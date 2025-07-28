Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Patricia Robinett's avatar
Patricia Robinett
1h

Kerth Barker was trafficked by the Luciferian mob in his town. He was born in 1954, and was one of the first 'recipients' of MK Ultra. Fortunately for him, the authors of MK Ultra had a change of heart years later and devised a DEprogramming system, which he was taught and given permission (by them) to pass on to others; THEY were eliminated because they didn't have offiical permission to help people heal - in fact, it was forbidden for them to do so.

At any rate, Kerth wrote 7 books, and in one of them (maybe his first memoir?) he stated that MK Ultra was the CIA's attempt to make SRA (Satanic Ritual Abuse) into a science. His 'nanny' was a satanist from Germany who had been involved in electrocution experiments on children - determing how much electricity a body could endure before it killed; she administered (not fully successfully) MK Ultra to Kerth.

The value of Kerth's books (and his little videos) is twofold: 1) it emboldened other victims of SRA/MKU/trafficking to speak out, so now there are many more voices and 2) it connected the dots so we now understand why the govts of the world are not citizen-friendly, but abuse-friendly... blackmail - thanks to the 'work' of children such as Kerth who are/were forced to 'service' adults so the adults could be photographed for control purposes.

Kerth would be SO happy to see what is being revealed today about child abuse - he thought it would take much longer for the mess to come to light, be exposed, and the perpetrators be brought to justice. He died in Dec 2020 after "The Biden" supposedly won the election... surely disheartened... thinking ithe clean-up would take much longer than he'd anticipated... but today, he would be grateful for what is transpiring.

See his video on why child abusers hate Trump:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/BBV26XKQraN4

Lisa Hardman
1h

How can I get envoled, I have been a Targeted Individual for over 20 years and I have been exposing this evil for years to no avail! I donate to Targeted Justice but I feel I could do more. It might be a good idea to get the state where Ti's that have reached out to you and start a chapter in every state. I would be honored to represent my state of Utah. When this is exposed if we had every TI from every states email we could quickly and efficiently send a group email to the each alphabet agencies that have hidden these programs and the technologies from us the victims and the masses world wide! Please respond and let's open a dialog to be ready not if but when this technology and these crimes against humanity come to light!

