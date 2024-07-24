Kimberly Cheatle, former Director of the Secret Service
Targeted Justice takes pride in exposing government criminals.
You can look up her relatives below.
A list of her current information. We checked to make sure it is Diverse, Equitable, and Inclusive. Check.
* This is the best information we can find, but we cannot guarantee it is accurate.
Kimberly Cheatle
in Alexandria, VA (Virginia)
Age 53
Current Address acquired Feb 2023
525 N Fayette St, Unit 509
Alexandria VA 22314
2 Beds | 2 Bath | 1,619 SqFt. | Built in 2008
Zillow Estimated Value $896,300
on a government paycheck.
/
Past Addresses: Homes, Rental Properties, businesses, apartments, condos and/or other real estate associated with Kimberly Cheatle in Alexandria, VA.
309 Holland Ln, Unit 117
Alexandria VA 22314
1 Martine Ave, Unit 515
White Plains NY 10606
108 Lighthouse Rd, Unit 2314
Hilton Head Island SC 29928
719 Massey Ln
Alexandria VA 22314
719B Massey Ln
Alexandria VA 22314
825 Highland Ln NE, Unit 1306
Atlanta GA 30306
Phone: Cell/Mobile/Wireless and/or landline telephone numbers for Kimberly Cheatle in Alexandria, VA.
(703) 577-0899
(571) 431-6103
(843) 715-3644
(703) 838-2032
(626) 799-0315
(713) 864-7468
(703) 751-9795
(708) 925-9136
AKA: Alias, Nicknames, alternate spellings, married and/or maiden names for Kimberly Cheatle in Alexandria, VA.
Kimberly Cheatle•Kimberl A Cheatle•Kim Cheatle•K Cheatle
Relatives: Mother, father, sisters, brothers, spouses
These are live links:
Stacey Harris•Janice Cheatle•Kristen Bradley•Leslie Cheatle•Tracy Holland•Amy Elliott•Barbara Elliott•Beth Elliott•Brett Robertson•Brett Robertson•Brett Robertson•Cameron Curtis•Carlee Johnson•Cheryl Bradley
/
*All information is publicly available and free.
These are public records.
/
“American citizenship is the right to criticize public men and measures -- and that means not only informed and responsible criticism, but the freedom to speak foolishly and without moderation.”
— U.S. Supreme Court, Baumgartner v. United States, 322 U.S. 665 (1944)
/
FBI, DOJ and CIA criminals - YOU ARE NEXT.
/
/
From one of our TI members: Check out Julie Green Prophetic Ministries on YouTube. Julie is prophesying the downfall of all U.S. Intelligence agencies and their corrupt officials. She's on fire!
Dr Robert Duncan died on the 8th of July, he was anither whistle blower who died trying to help us all, nothing has been mentioned of his death. RIP Dr Robert Duncan.