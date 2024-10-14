Monday, October 14th



Victory Through V2K Conference Call – Featuring: Craig Laforest, Australian Advocate Against V2K Technology and Electronic Torture

Join us tonight for Victory Through V2K, hosted by Melody, Officer of Targeted Justice, with special guest Craig Laforest. He will be sharing his experiences and insights during this impactful conference call. Victory Through V2K is now held weekly, so don’t miss out!

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Hosted By: Melody (this week) & Lindsay, Officers of Targeted Justice (Melody and Lindsay alternate hosting duties weekly)

Note: The Morgellons Support Group Call, hosted by GI Jane and Bobby, is held bi-weekly. The next call dates are:

October 21st

November 4th

November 18th





Details for future reference:

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600

Access Code: 3174342#

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

FCC ID: gijane

Tuesday, October 15th

GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇

The Justice Action Meeting📝

SPECIAL GUEST: TEODORO aka TED🚔

TI LAWSUITS with Focus on Richard Cain

THEME: Continued - Ingredients for a WINNING Lawsuit✒

🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 – 4Real

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS✴!

Agenda:

8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi's Gem 💎

Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥

8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣

9:00 PM – Current Events / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??



Weekly Features: TI Tips by Constance, Sir Dan – Narration/Reading, Lady T on Videos and Tranquility, Founder TI Events on Announcements

9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: TI, TED

10:00 PM – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿‍💻

FOIAs – IRB, Cease and Desist, and more

Your J.A.M HW

PETA

ACT NOW! Inauguration Meet-Up, A National TI Day, Petition, Billboards, Phones, Resources, Letters...





ANNOUNCEMENTS

Summation

Gnite😴

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, October 16th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Saturday, October 19th

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The times below have been revised for the summer:

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)

New Zealand: 9 PM

Japan, Korea: 5 PM

China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM

India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM

United States: 4 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

FOR ALL ASIA-PACIFIC & NORTH AMERICA:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

From inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

From outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: Click Here

Stay Up to Date with New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland

🎧 NEW EPISODE DROP 🎧

Targeted Justice v. Garland – Episode 67: SCOTUS & Other Legal Updates

Featuring: Dr. Len Ber, MD & Attorney Ana Toledo

Watch Now: Episode 67 on YouTube

Catch up on any past episodes you might have missed by listening on YouTube or Spotify:

Follow Dr. Len Ber on X for updates: https://x.com/psardonicus

Follow Attorney Ana Toledo

X: https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila

Follow GoGi Justice

YouTube: GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M

