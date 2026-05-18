Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
2h

If you are a civilian in a foreign country, and being attacked with DEW such as the Reltron, Common Article 2 (to all four Geneva Conventions of 1949) is the primary provision that applies, triggering the full protections of the Conventions—most relevantly Geneva Convention IV (GC IV) for civilians.

Reply
Share
Amy Marie Brown'Prefontaine's avatar
Amy Marie Brown'Prefontaine
1h

Thank you for keeping me up to date and all the work you have put in for all of us as I know I am just 1 of many that has had their life and mind shattered by these experiences and not knowing what is happening to us and to survive...so many not so lucky. If I did not have faith and love bound by and only thru The blood of Jesus Christ, God may have let me go and so many times brought me back to life for what I am not sure to just be kept miserable thru these disgusting inhumane acts of hate for a human life or to use as a write off for evil acts to be a fall guy and be punished for things not creditable as to not even know how much or what acts I am being held responsible and tortured for...anyways thank you for fighting for those of us whom are so small and so weak beaten down to a loss no win ahead you are greatly appreciated may God bless you all and may justice see its way thru the dark and let us finally be at peace after fighting to survive to dream of ability to gain the chance to finally live life once again as that is what gives me drive but hope is wearing so thin and the picture is fading out and blurring as may just be about at the end of all my life long journey. I hope it was not just all for nothing...what a waste of a god given life taken and tossed without a choice but matter of 1 forced circumstance followed by a million never stood a chance. That is disgusting.

Sincerely,

Amy Marie Brown aka Amy Marie Brown'Prefontaine

From Phoenix, Oregon

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture