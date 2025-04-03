Another shocker from the criminals at the CIA. They lied about Havana Syndrome.

A Senate Intelligence report provides the details and Dr Ber explains what you need to know.

From the report:

“The Committee tasked its non-partisan Audits and Projects staff with reviewing the effectiveness of CIA’s efforts to provide facilitated medical care, financial compensation, and other benefits to current and former CIA employees, contractors, and dependents who reported AHIs (“AHI reporters”). This review culminated in a classified report that the Committee will issue in early 2025. This unclassified report summarizes the findings of the classified report.“

This unclassified report has now become available and the full text can be found here:

https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/publications/AP_Report_24_01_R.pdf

Dr Len Ber highlights the parts of the Report that contain new and important information, particularly for Civilian Victims of the Havana Syndrome, perpetrated on US Soil, with commentary:

Although initial reports led many inside and outside the U.S. government to believe that foreign adversaries were attacking USG personnel with an acoustic or directed energy device that caused traumatic brain injury-like symptoms. subsequent intelligence analysis has cast doubt on that hypothesis. This is important. Initial narrative for Havana Syndrome was “attacks” and TBI. Since about 2021 this narrative had been actively suppressed. The IC’s understanding of AHIs is based, in part, on several cornerstone clinical research studies on AHI reporters, including a study from the University of Miami, two studies from the University of Pennsylvania, and two studies from NIH. All of these studies indicate that. at the group level, AHI reporters have clusters of symptoms and diagnoses that cannot be easily explained.

See the details here:

https://substack.com/@lenbermd/p-160451400

/

6 Countries in Europe with Fusion Centers

Fusion Centers worldwide are used to coordinate gangstalking.

“Counterterrorism” is the code word for gangstalking. You can research it in your country - Who are the government officials that are experts in “counterterrorism?”

/

Thanks to Harald for this research.

There are more agencies possibly involved in Gangstalking (Counterterrorism) in Germany.

https://www.statewatch.org/media/documents/news/2019/feb/ICCT-VanderVeer-Bos-VanderHeide-Fusion-Centres-in-Six-European-Countries.pdf

Look at page 6: 3.2. Germany: GTAZ and GETZ

https://www.bka.de/DE/UnsereAufgaben/Kooperationen/GTAZ/gtaz_node.html

/

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====

/

