The C1A sponsored research aimed at identifying and studying "highly suggestible" individuals, primarily through Project MKULTRA, a covert program focused on behavioral modification and mind control techniques that ran from 1953 to the early 1970s. This research often centered on hypnosis, suggestibility, and the use of drugs or environmental manipulations to enhance or measure these traits, with the goal of applications in interrogation, behavioral control, and psychological operations.

Key Details from MKULTRA

It encompassed 149 subprojects, at least eight of which involved hypnosis research, including two that combined hypnosis with drugs. The program sought to identify individuals who were particularly responsive to suggestion, such as through placebo reactivity (where 1/3 to 1/2 of people exhibit heightened suggestibility linked to traits like anxiety, dependency, and social expressiveness) or by testing responses to hypnotic induction and drugs. Experiments explored methods to deepen trances, increase suggestibility via sensory isolation, and even replace true memories with false ones under hypnosis.

Details on Suggestibility and Hypnosis

Subproject 43 (1955–1957)

Hypnosis, suggestibility, and drug effects

Identified drugs to speed hypnotic induction and deepen trances in suggestible subjects; studied sensory isolation to heighten suggestibility and produce trance-like states; explored psychophysiological reactions to stress under hypnosis, including ways to protect against noxious stimuli via suggestion. Budget: ~$36,000 for equipment and team development.

Subproject 42 (1961)

Interrogation techniques with hypnosis and drugs

Involved psychiatrists experienced in hypnosis and narcoanalysis; tested combinations like LSD and tetrahydrocannabinol acetate on subjects (e.g., criminal-sexual psychopaths) to assess suggestibility in controlled settings; included evaluations of hypnotic responses during questioning.

Subproject 68 (1963)

Medications for information release, with hypnotic elements

Completed tests on 25/30 cases, incorporating "hypnotic aspects" to evaluate suggestibility; focused on drug schedules and intelligence assessments to identify responsive individuals.

Subproject 3 (1954–1963)

Surreptitious LSD administration

Administered LSD to unwitting subjects to observe behavioral changes and suggestibility during questioning; no direct hypnosis but highlighted drug-induced heightened suggestibility.

These subprojects built on earlier C1A efforts like Projects BLUEBIRD (1950) and ARTICHOKE (1951–1956), which investigated hypnosis and truth serums (e.g., sodium pentothal) for interrogation and conditioning against information extraction. Researchers, including figures like Louis Jolyon West, used hypnosis and chemicals liberally, sometimes in unethical ways, such as on vulnerable populations without consent.

The program was exposed in the 1970s through Senate hearings, revealing widespread human experimentation, though many records were destroyed in 1973. While some sources (e.g., declassified C1A documents and congressional reports) provide direct evidence, others note the challenges in fully verifying details due to record destruction and the covert nature of the program. However, the available declassified materials and historical analyses consistently substantiate that such research occurred, often with the intent to exploit suggestibility for operational purposes.

People who are more suggestible or easily hypnotized—often measured by hypnotic susceptibility scales like the Stanford Hypnotic Susceptibility Scale—tend to exhibit a cluster of personality, cognitive, and experiential traits. These characteristics are not indicative of weakness or gullibility; rather, they reflect strengths in imagination, focus, and openness that facilitate deeper engagement with suggestions during hypnosis.

Research shows that hypnotic suggestibility is a relatively stable trait, influenced by genetics, brain structure (e.g., connectivity in executive control networks), and life experiences, with higher levels often seen in certain clinical groups like those with dissociative identity disorder or post-traumatic stress disorder. Below is a summary of key characteristics, drawn from psychological studies and theories.

The following table outlines the most commonly identified traits, along with explanations and supporting evidence from research:

Supporting Evidence and Correlations

Openness to Experience

Individuals are imaginative, curious, creative, and receptive to new ideas, emotions, and sensations. They embrace novelty and are attuned to their inner emotional world.

Strongly correlated with high hypnotizability; e.g., a 2017 study found greater openness in highly susceptible people, particularly in facets like openness to feelings, which predicts responses like hallucinated voices under hypnosis. Also linked to passing hallucination-like suggestions and overall susceptibility.

Absorption

The ability to become deeply engrossed or immersed in sensory, imaginative, or ideational experiences, often losing awareness of surroundings.

Key predictor of suggestibility; correlates with scores on scales like the Hypnotic Induction Profile (r = .33–.53) and facilitates receptivity to suggestions by reducing awareness of external stimuli.

Fantasy Proneness

A tendency to engage in vivid, immersive fantasies that blur the line between imagination and reality, often with physical responses to imagined scenarios.

Common in "fantasizers" subtype (about 60% of highly hypnotizables), who report early childhood memories, imaginary playmates, and encouragement of imagination by parents; associated with openness and absorption. Studies like Wilson & Barber (1981) highlight vivid imagery as real-like.

Dissociation

Detachment from immediate surroundings, identity, or consciousness, allowing mental separation of normally integrated processes (e.g., feeling motor uncontrollability).

Prevalent in "dissociaters" subtype (about 40% of highly hypnotizables), often linked to childhood trauma; correlates with high susceptibility in clinical groups and brain changes like reduced glutamate in prefrontal areas.

Focused Attention/Concentration

Strong capacity for intense, sustained focus, often self-rated as high during neutral hypnosis tasks.

Enables deeper trance states; predicted by responsiveness to social cues and imaginative skills, though extroverts may struggle due to distraction. Cojan et al. (2015) linked it to bodily sensation dissociation.

Transliminality

Porous cognitive boundaries allowing greater flow between conscious and unconscious mind, leading to mystical experiences or heightened inner awareness.

Associated with absorption, fantasy proneness, and dissociation; a 2024 study confirmed links to suggestibility.

