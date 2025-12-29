Targeted Justice has repeatedly tried to get Canadian TI’s to organize. What are we missing? We want to help your team organize - what do you suggest?

We cannot advocate with your politicians from the U.S.

Where is the commitment?

Canadian TI’s - please post your emails below and let’s get organized!

Mary windintrees1@gmail.com

Britney Winnipegthepas@outlook.com

Winnipeg – Lady Sherry

sapodolc@lakeheadu.ca

204.899.0752

https://www.clubhouse.com/club/sat-morning-ti-coffee?

You can find other Canadian TI’s on Digital Warriors:

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621

Podcasts & Conference Calls

Week of December 29 – January 4, 2025

Wednesday, December 31st



THE GAVEL — New Year’s Eve Countdown Edition

With Attorney Ana Toledo, Esq.

8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central (note the time)

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

A special year-end edition highlighting the top ten pivotal legal moments shaping the path forward for Targeted Individuals; each week, attorney Ana Toledo breaks down key legal developments — and tonight’s countdown offers a focused look at breakthroughs opening doors and defining what comes next.

Don’t miss it!

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.

We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.

X: Targeted Justice, Inc.

X: TJ Digital Warriors

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621

Friday, January 2nd



Praying For Freedom Call (First Fridays)

Hosted by Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders

Join us every first Friday of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.

Conference Call Start Times:

12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST / 10:00 AM MST / 9:00 AM PST

Ways to Join

Phone: (518) 425-1318

Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659

Meeting ID: ljrich3659

Moderator: Minister Jerome

Sunday, January 4th

“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast with Melissa Miller

🕊️ Currently on a short seasonal pause — returning in January.

Regular Start Time:

4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.

