If US Civilians are attacked with DEW by the US Military, do the Geneva Conventions apply?

Yes. Common Article 3 applies.

The U.S. Supreme Court has confirmed that Common Article 3 binds the United States in Non-International Armed Conflict (NIAC) situations (Hamdan v. Rumsfeld, 2006).

Common Article 3

Common Article 3 is binding on all states, including the U.S., regardless of additional treaties. It sets minimum humanitarian standards that cannot be derogated from.

The use of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) against civilians who are not taking active part in hostilities would violate the prohibitions on cruel treatment, torture, violence to life and person, and outrages upon personal dignity.

In the case of armed conflict not of an international character occurring in the territory of one of the High Contracting Parties, each Party to the conflict shall be bound to apply, as a minimum, the following provisions:

(1) Persons taking no active part in the hostilities, including members of armed forces who have laid down their arms and those placed ‘hors de combat’ by sickness, wounds, detention, or any other cause, shall in all circumstances be treated humanely, without any adverse distinction founded on race, colour, religion or faith, sex, birth or wealth, or any other similar criteria. To this end, the following acts are and shall remain prohibited at any time and in any place whatsoever with respect to the above-mentioned persons:

(a) violence to life and person, in particular murder of all kinds, mutilation, cruel treatment and torture;

(b) taking of hostages;

(c) outrages upon personal dignity, in particular humiliating and degrading treatment;

(d) the passing of sentences and the carrying out of executions without previous judgment pronounced by a regularly constituted court, affording all the judicial guarantees which are recognized as indispensable by civilized peoples.

(2) The wounded and sick shall be collected and cared for. … An impartial humanitarian body, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, may offer its services to the Parties to the conflict. …

The Parties to the conflict should further endeavour to bring into force, by means of special agreements, all or part of the other provisions of the present Convention.

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What about other Countries?

If you are a civilian in a foreign country, and being attacked with DEW such as the Reltron, Common Article 2 (to all four Geneva Conventions of 1949) is the primary provision that applies, triggering the full protections of the Conventions — most relevantly Geneva Convention IV (GC IV) for civilians.

*Thanks to Grok for these opinions.

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National Security Archive on MKULTRA

New Collection, CIA and the Behavioral Sciences: Mind Control, Drug Experiments and MKULTRA, brings together more than 1,200 essential records on one of the most infamous and abusive programs in CIA history.



Under code names that included MKULTRA, BLUEBIRD and ARTICHOKE, the CIA conducted terrifying experiments using drugs, hypnosis, isolation, sensory deprivation, and other extreme techniques on human subjects, often U.S. citizens, who frequently had no idea what was being done to them or that they were part of a CIA test.



The announcement comes 50 years after a New York Times investigation by Seymour Hersh touched off probes that would bring MKULTRA abuses to light. The new collection also comes 70 years since U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Company first developed a process to streamline the manufacture of LSD in late 1954, becoming the CIA’s chief supplier of the newly discovered psychoactive chemical central to many of the Agency’s behavior control efforts.

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Highlights of the new MKULTRA collection include:



A DCI-approved plan in 1950 for the establishment of “interrogation teams” that would “utilize the polygraph, drugs, and hypnotism to attain the greatest results in interrogation techniques.” (Document 2)

A 1951 memo that captures a meeting between CIA and foreign intelligence officials about mind control research and their shared interest in the concept of individual mind control. (Document 3)

A 1952 entry from the daily calendar of George White, a federal narcotics agent who ran a safehouse where the CIA tested drugs like LSD and performed other experiments on unwitting Americans. (Document 5)

A 1952 report on the “successful” use of ARTICHOKE interrogation methods that combined the use of “narcosis” and “hypnosis” to induce regression and later amnesia on “Russian agents suspected of being doubled.” (Document 6)

A 1956 memo in which MKULTRA chief Sidney Gottlieb signs off a project that would “evaluate the effects of large doses of LSD-25 in normal human volunteers” on federal prisoners in Atlanta. (Document 13)

The 1963 report from the CIA’s inspector general, which led CIA leadership to reexamine the use of unwitting Americans in their covert drug testing program. (Document 16)

The 1983 deposition of MKULTRA chief Sidney Gottlieb in a civil case brought by Velma “Val” Orlikow, a victim of CIA-sponsored projects conducted by Dr. Ewen Cameron at the Allan Memorial Institute in Montreal. (Document 20)

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Ed Snowden exposes Apple & Android devices

Apple & Android Devices

Edward Snowden exposed the truth about Apple and Android devices back in 2019:



"Both Apple and Android devices, unfortunately, are not especially good in protecting your privacy."



"They can see everything about you, they can see everything about what your device is doing, and they can do whatever they want with your device."



If you care about privacy, maybe try using

Tails browser ShopLinuxOnline.com

LinuxLite on a DVD drive. (makes it difficult to manipulate) ShopLinuxOnline.com

https://puri.sm/products/

https://pureos.net/

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