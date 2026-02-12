Why does the Deep State want Riots & Civil War?

Because it will justify sending out the National Guard and locking down everyone.

And if it happens, you will NEVER get your freedoms back.

Don’t fall for it - It’s a setup.

You can share your opinions, but don’t fall into the violence. We will lose America. We will lose everything. Seriously.

Latest big movie in Hollywood promotes violence and revolution.

The movie is “One Battle After Another” with Leo DiCaprio and Sean Penn. (completely woke)

Polymarket claims it will win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

The movie portrays chaos, rebellion, revolution, and chaos. Nothing makes sense. No one can be trusted. And the solution is violence. More violence. This is exactly what the Deep State wants. And exactly how much of the radical left sees the world…

The C1A script editors definitely wanted to promote violence.

The “Highly Suggestible” radical left may fall for it. One third of the population is Highly Suggestible. But - It’s a scam.

Targeted Justice only promotes NON-VIOLENT solutions. We want the gov’t criminals prosecuted, to spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Please don’t fall for the scam. Riots and Civil War will result in your complete loss of American freedoms.

David Rockefeller, Jr

The Global Elite and the Rockefellers.

The Global Elite are wealthy families that have a share in the Central Banks, including the US Federal Reserve. These are private banks, not government banks.

Late Turkish Professor Dr Necmettin Erbakan, spent a lifetime tracking down the global elite to find out how they think and who are the leaders. What he found was – they mostly defer to the Rockefellers. If a decision or strategy is needed, they follow the Rockefellers.

The Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) is where the Rockefellers do much of their dirty work. Aaron Russo detailed this in interviews before he passed away. Hillary and Obama routinely took orders from the CFR. See our prior newsletters on this.

David Rockefeller Jr. (b. 1941): Son of David Rockefeller Sr.; widely regarded as the current de facto family leader. He serves as a board member and former Chairman of Rockefeller Capital Management, former Chairman of the Rockefeller Foundation and Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and President of the Rockefeller Family Fund.

Rockefellers listed on the CFR member roster:

https://www.cfr.org/membership/roster

David Rockefeller Jr.

John D. Rockefeller IV

Sharon P. Rockefeller

Steven C. Rockefeller

Susan Cohn Rockefeller

Valerie Rockefeller

