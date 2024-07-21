Children with V2K

TJ is aware of 9 families with minor children, that are experiencing Voice-to-Skull technology, or V2K. Some are as young as 3 years old.

We cannot imagine any torture that is more disturbing.

Some families have reported that the child is harming a pet, or acting inappropriately at school, including sexual words or behavior. Other families have reported that the V2K uses the voice of a parent to instruct the child to do harmful things. Very disturbing.

If you have a minor child with V2K, please contact TJ and we will try to arrange a family contact for you. TJustice2@proton.me

We are not providing medical advice. We are simply connecting you with other parents, that possibly have similar experiences.

How can I check if my information was sold on the dark web?

To check if your information was sold on the dark web, you can go to haveibeenpwned.com and enter your email address into the search bar. The website will search to see what data of yours is out there and display if there were data breaches associated with your email address on various sites. You may have even received an email from the website already saying that some of your data was stolen, and you should look into this immediately if that is the case.

Dr Len Ber’s - Latest Episodes

