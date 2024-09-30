Conference Calls

Monday, September 30



Victory Through V2K – Featuring Special Guest: Melissa Miller

Tonight, guest speaker Melissa Miller will share her experience of navigating the challenges of targeting and V2K. She will offer valuable tips on how to stay grounded during attacks, raise vibration, heal the body, and restore balance in life. Join this empowering discussion on inner healing and restoration. Victory Through V2K is now held weekly.



Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Moderators: Melody & Lindsay

Note: The Morgellons Support Group Call – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby is held bi-weekly. The next call will be on Monday, October 7th.

Details for future reference:

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600

Access Code: 3174342#

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

Tuesday, October 1st



GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇

The Justice Action Meeting📝

SPECIAL GUEST: LaJuana - 100% WATCHLISTED

THEME: The Impact of the TSDB

🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 - 4Real

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS✴!

Agenda:

8:30 – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi Goes Gospel 🙏🏽 IT'S FIRST FRUIT TUESDAY

Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥

8:50 – Please Announce Yourself 📣

9:00 – CURRENT EVENTS / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON 📰??





Weekly Features: TI TIPS by Constance (10/8), Sir Dan – Reading of Plaintiff #10 (10/8), Lady T on VIDEOS and Tranquility, and Founder TI Events on ANNOUNCEMENTS.

9:40 – SPECIAL GUEST: Spotlight on LaJuana

10:00 – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿‍💻

FOIAs - IRB and others, Cease and Desist, PETA

ACT NOW! Petition, Billboards, Letters, Meetings

10:05 – Q&A 🗯 / Comments 👤

10:30 – Closing and Nitey-nite 😴





Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, October 2nd



TI HELP NOW – Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Saturday, October 5th



Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The following time zones are a guideline:

Australia: 7pm (Melbourne, Sydney)

New Zealand: 9 pm

Japan, Korea: 6 pm

China, Malaysia, Philippines: 5 pm

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 4 pm

India, Sri Lanka: 2.30 pm

United States: 5 am (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

FOR ALL ASIA-PACIFIC & NORTH AMERICA:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

From inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

From outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: Click Here

