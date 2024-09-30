Conference Calls & Events
September 30 - October 6, 2024
Conference Calls
Monday, September 30
Victory Through V2K – Featuring Special Guest: Melissa Miller
Tonight, guest speaker Melissa Miller will share her experience of navigating the challenges of targeting and V2K. She will offer valuable tips on how to stay grounded during attacks, raise vibration, heal the body, and restore balance in life. Join this empowering discussion on inner healing and restoration. Victory Through V2K is now held weekly.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Moderators: Melody & Lindsay
Note: The Morgellons Support Group Call – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby is held bi-weekly. The next call will be on Monday, October 7th.
Details for future reference:
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5600
Access Code: 3174342#
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane
Tuesday, October 1st
GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇
The Justice Action Meeting📝
SPECIAL GUEST: LaJuana - 100% WATCHLISTED
THEME: The Impact of the TSDB
🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 - 4Real
Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS✴!
Agenda:
8:30 – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi Goes Gospel 🙏🏽 IT'S FIRST FRUIT TUESDAY
Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥
8:50 – Please Announce Yourself 📣
9:00 – CURRENT EVENTS / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON 📰??
Weekly Features: TI TIPS by Constance (10/8), Sir Dan – Reading of Plaintiff #10 (10/8), Lady T on VIDEOS and Tranquility, and Founder TI Events on ANNOUNCEMENTS.
9:40 – SPECIAL GUEST: Spotlight on LaJuana
10:00 – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿💻
FOIAs - IRB and others, Cease and Desist, PETA
ACT NOW! Petition, Billboards, Letters, Meetings
10:05 – Q&A 🗯 / Comments 👤
10:30 – Closing and Nitey-nite 😴
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, October 2nd
TI HELP NOW – Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Saturday, October 5th
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The following time zones are a guideline:
Australia: 7pm (Melbourne, Sydney)
New Zealand: 9 pm
Japan, Korea: 6 pm
China, Malaysia, Philippines: 5 pm
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 4 pm
India, Sri Lanka: 2.30 pm
United States: 5 am (New York)
Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:
FOR ALL ASIA-PACIFIC & NORTH AMERICA:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Dial-In Information:
From inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
From outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Find Your Local Number: Click Here
