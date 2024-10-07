Conference Calls & Events
October 7 - 13, 2024
Monday, October 7th
Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby
Join us for support and discussion about Morgellons, led by GI Jane and Bobby. Calls take place every other Monday.
Upcoming Call Dates:
October 21st
November 4th
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5600
Access Code: 3174342#
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane
FCC ID: gijane
Victory Through V2K Conference Call
Join us this Monday for Victory Through V2K, hosted by Lindsay, Officer of Targeted Justice. Tonight, we will examine our experiences and implement tools we can use to overcome negativity, self-doubt, and develop a positive mindset.
This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Hosted By: Lindsay (this week) & Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice (Lindsay and Melody alternate hosting duties weekly)
Tuesday, October 8th
GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇
The Justice Action Meeting📝
SPECIAL GUEST: LaJuana – 100% WATCHLISTED
THEME: What Would YOU Do if YOU Had PROOF of Being on the WATCHLIST?
🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 – 4Real
Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS✴!
Agenda:
8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹, then GoGi's Gem 💎
Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥
8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣
9:00 PM – Current Events / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??
Weekly Features: TI Tips by Constance, Sir Dan – Narration/Reading, Lady T on Videos and Tranquility, Founder of TI Events on Announcements
9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: Plaintiff/Watchlisted TI LaJuana
10:00 PM – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿💻
FOIAs – IRB and others, Cease and Desist
The J.A.M HW
PETA
ACT NOW! Petition, Billboards, Letters...
Announcements
10:05 PM – Q&A 🗯 / Comments 👤
10:30 PM – Closing and Nitey-nite 😴
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, October 9th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Saturday, October 12th
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The times below have been revised for the summer:
Time Zones (Guideline):
Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
New Zealand: 9 PM
Japan, Korea: 5 PM
China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM
India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM
United States: 4 AM EST (New York)
Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:
FOR ALL ASIA-PACIFIC & NORTH AMERICA:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Dial-In Information:
From inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
From outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Find Your Local Number: Click Here
