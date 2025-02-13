CIA Agent talks about CIA Operations and manpower. Caution - this guy is brainwashed to be a Deep State Lefty. We can still get some useful information from him…

About 21,000 Officers (not including contractors and consultants).

TJ opinion - there are about 5,000 - 10,000 CIA employees & contractors at the Denver Domestic Headquarters. Many of them work from home (Aurora, Colorado).

2005 - News Article announces CIA Move.

https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/cia-plans-to-move-division-to-denver/

Here is the current org chart.

4 Main Divisions in the CIA

/

It is our sincere hope that many of these employees will resign or be terminated.

The National Security Act of 1947 needs to be re-written to an Act that complies with the US Constitution.

/

Become a Digital Warrior!

Last Sunday Ana was on Melissa Miller’s Chosen Heroes podcast the Digital Warriors campaign. The goal? To educate our treasured community to make the best use possible to create awareness outside of our community about the Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program — a key step in bringing an end to it.

Targeted Justice Newsletter

created a tab in their website to provide the reference material of the presentation I gave, post examples, as well as images you can include with your posts.

Press this link to access the content.

Here’s the presentation, sans the voiceover:

These are some of my favorite pics to add to the redpilling posts:

Please join

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Digital Army!

Even if you do not become an active warrior, please make sure to follow our leaders of this effort, and like, share and repost their content.

In the process, you can learn a skill that can land you a job! Keep track of your progress, screenshot your posts to ensure the criminals do not erase them.

Go Digital Army!

Please wish Ana a Happy Birthday - Subscribe to Mira!

/

We need paralegals for research. Tell us about your skills.

Write to us at TJustice2@proton.me

Put PARALEGAL in the subject line.

/