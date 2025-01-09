Caution: Disturbing Video
In this short video, an 11-year-old boy in Texas is being attacked with V2K and Directed Energy Weapons.
You should be outraged. This must be stopped. Please write to Trump’s new appointments - see the newsletter for 31 December 2024.
This is psychological and physical torture, a war crime, and a violation of the Geneva Conventions. He is not an “enemy combatant.” He is not in a war zone. These crimes are punishable by the death penalty, according to the Geneva Conventions and U.S. Federal Law. Pay attention CIA criminals. Your Nuremburg trials are coming…
Please write again!
Please write to Trump’s new appointments and help us shut this down. Write to these people. Then write again. See our newsletter for 31 December 2024 for a list of the names.
Newly declassified documents about the CIA’s MK-Ultra program
On December 23, the National Security Agency (NSA) declassified a total of 20 documents, spanning over 1,200 pages, shedding light on covert and illegal CIA activities conducted between 1953 and 1964.
This covert initiative involved a staggering 144 projects that explored the use of drugs, psychological torture, and sensory manipulation to alter human behavior.
Targeted Individuals know that MK-Ultra never ended…
https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/dnsa-intelligence/2024-12-23/cia-behavior-control-experiments-focus-new-scholarly
“Ultimately, saying that you don't care about privacy because you have nothing to hide, is no different from saying you don't care about freedom of speech because you have nothing to say.”
― Edward Snowden
I pray that my Father in Heaven protect and defend this poor child against any and all attacks, in the all powerful name of Jesus. So be it. All glory be to God the Father in Heaven.
These criminals are the most vile people on the face of this planet. This must be exposed and stopped.