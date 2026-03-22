Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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susan schenck's avatar
susan schenck
8h

The very first time I was targeted, on Jan 10, 2020, I got COVID! Of course, COVID was not in the news quite yet.....so I figured the frequency machine gave me a flu. Gone in two days after I took chlorine dioxide every 4 hrs. Cost under a dollar to heal.

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Sylvester Bozeman's avatar
Sylvester Bozeman
8h

I believe so

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