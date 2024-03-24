These are some of the war criminals in charge of your targeting at the U.S. Space Force. Make no mistake, these officers are committing Treason against the United States by attacking civilians. These are the people that are responsible for your DEW attacks, and have the authority to shut it down. They operate & control a multi-billion dollar, global program, using 8000 employees at Schriever Base.

Did you notice that none of them are your neighbors?

Please send your emails.

/

24 March 2024

General Chance Saltzman

US Space Force

Peterson Air Force Base

150 Vandenburg St

Colorado Springs, CO 80914-4184

General Saltzman:



After significant research, the undersigned have determined that the US Space Force is directly involved in the Targeted Individual Program, attacking U.S. civilians with microwave weapons, voice-to-skull, psychological torture techniques, including stalking, gangstalking, harassment, and intimidation.



The undersigned represent the interests of more than 300,000 Targeted Individuals ("Non-Investigative Subjects") in the U.S., and 6 million people, world wide. Our names are listed in the TSDB and M.A.R.S. databases. We demand an explanation for these activities and compensation for pain, suffering, and illegal torture. A similar letter will be sent to your criminal colleagues at the CIA.



As leaders in US Space Force, we demand that you immediately CEASE AND DESIST your illegal activities, including the use of government personnel and any external groups or corporations, which may also be participating. Such operations are in violation of Article 32 of the Geneva Conventions (psychological torture) and numerous Federal & State laws.



This CEASE AND DESIST ORDER is to inform you that your conspiracy to commit torture, harassment, stalking, and intimidation actions are illegal and will not be tolerated. We demand that you immediately CEASE AND DESIST. Should you continue to pursue these activities in violation of this CEASE AND DESIST ORDER, we will pursue further legal action against you.



You may have already violated numerous Federal laws, including:



- 18 U.S. Code § 2381; Treason.

- 18 U.S. Code § 2340; (c) Conspiracy to commit torture.

- 18 U.S. Code § 2382; Misprision of Treason.

- 18 U.S. Code § 2384; Seditious Conspiracy.

- 18 U.S. Code § 2389; Recruiting for service against the United States.

- 18 U.S. Code § 241; Conspiracy to Deprive Constitutional Rights.

- 18 U.S. Code § 242; Deprivation of Constitutional Rights.

- 18 USC § 2261A; Interstate Stalking.

- 18 USC § 875(c); Interstate Communications.

- 47 USC § 223(a)(1)(c); Harassing Telephone Calls.

- 18 U.S. Code § 1961; Organized Crime Control Act of 1980. (RICO)

- Numerous State laws concerning stalking & harassment.



If you continue your current criminal activities, we will continue to publicly expose it. Sooner or later, you will be charged and prosecuted for your crimes, including international war crimes.



This letter does not constitute an exhaustive statement of our position, nor is it a waiver of any rights or remedies in this or any other related matter. We expect a written response within two weeks.



Signed,

Targeted Justice Board of Directors

/

bradley.saltzman@spaceforce.mil

john.bentivegna@spaceforce.mil

michael.guetlein@spaceforce.mil

steven.whitney@spaceforce.mil

katharine.kelley@spaceforce.mil

deanna.burt@spaceforce.mil

lisa.costa@spaceforce.mil

shawn.bratton@spaceforce.mil

gregory.gagnon@spaceforce.mil

philip.garrant@spaceforce.mil

david.miller@spaceforce.mil

timothy.sejba@spaceforce.mil

/

P.S. - The CIA Officers are the ones without a uniform, and General Gagnon.

/

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

by check:

Targeted Justice

​ P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post in the Chat Room.

2. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.

3. TJ does not allow defamatory statements about your neighbors or your ex.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

/

/