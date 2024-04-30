Conference Calls & Events
🌸🌷🌼 Events for the Week: 🌸🌷🌼
Monday, April 29th
🌱 Victory Through V2k, Hosted by Melody
Time: 9:30 pm EST/ 8:30 pm CST/ 7:30 pm MT/ 6:30 pm PST
Dial-in: +12058259868 | Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Tuesday, April 30th
🌱 GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. The Justice Action Meeting
THEME 4/30/24:
*LEGAL UPDATE - Featuring Attorney Ana Toledo
**USPS LAWSUIT
**TJ LAWSUIT
*Call to Action!! ACROSS THE NATION TI- Friendly Legislation
Please bring your PAD and PEN; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE AND PROGRESS!
8:30 Special Music and A Message from your Host - Welcome to THE J.A.M💥
8:50 Please Announce Yourself
9:00 CURRENT EVENTS/ Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON??
9:30 LEGAL UPDATE
10:10 Q&A
10:30 Do Your J.A.M HW👩🏿💻
- ANNOUNCEMENTS/Closing Remarks
—
GoGi's After Dinner JAM
Dial in: 605-313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: GoGi 210
Tuesday, April 30th
🌱 Phoenix Rising Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom
Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST
Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup
24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf
Wednesday, May 1st
🌱 TI HELP NOW, Hosted by Chief Daymond
Time: 9 pm EST/8 pm CST/7 pm PST
Dial In: 605-313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join By Computer:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Thursday, May 2nd
🌱 Phoenix Rising Conference Call, Hosted by Devin Freedom
Time: 11 pm EST/ 10 pm CST/ 9 pm MT/ 8 pm PST
Theme: Lawsuit Update and Q&A with Guest Attorney Ana Toledo
Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup
24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf
Saturday, May 4th
🌱 Australasia Support Group, Hosted by Helene
12 pm VIC NSW ACT QLD TAS
11.30 am SA NT
10 am WA
Dial-in: (02)4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797# | Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tiaustralasia
Find Your Local Number: Https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia
/
🌱 Phoenix Rising Morning Stretch & Coffee Call ☕ , Hosted by Devin Freedom
Time: 12 pm EST/ 11 am CST/ 10 am MT/ 9 am PST
Theme: Morning Yoga and Intention Setting
Dial in: +17277313453 | Meeting ID: Tisupportgroup
Join Online: Https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tisupportgroup
24/7 Chat on Discord: Https://discord.gg/pjut2r8rdf
/
🌱 New Episode of Tj v. Garland, Hosted by Dr. Len Ber, MD
Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on Spotify or Youtube.
Tj v. Garland on Youtube: Https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd
Tj v. Garland on Spotify: Https://open.spotify.com/show/5p242mjhr46oqm5ydy7kc9
Follow Len on Twitter: Https://twitter.com/psardonicus
TIs in need of more Conference Calls can visit Tievents.org for an Extensive & Updated List of Conference Calls & Events
https://tievents.org
/
End the war in 2024! Hang in there, everyone! 💖
/
🌸🌷🌼 Follow Us on Social Media to Stay Up to Date on All Our Events and Latest News for the Targeted Community! 🌸🌷🌼
