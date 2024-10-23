DEW attacks on Medical Doctor in Germany

These burns are severe, we needed to post a CAUTION.

This Doctor’s left leg was burned by Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) - so severe, it went to the bone, but has started to heal.

Burns to the chest & lower abdomen.

Lower left back - Directed Energy Weapons (DEW)

/

Reminder - Harald Brems new podcast - this Friday in German

Starts at 8pm in Germany (1pm Houston CDT)

Link for Friday:

https://www.you tube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8

(Delete the spaces)

/

Guide for Home Preparedness

Packing for at least 72 hours of self-sufficiency for your family (Bug-Out Bag). Essential items include shelter, water, fire-starting tools, food, first-aid supplies, and important documents.

Additionally, you should consider the items for a basic emergency kit:

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA weather radio with tone alerts

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery or walkie-talkie

Flashlight

First-aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting, scissors, and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/a-guide-to-home-preparedness-5740113

Thanks to The Epoch Times.

/

Amazon Survival Bag, $42

https://www.amazon.com/Survival-Compatible-Emergency-Earthquake-Adventure/dp/B09Y2QVYH7/ref=mp_s_a_1_4?

/

We Need International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this! / /

