🌸🌷🌼 Events for the Week: 🌸🌷🌼

Monday, April 29th

🌱 Victory Through V2k, Hosted by Melody

Time: 9:30 pm EST/ 8:30 pm CST/ 7:30 pm MT/ 6:30 pm PST

Dial-in: +12058259868 | Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Tuesday, April 30th

🌱 GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. The Justice Action Meeting

THEME 4/30/24:

*LEGAL UPDATE - Featuring Attorney Ana Toledo

**USPS LAWSUIT

**TJ LAWSUIT

*Call to Action!! ACROSS THE NATION TI- Friendly Legislation

Please bring your PAD and PEN; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS!

8:30 Special Music and A Message from your Host - Welcome to THE J.A.M💥

8:50 Please Announce Yourself

9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON??

9:30 LEGAL UPDATE

10:10 Q&A

10:30 Do Your J.A.M HW👩🏿‍💻

- ANNOUNCEMENTS/Closing Remarks

—

GoGi's After Dinner JAM

Dial in: 605-313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: GoGi 210

Tuesday, April 30th

🌱 Phoenix Rising Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom

Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST

Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup

24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf

Wednesday, May 1st

🌱 TI HELP NOW, Hosted by Chief Daymond

Time: 9 pm EST/8 pm CST/7 pm PST

Dial In: 605-313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join By Computer:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Thursday, May 2nd

🌱 Phoenix Rising Conference Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom

Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST

Theme: Lawsuit Update and Q&A with Guest Attorney Ana Toledo

Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup

24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf

Saturday, May 4th

🌱 Australasia Support Group, Hosted by Helene

12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS

11.30 am SA NT

10 am WA

Dial-in: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia

Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

/

🌱 Phoenix Rising Morning Stretch & Coffee Call ☕ , Hosted by Devin Freedom

Time: 12 pm EST/ 11 am CST/ 10 am MT/ 9 am PST

Theme: Morning Yoga and Intention Setting

Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup

Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup

24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf

/

🌱 New Episode of Tj v. Garland, Hosted by Dr. Len Ber, MD

Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on Spotify or Youtube.

Tj v. Garland on Youtube: Https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd

Tj v. Garland on Spotify: Https://open.spotify.com/show/5p242mjhr46oqm5ydy7kc9

Follow Len on Twitter: Https://twitter.com/psardonicus

🌸🌷🌼 TIs in need of more Conference Calls can visit Tievents.org for an Extensive & Updated List of Conference Calls & Events 🌸🌷🌼

https://tievents.org

/

End the war in 2024! Hang in there, everyone! 💖

/

