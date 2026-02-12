Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
4h

It’s unfortunate that the other Elite families have not figured out the Rockefeller plan. They will never share power or control, if they get it. The other wealthy families will simply be eliminated…

Reply
Share
Rich's avatar
Rich
5h

Hey I trust your wise words sir. But I believe they have underestimated the will of the people's lives in freedom. They dont have enough traitors to take over the entire population. I know we are at odds on this horrific hijacking of our country's values. Molesting children and targeting us with weapons have gone too far. Thanks to TJ for everything you all do

FOR US!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture