Children with V2K

TJ is aware of 9 families with minor children, that are experiencing Voice-to-Skull technology, or V2K. Some are as young as 3 years old.

We cannot imagine any torture that is more disturbing.

Some families have reported that the child is harming a pet, or acting inappropriately at school, including sexual words or behavior. Other families have reported that the V2K uses the voice of a parent to instruct the child to do harmful things. Very disturbing.

We have reports that some of the children are instructed to “tell mommy that you hate her.” or “tell mommy - she’s a bad mommy.”

The technology is described in U.S. Patent 4,877,027. It does not require a chip or implant. It does not require knowledge of your DNA. It has been used since 1957, long before there were brain implants or DNA analysis.

https://targetedjustice.com/v2k

If you have a minor child with V2K, you can contact TJ and we will try to arrange a family contact for you via email. TJustice2@proton.me

We are not providing medical advice. We are simply connecting you with other parents, that may have similar experiences.

