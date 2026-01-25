Children with V2K Torture - parent’s contact
Make contact
Children with V2K
TJ is aware of 9 families with minor children, that are experiencing Voice-to-Skull technology, or V2K. Some are as young as 3 years old.
We cannot imagine any torture that is more disturbing.
Some families have reported that the child is harming a pet, or acting inappropriately at school, including sexual words or behavior. Other families have reported that the V2K uses the voice of a parent to instruct the child to do harmful things. Very disturbing.
We have reports that some of the children are instructed to “tell mommy that you hate her.” or “tell mommy - she’s a bad mommy.”
The technology is described in U.S. Patent 4,877,027. It does not require a chip or implant. It does not require knowledge of your DNA. It has been used since 1957, long before there were brain implants or DNA analysis.
https://targetedjustice.com/v2k
If you have a minor child with V2K, you can contact TJ and we will try to arrange a family contact for you via email. TJustice2@proton.me
We are not providing medical advice. We are simply connecting you with other parents, that may have similar experiences.
Or you can provide an email below, so other parents can connect with you.
💯 When you are someone very aware of patterns, especially people and behavior... It's something you notice right away. Usually, there will be a directional message 🔊"We're taking your son away from you." Then, the behavior becomes erratic. Yes, there is alot of inappropriate behaviors and phrases that aren't normal, which suddenly stand out. He's not exposed to strange things, so how does he get these strange behavioral loops when we know his typical behavior? It's weird how these people human traffick us, and our families.... They really just believe they are going to get away with this without having to go to prison?? These are punishable-by-life crimes....