38 Levels of Security Clearance. The TI Program is Level 35, which is likely above the Security Clearance for AG Bondi or Kash Patel. Or even President Trump. His clearance ends around Level 18.

Censorship on X

There is compelling evidence that the CISA criminals are still operating at DHS, and using censorship and shadow-banning on X and other social media sites.

Tom Fitton at Judicial Watch has confirmed that FBI and DOJ are blocking public FOIA records, such as meetings between DHS and Twitter personnel.

https://www.judicialwatch.org/fbi-cover-up-in-court/

There is compelling evidence that a supercomputer is being used to clone the X website, re-route traffic, and perform censorship and shadow-banning, especially in the TI Community. Examples:

There are comments on your own account that you cannot see. But others can see them (probably derogatory). The number of engagements for a post is less than the total number of likes and comments. This is mathematically impossible. “Followers” or “Following” numbers are deleted or zero. You cannot download your own account data. “ Temporarily unavailable.” Entire groups or industries are blocked from seeing your posts. If they Follow you, they are UNfollowed the same day. Your account is immediately LOCKED, if you attempt to contact these other groups or people. Your questions to the HELP desk are ignored or given laughable answers - “Clear your browser cache.” (As though it was your fault.) Grok responds that some information is “Restricted,” and will not be given to you. Sure looks like illegal gov’t restrictions…

This covert effort may prevent executives at X from having direct knowledge of this illegal activity. However, President Trump issued Executive Order 14149, prohibiting government personnel from engaging in censorship.

https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/DCPD-202500116/pdf/DCPD-202500116.pdf

We suspect the NSA is involved. They are one of the few groups that have a supercomputer capable of cloning a large website. It is also possible that X is being hit with National Security Letters from the FBI or DHS, to hide the criminal activity.

Can you imagine AG Bondi or Kash Patel receiving an order from the CIA - that something is above their Security Clearance? And they are required to cover it up?

We suspect this might be happening. See our diagram about the 38 Levels of Security Clearance. The Targeted Individual Program is approximately Level 35, Code Name Ultra.

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Today.

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785/

Also LIVE on X and Facebook - Targeted Justice:

https://x.com/TargetedJustice

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555981116703

THE WHITE HOUSE COMMENT LINE

Open Tuesday - Thursday 11-3 PM Eastern time

202-456-1111



or

www.whitehouse.gov/contact

(Thanks to PACTS for this idea.)

Sample:

“President Trump, we need your help. Thousands of private citizens, including children, are being targeted and tortured by directed energy weapons, fired by the US Space Force and CIA. These microwave weapons cause Havana Syndrome and Anomalous Health Incidents.

I am one of more than 278,000 U.S. civilians being harmed. Our names have been illegally placed on the FBI’s Threat Screening Database, without Probable Cause or Reasonable Suspicion. It appears to be an Unacknowledged Special Access Program, that may be above your security clearance.

Sincerely,

You can write a FOIA request several months from now and request a copy of your record, to determine if it was received or blocked.

Easy Podcasts.

Anyone can do Podcasts using your own cell phone.

Set your phone horizontally using a holder, and level with your chin. Start the video.

You can upload the video to protondrive, and post on social media, rumble, etc.

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5 - 9 in Washington DC

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

