Call for Prayer & Meditation

The Supreme Court will review our Petition for Re-Hearing on Friday morning, December 6, starting around 10am Eastern time, in Washington D.C.

We are asking Targeted Individuals worldwide, to join in prayer and meditation, starting at 10am Eastern time, 9am Central time, 7am Pacific time.

Supreme Court of the United States

HEARING LIST - Session Beginning December 6, 2024

The Court convenes at 10 a.m.

We are asking the Supreme Court to grant us a re-hearing, because they have not understood what this case is about. Moreover, for many of us - the targeting has increased. The criminals of the Deep State have convinced the lower courts, that our claims are “fantastical.” Our microwave burns, Havana Syndrome, gangstalking, and the illegal blacklisting on the TSDB, are certainly not fantastical.

Please join us in prayer and meditation. We ask the court, grant us a re-hearing.

FRIDAY - Special Conference Call!

Minister Jerome - at 9:30am Eastern, 8:30am Central, 6:30am Pacific.

Also joining - Pastor Daymond Jones

Direct Dial-In Number: (518) 425-1318

or

Join By Computer:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659

Online Meeting ID: ljrich3659

(Richard Lighthouse on Pastor Daymond Jones call - Wednesday, tonight.)

_____________________________

Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours. — Mark 11:24

What is your term for Voice-to-Skull (V2K)?

V2K is the Ultimate Mimicker

V2K is a form of Cognitive Hoax

V2K is a Time Robber

V2K is Fake News

Ignore the V2K!

The Deep State is collapsing.

No one will deny that the Deep State is dying. It is happening globally.

We are going to shut down this illegal program.

“The real menace of our Republic is the invisible government, which like a giant octopus sprawls its slimy legs over our cities, states and nation… The little coterie of powerful international bankers virtually run the United States government for their own selfish purposes. They practically control both parties, … and control the majority of the newspapers and magazines in this country.”

– New York City Mayor John F. Hylan, New York Times, March 26, 1922

Giving Tuesday

Giving Tuesday happens on Tuesdays in December. Please consider giving to Targeted Individuals worldwide. Make a donation to Targeted Justice. Donations are tax-deductible.

Our Board of Directors and Staff volunteers are not paid for their work.

They work for you.

Please give generously.

We Need International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. Especially looking for India, UK, Canada, & Australia. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this! For a Conference Call - just download the app to your phone on FreeConferenceCall.com For Podcasts, we recommend using OBS Software - it is free. Stream on youtube, rumble, etc.

https://obsproject.com/

Step-by-Step Tutorial for Podcasting

https://riverside.fm/blog/how-to-record-with-obs

