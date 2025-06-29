Test the chemicals coming from your Air Ducts:

Test Chemicals from Air Ducts

Some TI's have complained about chemicals/spray coming from air ducts. Can you get a sample of the chemicals? You can do a basic chemical test by purchasing water test strips on walmart, amazon, pool supply store, water well company, etc.

Mix the chemical sample with a small amount of water and cover the test strip. Do several different tests at different times. There might be residue inside the air duct?

Or maybe place a ziplok bag near the air duct to capture residue.

16 in 1 Drinking Water Test Kit Professional Tap and Well Water Test Strips for PH, Hardness, Lead, Copper, Chlorine... $6 at Walmart.

Try the QTip test:

Swab the QTip in the residue of the airduct. Wipe it directly on the test strips. What color changes indicate the chemicals present?

This is not a comprehensive or precise test - but it may indicate what chemicals are being used. Send your results to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Chemical” in the subject line.

\

Anxiety & Anger Frequencies

The Gov't criminals know how to broadcast frequencies at the general population that cause subtle anxiety, anger, and hostility. It can be done from satellites and cell towers.

Do not be fooled by it. Be aware when it is happening, and take steps to calm yourself. Meditation is helpful. Positive affirmations are helpful.

Chosen Heroes, Melissa Miller may address this topic on Sunday. Tune in. 3pm CDT, 4pm EDT Sunday.

Some TI's describe it as a slight vibration on their exposed skin. Others say it feels like a gentle pounding on the top of their head. Whatever you feel - document it in your journal, and discuss it with other TI's.

The criminals want to aggravate you or get you into a fight.

Don't do it. Be aware. That's the first step...

/

4 Panel antennas = weaponized

Children's Health Defense provides information on 5G EMR-S

If you decide to proceed with litigation, you will need an official Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome (EMR-S) diagnosis stating that your EMR-S amounts to a disability. Guidelines for EMR-S (also called EMS/EHS) Related Disability Diagnosis, Prognosis, Prescription and Need for Accommodation can be found here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/EMS-Diagnosis-Physician-Guidelines_10.19a-1.pdf

A group of physicians is setting up an EMR-S directory to help people connect with medical professionals who can treat them. It is not yet live, but you can sign up here to receive updates:

https://clinicalelectromagnetics.org

Advice from CHD on fighting back against cell towers and small cells can be found here:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/emr/emf-5g-wireless-frequently-asked-questions/

\

Become a Podcaster

We need Podcasters outside the United States. You can do it!

Here’s the cheap method. Use your smart phone. Hold the phone sideways to create a 16X9 format (It looks better). Find a neutral background without clutter. Position the phone at nose level, so everyone can see you from your heart up.

Record your first podcast by telling about yourself, your background, and your TI experience. Then talk about your show, and what you will cover in future episodes. Upload the video onto Rumble, X, TikTok, etc. Create a free channel. Send TJ a link so we can see it. TJustice2@proton.me

It’s that easy! You can do this!

\

TODAY! TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller Featuring Special Guest: Dr. Kay



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5 - 8 in Washington DC

You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org

\

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

If you are going to quit within 2 weeks, don’t bother.

/

/

/

/

/