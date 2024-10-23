DEW attacks on Medical Doctor in Germany
These burns are severe, we needed to post a CAUTION.
This Doctor’s left leg was burned by Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) - so severe, it went to the bone, but has started to heal.
Burns to the chest & lower abdomen.
Lower left back - Directed Energy Weapons (DEW)
Reminder - Harald Brems new podcast - this Friday in German
Starts at 8pm in Germany (1pm Houston CDT)
Link for Friday:
https://www.you tube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8
(Delete the spaces)
Guide for Home Preparedness
Packing for at least 72 hours of self-sufficiency for your family (Bug-Out Bag). Essential items include shelter, water, fire-starting tools, food, first-aid supplies, and important documents.
Additionally, you should consider the items for a basic emergency kit:
Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA weather radio with tone alerts
Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery or walkie-talkie
Flashlight
First-aid kit
Extra batteries
Whistle (to signal for help)
Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
Plastic sheeting, scissors, and duct tape (to shelter in place)
Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
Manual can opener (for food)
Local maps
https://www.theepochtimes.com/article/a-guide-to-home-preparedness-5740113
Thanks to The Epoch Times.
We Need International Podcasters:
If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):
Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you)
We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this!
Thank you to the Medical Doctor in Germany that had the courage to send these pictures. I hope that we can interview him one day, and help expose these crimes globally.
While the government of the United States is quick to use the word "terrorist" against other nations and groups, it perpetrates barbaric and diabolical experiments against millions of victims around the world.