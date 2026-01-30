/

Coincidence?

Advisory Board Member, Maj. Prather interviews Richard Lighthouse about the Reltron/Vircator on 22 January. This is almost 3 weeks after the Maduro capture. We have explained that the primary weapon used to disable personnel and the electronics is a High Power Microwave (HPM) weapon known as a Reltron. It is manufactured by Física Applied Technologies, 2700 Merced Street, San Leandro, California.

/

The very next day - the Pentagon announced they are scaling up Directed Energy Weapons (DEW). They did not say it was a “sonic” weapon.

The Department of War has confirmed plans to expand the use of “directed energy weapons.”

Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering confirmed on January 23 that it is further developing these weapons. This follows guards reporting a “sonic weapon” during the American raid to capture former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

/

Then, the very next day on 24 January, - President Trump announces the “Discombobulator.”

The guard said the weapon was then directed at Maduro’s defenders.

“At one point, they launched something; I don’t know how to describe it. It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly, I felt like my head was exploding from the inside,” he said.

“We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move. We couldn’t even stand up after that sonic weapon — or whatever it was.”

/

Should we take credit for forcing these disclosures?

Could these announcements be a response to the Prather Point show? Certainly, there are many veterans and active duty military that follow Maj. Prather. The timing seems unusual…

Targeted Justice wants to expose the use of the Reltron on civilians, worldwide. It is an act of TREASON & TORTURE by the US Space Force and the C1A. This has been happening for decades. We have the receipts.

/

If you missed the show:

https://rumble.com/v74p354-exclusive-secret-sonic-weapon-truth.html?

/