Conference Calls

Monday, September 23

Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby

Join us for support and discussion about Morgellons, led by GI Jane and Bobby.

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600

Access Code: 3174342#

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

FCC ID: gijane

Victory Through V2K – Featuring Special Guest: Lewis Rowe

Tonight on Victory Through V2K, we’re excited to welcome Lindsay, the new VP of Public Relations & Communication for Targeted Justice, as she hosts for the first time. She’ll be alternating weeks with Melody, the VP of Production. Tonight’s discussion will focus on V2K challenges, with special guest Lewis Rowe sharing insights on his two new petitions, one of which aims to help victims of illegal implantation. Victory Through V2K is now held weekly.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Tuesday, September 24

GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇

The Justice Action Meeting📝

SPECIAL GUEST: Former NYS Corrections Officer – WILFREDO, TI

THEME: Join the Raise Awareness Campaign

Get ready for this week's J.A.M. with the theme: What Have You Done For TIs Lately?

Also, join the discussion about an important awareness event!

Agenda:

8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹 followed by GoGi's Gem: A Word of Inspiration 🍊

8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣

9:00 PM – Current Events / Climate Patrol: What's Going On? 📰

Weekly Features : TI Tips by Constance Sir Dan – Reading of Plaintiff #9 Lady T on Videos and Tranquility Founder of TI Events on Announcements



9:40 PM – Spotlight on Special Guest WILFREDO

Work Continued:

FOIAs – IRB and others, Cease and Desist

PETA

10:00 PM – Please do your J.A.M. Homework 👩🏿‍💻

10:05 PM – Q&A 🗯 / Comments 👤

10:30 PM – Announcements and Closing Remarks

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, September 25

TI HELP NOW – Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW, offering targeted individuals direct support from experienced advocates.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Saturday, September 28

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

Join us for discussions on TI issues affecting the Asia-Pacific region.

Time: 7:00 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)

Dial-In: (02) 4022-9113

Access Code: 4647797#

Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Find Your Local Number: Click Here

Stay Up to Date with New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast

Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on YouTube or Spotify:

Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: https://x.com/psardonicus

Follow GoGi Justice

YouTube: GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M

Need More Conference Calls?

For a comprehensive list of conference calls and events, visit: TI Events

Stay Connected

Follow us on social media for updates on events and the latest news for the targeted community:

Shop Targeted Justice Merchandise