Canada - Time to Organize!
Targeted Justice has repeatedly tried to get Canadian TI’s to organize. What are we missing? We want to help your team organize - what do you suggest?
We cannot advocate with your politicians from the U.S.
Where is the commitment?
Canadian TI’s - please post your emails below and let’s get organized!
Mary windintrees1@gmail.com
Britney Winnipegthepas@outlook.com
Winnipeg – Lady Sherry
sapodolc@lakeheadu.ca
204.899.0752
https://www.clubhouse.com/club/sat-morning-ti-coffee?
You can find other Canadian TI’s on Digital Warriors:
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
Podcasts & Conference Calls
Week of December 29 – January 4, 2025
Wednesday, December 31st
THE GAVEL — New Year’s Eve Countdown Edition
With Attorney Ana Toledo, Esq.
8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central (note the time)
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
A special year-end edition highlighting the top ten pivotal legal moments shaping the path forward for Targeted Individuals; each week, attorney Ana Toledo breaks down key legal developments — and tonight’s countdown offers a focused look at breakthroughs opening doors and defining what comes next.
Don’t miss it!
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meetings starting soon.
We will be announcing meetings in Australia and India. Stay tuned.
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
Friday, January 2nd
Praying For Freedom Call (First Fridays)
Hosted by Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders
Join us every first Friday of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.
Conference Call Start Times:
12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST / 10:00 AM MST / 9:00 AM PST
Ways to Join
Phone: (518) 425-1318
Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659
Meeting ID: ljrich3659
Moderator: Minister Jerome
Sunday, January 4th
“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast with Melissa Miller
🕊️ Currently on a short seasonal pause — returning in January.
Regular Start Time:
4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.
