Canada News, Podcasts & Conference Calls
Podcasts & Conference calls
News from Canada
Hello targeted friends. This is Mary Lamont from British Columbia, Canada. Many of you know that after my fiancé, Louis Fournier, passed away in 2021 I stepped back from TI community activities.
Well, I’m back at it, trying to find recognition for our targeted lives. I’d like to secure a list of British Columbia, Canada, targets so that I may begin new, local activism with correct data regarding the number of TI’s in British Columbia and the Canadian cities they’ve been targeted in. Please, if you are a British Columbia TI, and we are not already corresponding, I’d like to hear from you. My email is windintrees1@gmail.com
I am also seeking a copy of the 2020 Activist Post article Louis Fournier, PhD, wrote under the pen name Chevalier de Lorimier. The article’s title is NSA Whistleblower Reveals Covert Torture Program on RT America. Several TI’s helped Louis write the article. If they’ve inclination, perhaps they could email me what it was like to write with the genius of geniuses. He had an interesting mind. Thank you.
As well, please, if anyone has copies of Dr. Matthew Arnegard’s two, long-ago YouTube videos, which display compilations of international TI demonstrations, please send them along to windintrees1@gmail.com. I’d appreciate it. They are really something to watch.
Thanks kindly.
Mary Lamont
PO Box 534
Heriot Bay, BC V0P 1H0
Canada
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mary.lamont.589
Book: No Ordinary Stalking: a look at organized stalking and electronic harassment by June Ti (pen name)
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Podcasts & Conference Calls
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Everyday - Set your cell phone alarm
Conscious Intention & Prayer
Join us mentally and virtually - each day at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles). There is no call-in number. - Just stop what you are doing for 5 - 10 minutes and participate.
For those in Asia-Pacific - 12 noon in Melbourne, Australia.
Europe - 12 noon in Paris & Berlin
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Repeat a statement that resonates most deeply with you.
1. The targeting program has ended. We are now free.
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Join our Digital Warriors online!
Sign up on X.com - it’s FREE!
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
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Wednesdays
🎧 Wednesday (Biweekly) – New Day & Time
Victory Thru V2K (Biweekly Support Call)
This bi-weekly Victory Thru V2K support call offers a supportive space for individuals experiencing V2K to connect, share experiences, and encourage one another.
Time: 7 PM EDT / 6 PM CDT / 5 PM MDT / 4 PM PDT
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
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TI HELP NOW
🌐 tihelpnow.com
✉️ tihelpnow@gmail.com
Hosted by: Pastor Daymond “Chief” Jones Over 40 Years of Serving God and Country
Co-hosted by: Rev. Dr. Andrea Walters, Paralegal
Time: 9:00 PM EDT / 8:00 PM CDT / 6:00 PM PDT
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
FCC ID: daymond 40408
Join https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
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First Fridays
Praying For Freedom Call
Hosted by: Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders
Join us every first Friday of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.
Conference Call Start Times: 6:00 PM EST / 5:00 PM CST / 4:00 PM MST / 3:00 PM PST
📞 Ways to Join
Phone: (518) 425-1318
Meeting ID: ljrich3659
Moderator: Minister Jerome
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Fridays
THE GAVEL
Attorney Ana Toledo
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EDT / 7 PM CDT
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.
Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.
Please consider a donation:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo
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Saturdays
Southern Cross Searchers
This is a T.I. call hosted by Helene in Australia.
“Bring your cares, share and learn, grow and flourish. It’s time to take back your power and your life”.
-Helene
Saturdays
7pm Melbourne
9pm New Zealand
Ways To Join:
Dial-In: 02 4022 9113 within Australia
Dial-in: +612 4022 9113 from New Zealand
Access Code: 4647797#
OR
Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
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Saturday (last Saturday of month)
SUPPORT FOR SPANISH-SPEAKING TIs
APOYO A LOS TIs HISPANOHABLANTES
Targeted Justice Monthly Spanish Meeting
Reunión Mensual en Español de Targeted Justice
Please share with any Spanish-speaking TI.
Por favor comparta con cualquier TI hispanohablante.
SABADO/ 2pm EST
SATURDAY 2pm EST
Featuring:
Javier – Argentina
Horacio – Chile
Mariana – Mexico
Ana – Washington, D.C.
Miguel – California
¡Intentaremos tener llamada en Zoom simultánea para recibir preguntas y escucharles!
Watch on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6857933?
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Sundays
India TI Group Conference Call
Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice
A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.
Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)
Please join according to your local time zone.
Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113
Access Code: 4647797#
Join Online:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Contact: piyush.goel@posteo.in
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TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.
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COLORADO TIs MEET UP
For TIs in the state of Colorado, there is a meetup forming just for you. Those interested may contact:
Lenette - touchingtheangels@proton.me
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TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
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https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo
or
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Gifts & Tshirts
https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products
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*contains opinions of Targeted Justice
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Mary I’m so sorry for your fiancé passing. Glad your back in fight for freedom.