Conference Calls & Events
September 23 - 29, 2024
Conference Calls
Monday, September 23
Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby
Join us for support and discussion about Morgellons, led by GI Jane and Bobby.
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5600
Access Code: 3174342#
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane
FCC ID: gijane
Victory Through V2K – Featuring Special Guest: Lewis Rowe
Tonight on Victory Through V2K, we’re excited to welcome Lindsay, the new VP of Public Relations & Communication for Targeted Justice, as she hosts for the first time. She’ll be alternating weeks with Melody, the VP of Production. Tonight’s discussion will focus on V2K challenges, with special guest Lewis Rowe sharing insights on his two new petitions, one of which aims to help victims of illegal implantation. Victory Through V2K is now held weekly.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Tuesday, September 24
GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇
The Justice Action Meeting📝
SPECIAL GUEST: Former NYS Corrections Officer – WILFREDO, TI
THEME: Join the Raise Awareness Campaign
Get ready for this week's J.A.M. with the theme: What Have You Done For TIs Lately?
Also, join the discussion about an important awareness event!
Agenda:
8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹 followed by GoGi's Gem: A Word of Inspiration 🍊
8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣
9:00 PM – Current Events / Climate Patrol: What's Going On? 📰
Weekly Features:
TI Tips by Constance
Sir Dan – Reading of Plaintiff #9
Lady T on Videos and Tranquility
Founder of TI Events on Announcements
9:40 PM – Spotlight on Special Guest WILFREDO
Work Continued:
FOIAs – IRB and others, Cease and Desist
PETA
10:00 PM – Please do your J.A.M. Homework 👩🏿💻
10:05 PM – Q&A 🗯 / Comments 👤
10:30 PM – Announcements and Closing Remarks
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, September 25
TI HELP NOW – Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW, offering targeted individuals direct support from experienced advocates.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Saturday, September 28
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
Join us for discussions on TI issues affecting the Asia-Pacific region.
Time: 7:00 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
Dial-In: (02) 4022-9113
Access Code: 4647797#
Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Find Your Local Number: Click Here
Stay Up to Date with New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast
Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on YouTube or Spotify:
YouTube: TJ v. Garland on YouTube
Spotify: TJ v. Garland on Spotify
Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: https://x.com/psardonicus
Follow GoGi Justice
YouTube: GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M
Need More Conference Calls?
For a comprehensive list of conference calls and events, visit: TI Events
Stay Connected
Follow us on social media for updates on events and the latest news for the targeted community:
Twitter: @targetedjustice
Facebook: Targeted Justice
TikTok: @targetedjustice
Rumble: Targeted Justice on Rumble
YouTube: Targeted Justice
Shop Targeted Justice Merchandise
Store: Targeted Justice Store
Bonfire: Targeted Justice on Bonfire