - Fellow TI & Founder of TargetedTechTalk.com



Tonight on Victory Through V2K, Lindsay will be hosting special guest Frank S., founder of TargetedTechTalk.com. Frank will dive into technological solutions and strategies for targeted individuals, focusing on how to protect against surveillance, electronic harassment, and related threats. He will also share tools and resources available through his platform, designed to empower the TI community.

This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Hosted By: Lindsay (this week) & Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice (Lindsay and Melody alternate hosting duties weekly)

Tuesday, October 22nd

GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇!

The Justice Action Meeting📝

SPECIAL GUEST: Electronic Engineer, James Lico

THEME: A Peek at MKULTRA & TI Tips for the Household

10/22/24:

🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 – 4Real

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS✴!

Agenda:

8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi's Gem 💎

Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥

8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣

9:00 PM – Current Events / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??



Weekly Features: TI Tips by Constance, Sir Dan – Narration/Reading, Lady T on Videos and Tranquility, Founder TI Events on Announcements

9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: TI, Former Call Moderator, James Lico

10:00 PM – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿‍💻

FOIAs – IRB, Cease and Desist, and more

Your J.A.M HW

PETA

ACT NOW! Inauguration Meet-Up, A National TI Day, Petition, Billboards, Phones, Resources, Letters...





ANNOUNCEMENTS

Summation

Gnite😴

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, October 23rd

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Friday, October 25th

IM AUGE DES STURMS – NEUER TI-PODCAST AUF YOUTUBE LIVE

IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE

IM AUGE DES STURMS – NEUER TI-PODCAST AUF YOUTUBE LIVE

Ein neuer deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden. Sei dabei und erfahre mehr über die Technologien, die gegen unschuldige Menschen eingesetzt werden. Wir geben denjenigen eine Stimme, deren Leid von der Öffentlichkeit ignoriert wird.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Die Show wird live ausgestrahlt und bietet den betroffenen Personen die Möglichkeit, ihre Geschichten zu erzählen und sich Gehör zu verschaffen. Verpasse nicht diesen wichtigen Podcast, der den Kampf gegen unsichtbare Bedrohungen beleuchtet.

STARTZEITEN: 20:00 Uhr MESZ (Berliner Zeit), 14:00 Uhr EDT, 13:00 Uhr CDT, 12:00 Uhr MDT, 11:00 Uhr PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

MÖGLICHKEITEN ZUM BEITRITT:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8. Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE

A new German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices. Join us and learn more about the technologies being used against innocent people. We give a voice to those whose suffering is ignored by the public.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

The show will be broadcast live, giving those affected the opportunity to share their stories and be heard. Don’t miss this important podcast shedding light on the fight against invisible threats.

START TIMES: 8:00 PM CEST (Berlin Time), 2:00 PM EDT, 1:00 PM CDT, 12:00 PM MDT, 11:00 AM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

WAYS TO JOIN:

You can watch the live broadcast on YouTube via this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8

. Simply click the link to be taken directly to the livestream.

Saturday, October 26th

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The times below have been revised for the summer:

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)

New Zealand: 9 PM

Japan, Korea: 5 PM

China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM

India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM

United States: 4 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

FOR ALL ASIA-PACIFIC & NORTH AMERICA:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

From inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

From outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: Click Here

Stay Up to Date with New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast

Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on YouTube or Spotify:

Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: https://x.com/psardonicus

Follow Attorney Ana Toledo on X

X: https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila

Follow GoGi Justice

YouTube: GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M

Substack: GoGi Justice on Substack

Need More Conference Calls?

For a comprehensive list of conference calls and events, visit: TI Events

