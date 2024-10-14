Conference Calls & Events
October 14 - 20, 2024
Monday, October 14th
Victory Through V2K Conference Call – Featuring: Craig Laforest, Australian Advocate Against V2K Technology and Electronic Torture
Join us tonight for Victory Through V2K, hosted by Melody, Officer of Targeted Justice, with special guest Craig Laforest. He will be sharing his experiences and insights during this impactful conference call. Victory Through V2K is now held weekly, so don’t miss out!
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Hosted By: Melody (this week) & Lindsay, Officers of Targeted Justice (Melody and Lindsay alternate hosting duties weekly)
Note: The Morgellons Support Group Call, hosted by GI Jane and Bobby, is held bi-weekly. The next call dates are:
October 21st
November 4th
November 18th
Details for future reference:
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5600
Access Code: 3174342#
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane
FCC ID: gijane
Tuesday, October 15th
GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇
The Justice Action Meeting📝
SPECIAL GUEST: TEODORO aka TED🚔
TI LAWSUITS with Focus on Richard Cain
THEME: Continued - Ingredients for a WINNING Lawsuit✒
🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 – 4Real
Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS✴!
Agenda:
8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi's Gem 💎
Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥
8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣
9:00 PM – Current Events / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??
Weekly Features: TI Tips by Constance, Sir Dan – Narration/Reading, Lady T on Videos and Tranquility, Founder TI Events on Announcements
9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: TI, TED
10:00 PM – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿💻
FOIAs – IRB, Cease and Desist, and more
Your J.A.M HW
PETA
ACT NOW! Inauguration Meet-Up, A National TI Day, Petition, Billboards, Phones, Resources, Letters...
ANNOUNCEMENTS
Summation
Gnite😴
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, October 16th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Saturday, October 19th
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The times below have been revised for the summer:
Time Zones (Guideline):
Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
New Zealand: 9 PM
Japan, Korea: 5 PM
China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM
India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM
United States: 4 AM EST (New York)
Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:
FOR ALL ASIA-PACIFIC & NORTH AMERICA:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Dial-In Information:
From inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
From outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Find Your Local Number: Click Here
Stay Up to Date with New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland
🎧 NEW EPISODE DROP 🎧
Targeted Justice v. Garland – Episode 67: SCOTUS & Other Legal Updates
Featuring: Dr. Len Ber, MD & Attorney Ana Toledo
Watch Now: Episode 67 on YouTube
Catch up on any past episodes you might have missed by listening on YouTube or Spotify:
YouTube: TJ v. Garland on YouTube
Spotify: TJ v. Garland on Spotify
Follow Dr. Len Ber on X for updates: https://x.com/psardonicus
Follow Attorney Ana Toledo
X: https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila
Follow GoGi Justice
YouTube: GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M
Need More Conference Calls?
For a comprehensive list of conference calls and events, visit: TI Events
