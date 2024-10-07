Monday, October 7th

Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby

Join us for support and discussion about Morgellons, led by GI Jane and Bobby. Calls take place every other Monday.

Upcoming Call Dates:

October 21st

November 4th





Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600

Access Code: 3174342#

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

FCC ID: gijane

Victory Through V2K Conference Call

Join us this Monday for Victory Through V2K, hosted by Lindsay, Officer of Targeted Justice. Tonight, we will examine our experiences and implement tools we can use to overcome negativity, self-doubt, and develop a positive mindset.

This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Hosted By: Lindsay (this week) & Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice (Lindsay and Melody alternate hosting duties weekly)

Tuesday, October 8th

GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇

The Justice Action Meeting📝

SPECIAL GUEST: LaJuana – 100% WATCHLISTED

THEME: What Would YOU Do if YOU Had PROOF of Being on the WATCHLIST?

🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 – 4Real

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS✴!

Agenda:

8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi's Gem 💎

Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥

8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣

9:00 PM – Current Events / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??



Weekly Features: TI Tips by Constance, Sir Dan – Narration/Reading, Lady T on Videos and Tranquility, Founder of TI Events on Announcements

9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: Plaintiff/Watchlisted TI LaJuana

10:00 PM – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿‍💻

FOIAs – IRB and others, Cease and Desist

The J.A.M HW

PETA

ACT NOW! Petition, Billboards, Letters...

Announcements

10:05 PM – Q&A 🗯 / Comments 👤

10:30 PM – Closing and Nitey-nite 😴

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, October 9th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Saturday, October 12th

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The times below have been revised for the summer:

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)

New Zealand: 9 PM

Japan, Korea: 5 PM

China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM

India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM

United States: 4 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

FOR ALL ASIA-PACIFIC & NORTH AMERICA:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

From inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

From outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: Click Here

Stay Up to Date with New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast

Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on YouTube or Spotify:



YouTube: TJ v. Garland on YouTube

Spotify: TJ v. Garland on Spotify



Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: https://x.com/psardonicus

Follow GoGi Justice

YouTube: GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M

Need More Conference Calls?

For a comprehensive list of conference calls and events, visit: TI Events

Stay Connected

Follow us on social media for updates on events and the latest news for the targeted community:

Shop Targeted Justice Merchandise