*Thanks to Grok

List of 15 CIA-related conspiracy theories that were once dismissed as paranoid speculation but later confirmed through declassified documents, Church Committee (1975) hearings, Rockefeller Commission reports, FOIA releases, the CIA’s own “Family Jewels” compilation (declassified in 2007), inspector general investigations, or official admissions. These represent programs or operations where substantial evidence shows they occurred, often illegally or unethically.I’ve expanded beyond the initial examples, drawing from primary sources like CIA FOIA records, congressional reports, and historical analyses. Many involved violations of the CIA’s charter (prohibiting domestic activities) or international law.

Project MKUltra (and Subprojects like ARTICHOKE, BLUEBIRD)

Secret mind-control experiments using LSD, hypnosis, sensory deprivation, electroshock, and other methods on unwitting subjects (including U.S. and Canadian citizens, prisoners, and mental patients).

Evidence: Declassified in the 1970s via Church Committee hearings; surviving documents (after most were destroyed in 1973) detail over 149 subprojects at universities, hospitals, and prisons. Confirmed non-consensual dosing, including on CIA employees and the public.

MKNAOMI (Biological/Chemical Weapons Stockpiling)

Joint CIA-Army program to develop, store, and weaponize biological agents (toxins, incapacitants) and delivery devices for covert use.

Evidence: Declassified documents from Church Committee and FOIA show stockpiles at Fort Detrick; included shellfish toxin for assassinations. Program ran 1950s–1970s until Nixon banned biological weapons in 1969.

Operation CHAOS (MHCHAOS)

Domestic surveillance of anti-war activists, dissidents, and U.S. citizens to find foreign influence links (e.g., Vietnam protesters, civil rights groups).

Evidence: Exposed by Seymour Hersh (1974 NYT article); confirmed in Church Committee reports. CIA compiled files on over 300,000 Americans, wiretapped journalists, and infiltrated groups—violating its charter.

Operation Mockingbird

CIA recruitment of journalists and infiltration of media to plant propaganda and influence U.S. public opinion.

Evidence: Church Committee confirmed relationships with reporters at major outlets (e.g., CBS, Washington Post); used for domestic propaganda during Cold War.

Assassination Plots Against Foreign Leaders

Multiple attempts on Fidel Castro (poisoned cigars, exploding devices), Patrice Lumumba, Rafael Trujillo, Ngo Dinh Diem, and others.

Evidence: Church Committee detailed plots; “Family Jewels” and declassified memos confirm “executive action” capabilities, including the “heart attack gun” demonstrated in 1975 hearings.

Operation Paperclip

Recruiting Nazi scientists and war criminals for U.S. intelligence, rocketry, and other programs post-WWII.

Evidence: Declassified State Department/CIA files show ~1,600 Germans (e.g., Wernher von Braun) brought in with records sanitized.

1953 Iranian Coup (Operation Ajax)

Overthrow of Prime Minister Mossadegh to install the Shah.

Evidence: CIA declassified its own history in 2013 (after earlier admissions); involved propaganda, bribes, and engineered riots.

1954 Guatemalan Coup (Operation PBSuccess)

Overthrow of President Arbenz.

Evidence: Declassified CIA files detail psychological warfare, radio propaganda, and paramilitary support.

Operation Condor

CIA-backed coordination among South American dictatorships for assassinations and disappearances of leftists (1970s–1980s).

Evidence: Declassified cables and Church Committee follow-ups; U.S. provided intelligence and training.

Phoenix Program (Vietnam)

Counterinsurgency involving infiltration, torture, and assassination of suspected Viet Cong.

Evidence: Declassified records and congressional testimony; “neutralized” tens of thousands.

Operation Popeye (Weather Modification)

Cloud seeding to extend monsoons and disrupt North Vietnamese supply lines.

Evidence: Declassified Pentagon/CIA documents; banned by international treaty in 1977.

Funding Tibetan Resistance and Dalai Lama

CIA payments and training for anti-China guerrillas.

Evidence: Declassified budgets show ~$180,000/year to Dalai Lama in 1960s.

Family Jewels Compilation

Internal 1973 CIA dossier admitting illegal activities (e.g., wiretapping journalists, domestic surveillance, confinement of defector Yuri Nosenko).

Evidence: Fully declassified in 2007; includes plots against Castro and media manipulation.

Project Stargate (Remote Viewing/Psychic Spying)

Experiments in psychic phenomena for intelligence (less “conspiratorial” but once fringe-sounding).

Evidence: Declassified in 1995; ran 1970s–1990s.