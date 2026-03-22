Can a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) attack look like the flu?
GQ EMF-390 displaying the top 5 frequencies close to the face of a TI test subject. These particular frequencies are typically used for subliminal messaging.
You can purchase this instrument online for about $110.
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HYPOTHESIS: Can a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) attack look like the flu?
Targeted Justice has researched this hypothesis. Here are the facts we found.
TI subject developed flu-like symptoms.
Signal analyzer found continuous readings directed at the nose and sinuses.
Using a directional antenna - shows the emitter is a local cell tower, about 1.5 miles distance.
TI subject changed locations twice, about 1/4 mile away. Subject did not bring his cell phone. Measurements show the same frequency signals from the same cell tower. Cell phone operators are not licensed to use these frequencies.
Frequencies varied between 423 MHz to 439 MHz, but mainly 427 and 430 MHz. The frequencies continued regardless of location.
Targeted Justice has previously identified these frequencies being used for V2K and also likely subliminal messaging.
These are not licensed cell phone frequencies.
Who is licensed to use these frequencies?
Grok: There is no single company in the US exclusively or nationally licensed to use 427 MHz and 430 MHz.These frequencies fall within the 420–450 MHz band (the “70 cm” band), and licensing is highly restricted by geography, service type, and FCC rules (primarily Part 90 for land mobile and Part 97 for amateur radio). No nationwide commercial entity holds blanket rights to both.Key Allocations and Who Can Use Them
427 MHz range (specifically 427.1875–429.9875 MHz):
This is allocated only for private land mobile radio (Industrial/Business Pool) on a primary basis for non-Federal use—but exclusively within ~50 miles (80.5 km) of Cleveland, OH or Detroit, MI. A similar but narrower allocation exists near Buffalo, NY.
- TI subject is not located near these areas.
430 MHz:
This sits squarely in the amateur radio 70 cm band (420–450 MHz overall). It is available to licensed amateur radio operators (individuals, not companies) under FCC Part 97. Companies cannot use it for commercial purposes without a separate experimental license or waiver.
There is no valid legal reason to have these frequencies following a person. No one should have these frequencies pointed at their body.
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Log Periodic Antenna - handheld. Shows which direction the signal is coming from. Just point it in different directions and watch for the loudest signal.
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Preliminary Conclusions:
Digital beamforming signals from cell towers, appear to be directed at the TI subject following him as he moves. The frequencies appear to be used for subliminal messaging, but also as a weapon to cause inflammation of the sinus cavities - possibly creating the flu-like symptoms for more than 5 weeks.
Is it possible that DEW attacks are responsible for Long-COVD and related illnesses? Another hypothesis…
Technically, the person is not sick. and may benefit from anti-inflammatories. This is not medical advice - see a doctor.
Grok: Bottom line: naproxen or ibuprofen (OTC) are among the most effective and accessible to fight inflammation. For ongoing issues, prioritize omega-3 + curcumin + an anti-inflammatory diet to minimize drug reliance. See your doctor for personalized testing (e.g., for deficiencies or safer prescriptions) and to rule out serious causes. Afrin available over the counter, seems to help with symptoms.
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See our previous newsletters on Cell Tower attacks:
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NEW WARNING: X will lock your account
Watch for links on X.com.
These links will ask you to vote for someone in a podcast and for your X account name. Do not give them your X account name. It will be locked and you cannot get it back.
This is being done to TI members.
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The very first time I was targeted, on Jan 10, 2020, I got COVID! Of course, COVID was not in the news quite yet.....so I figured the frequency machine gave me a flu. Gone in two days after I took chlorine dioxide every 4 hrs. Cost under a dollar to heal.
I believe so