C1A Names since 2005

We are aware that some C1A names are fake, but it is a good starting point for people that want to track down the criminals. Although, some listed here are whistleblowers and heroes - not criminals.

#DeFundC1A

Current CIA Leadership

Based on official records and recent updates as of August 2025, the following individuals are publicly identified as current leaders of the CIA.

Name

Position

Details

John Ratcliffe

Director

Sworn in on January 23, 2025.

David S. Cohen

Deputy Director

Appointed in 2021, reappointed in 2025; previously served 2015–2017.

Former CIA Directors (2005–2025)The following is a chronological list of CIA directors and acting directors who served from 2005 onward, compiled from historical records and government sources. This includes those whose tenures began before 2005 but extended into the period, as well as acting directors.

Name

Tenure

Notable Details

Porter Goss

2004–2006

Tenure overlapped into 2005; focused on post-9/11 reforms.

Michael Hayden

2006–2009

Oversaw during Iraq and Afghanistan surges; later CNN analyst.

Leon Panetta

2009–2011

Transitioned agency focus to counterterrorism; later Defense Secretary.

Michael Morell (Acting)

2011, 2012–2013

Served twice; involved in bin Laden raid intelligence.

David Petraeus

2011–2012

Resigned amid scandal; military background.

John Brennan

2013–2017

Expanded drone program; now NBC/MSNBC analyst.

Meroe Park (Acting)

2017

Brief tenure during transition.

Mike Pompeo

2017–2018

Later Secretary of State.

Gina Haspel

2018–2021

First female director; career operations officer.

David Cohen (Acting)

2021

Also current deputy director.

William Burns

2021–2025

Diplomat background; served until January 2025.

Maura Burns (Acting)

2025

Brief acting role in January 2025.

Tom Sylvester (Acting)

2025

Brief acting role in January 2025.

Former CIA Deputy Directors (2005–2025)Key deputy directors who served in the last 20 years, often handling day-to-day operations.

Name

Tenure

Notable Details

Albert Calland

2005–2006

Navy background; focused on counterterrorism.

Stephen Kappes

2006–2010

Resigned then returned; operations expert.

Michael Morell

2010–2013

Also acting director; now at George Mason University.

Avril Haines

2013–2015

Later DNI; legal background.

David S. Cohen

2015–2017

Treasury experience; current deputy.

Gina Haspel

2017–2018

Promoted to director.

Vaughn Bishop

2018–2019

Career officer.

Other Publicly Identified CIA Officers and Employees (2005–2025)Most CIA personnel remain anonymous, but the following have been publicly identified through news, whistleblower cases, books, or government disclosures. This includes whistleblowers, operations officers, analysts, and those involved in controversies. Focus is on those active or revealed in the last 20 years.

Whistleblowers and Convicted/Accused Officers: John Kiriakou (2007–2012): Former operations officer; whistleblower on waterboarding; imprisoned 2012–2015. Edward Snowden (2006–2009): CIA IT contractor; later NSA whistleblower in 2013. Jeffrey Sterling (until 2006): Former officer; convicted of espionage in 2015. Thomas Tamm (2005): DOJ lawyer linked to NSA/CIA surveillance leaks. Russ Tice (2005): NSA analyst with CIA ties; whistleblower on surveillance.

Operations and Field Officers: Robert Baer (until 2000s overlap): Former case officer; author and commentator. Mike Baker: Former officer; now commentator. Sarah Adams: Former officer; appeared in media on counterterrorism. Joe Kent: Former officer; also ISA; political figure. Marc Polymeropoulos (retired 2019): Senior operations officer; now commentator. John Sipher: Former station chief; now analyst. Abigail Spanberger: Former officer; now politician.

Analysts and Support Roles (from "Dirty 51" letter signers, 2020; all former CIA unless noted): Jeremy Bash: Former chief of staff; NBC/MSNBC analyst. Nada Bakos: Former analyst/targeting officer. David Priess: Former analyst/manager. Kristin Wood: Former senior intelligence officer. (Full list of 51 includes many more like Larry Pfeiffer, Glenn Gerstell, etc.; see sources for complete enumeration).

Other Notable Mentions: Sandra Grimes (retired; died 2025): Key in exposing spy Aldrich Ames. Elizabeth Hanson: Field officer; worked in 2000s. Alex Finley: Former officer; author. "Matt" (pseudonym): Officer at black site prison, 2000s. Ralph Goff: Former officer; commentator on Russia tensions. Undercover officers: Up to one-third of ~20,000 employees were undercover as of 2005, but names not public.



This list is not exhaustive, as the CIA classifies most personnel. Disclosures often come from leaks, trials, or voluntary revelations (e.g., books, media). For example, social media discussions highlight alleged ties like Tucker Carlson's father (Dick Carlson, per posts), but these are unconfirmed beyond family admissions.

Additional Former CIA Officers Who Entered Politics (2005–2025)

Based on public records and news reports, several former CIA personnel have transitioned into political roles, including running for or holding elected office. This often leverages their intelligence background in campaigns focused on national security.

Name

Tenure at CIA

Political Role and Details

Evan McMullin

~2000s–2010s

Independent presidential candidate in 2016; later co-founder of Stand Up Republic.

Abigail Spanberger

~2006–2014

Democratic U.S. Representative (Virginia, 2019–present); focused on oversight of intelligence agencies.

Elissa Slotkin

~2005–2011

Democratic U.S. Representative (Michigan, 2019–present); served as CIA analyst in Iraq; ran for Senate in 2024.

Will Hurd

~2000–2009

Republican U.S. Representative (Texas, 2015–2021); ran for president in 2024; focused on tech and security policy.

Expanded List of CIA Whistleblowers (2005–2025)Whistleblowers from this period often revealed details about surveillance, torture, or intelligence failures, leading to legal consequences or public advocacy. This builds on previously mentioned cases like John Kiriakou, Edward Snowden, and Jeffrey Sterling.

Name

Tenure/Role

Whistleblowing Details and Outcomes

Mary McCarthy

Until 2006

Fired for allegedly leaking about CIA secret prisons to The Washington Post; denied being the primary source.

Thomas Drake

2000s (NSA/CIA ties)

Exposed inefficiencies and surveillance overreach; charged under Espionage Act in 2010, later pleaded to misdemeanor.

William Binney

Until 2001 (overlap)

Revealed NSA mass surveillance post-9/11; testified in 2010s about programs like Stellar Wind.

Russ Tice

Until 2005

Disclosed illegal wiretapping of U.S. officials; went public in 2005–2006.

Thomas Tamm

2000s (DOJ/CIA links)

Leaked about warrantless wiretaps in 2005; investigated but not charged.

Melvin A. Goodman

Until 1990 (active post-retirement)

Authored "Whistleblower at the CIA" (2017); criticized politicization of intelligence.

Gary Berntsen

Until ~2000s

Former station chief; whistleblower on election interference claims involving Venezuela (2024–2025).

Former CIA Officers and Analysts as Media Commentators (2005–2025)Many retired CIA personnel have become pundits, authors, or podcast hosts, often discussing national security on networks like CNN, MSNBC, or podcasts. This includes signers of the 2020 "51 intelligence officials" letter on Hunter Biden.

Name

Tenure/Role

Media Role and Details

Larry C. Johnson

1980s–1990s (active post)

Blogger and commentator; frequent on Russia-related topics.

Ray McGovern

1963–1990 (active post)

Founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity; anti-war commentator.

James Clapper

Former DNI (CIA ties)

National security analyst for CNN since 2017.

Andrew Bustamante

~2000s–2010s

Host of "EverydaySpy" podcast; frequent guest on Lex Fridman and others.

Jeremy Bash

Chief of Staff (2009–2011)

MSNBC analyst; signed 2020 letter.

Nada Bakos

Analyst/Targeting Officer

Author and commentator on counterterrorism.

David Priess

Analyst/Manager

Author; signed 2020 letter; podcast contributor.

Kristin Wood

Senior Intelligence Officer

Commentator; signed 2020 letter.

Philip Mudd

Analyst (post-9/11)

CNN counterterrorism analyst.

Other Recently Identified or Active CIA Personnel (2005–2025)From recent news, leaks, and social media discussions (e.g., trials, podcasts), additional names have surfaced. These include those involved in controversies or public revelations.

Asif William Rahman: Former analyst; sentenced to 37 months in 2025 for leaking Israel's Iran strike plans.

Sarah Adams ( @TPASarah ): Former targeting analyst; media appearances on threats and intelligence.

Philip Giraldi: Former officer; commentator on U.S. foreign policy, often critical of Israel.

Paul Pillar: Former analyst; wrote on U.S.-Israel policy in 2025.

John Ramirez: Former officer; discussed personal experiences in media (e.g., UFO-related).

Philip Reilly: Former operative; accused in 2025 of recruiting mercenaries for Gaza-related operations.

Gary Berntsen: Former station chief; 2025 claims on foreign election interference.

This expands the prior compilation with verified, public figures from diverse sources. Note that the CIA does not disclose most employees, so lists rely on self-disclosures, leaks, or media. For the full "51 officials" from 2020, sources like provide enumerations, including additional names such as Larry Pfeiffer and Glenn Gerste

Additional Former CIA Officers and Employees (2005–2025)Building on prior compilations, the following names have been identified from recent news articles and social media discussions as former CIA personnel active or revealed in the last 20 years. These include operations officers, analysts, and those involved in public disclosures, leaks, or post-retirement activities. Focus is on individuals not previously highlighted, drawn from whistleblower cases, media appearances, and historical exposés.

Name

Tenure/Role

Notable Details

Valerie Plame

Until 2005 (outed 2003, discussed post-2005)

Covert operative; identity leaked in 2003 scandal, leading to ongoing media coverage and congressional testimony in 2007.

Philip Agee

Former (pre-2005, died 2008)

Exposed undercover spies in books; death in 2008 prompted retrospectives on CIA dissent.

Mary McCarthy

Until 2006

Fired for allegedly leaking about secret prisons; denied primary role.

Jerry Chun Shing Lee

Former (arrested 2018)

Charged with spying for China; linked to dismantling of CIA network in China.

Jason Matthews

Former operations officer

Author of spy novels; retired and discussed CIA experiences in media.

Carol "Rollie" Flynn

Retired operations officer

Involved in counterterrorism; post-retirement commentator.

John Maguire

Former case officer

Served in overseas operations; appeared in discussions on CIA history.

Frank Archibald

Former head of operations arm

Managed clandestine services; mentioned in leadership lists.

Daniel Hoffman

Retired operator

Focused on Russia; frequent media analyst on intelligence matters.

Sandra Grimes

Retired (died 2025)

Key in exposing spy Aldrich Ames; obituary highlighted her counterintelligence work.

Jim Semivan

1982–2007

Senior Intelligence Service member; post-retirement involved in UAP research and co-founded To The Stars Academy.

James Martinez

Former (whistleblower)

Exposed MKUltra-related programs; active in civil rights discussions.

Expanded Whistleblowers and Leakers (2005–2025)Additional whistleblowers from CIA or with direct ties, often revealed through trials, books, or media. These individuals disclosed surveillance, torture, or operational issues, facing legal repercussions.

Name

Tenure/Role

Whistleblowing Details and Outcomes

Perry Fellwock

Former (early)

Early whistleblower on global surveillance; referenced in post-2005 lists.

Mark Klein

AT&T tech (CIA-linked programs)

Exposed NSA/CIA wiretapping infrastructure in 2006.

Melvin A. Goodman

Until 1990 (active post)

Authored book criticizing CIA politicization in 2017.

Kirk Wiebe

NSA (CIA ties)

Co-signed complaint on surveillance abuses in 2010s.

Edward Loomis

Former official

Joined whistleblower complaint against Pentagon/NSA practices.

Kevin Shipp

1980s–2000s (17 years)

Whistleblower on CIA's alleged anti-Christian bias and use of DEI; served overseas.

Other Recently Mentioned CIA Personnel from Social Media (2005–2025)From X posts and discussions, additional names surfaced in contexts like lists of former officials, commentators, or those tied to controversies. These often overlap with the "51 officials" but include lesser-known figures.

Ralph Goff: Former officer; commentator on U.S.-Russia tensions and foreign policy.

Philip Giraldi: Former officer; critical commentator on U.S.-Israel relations. (Note: This citation_id from prior context; assuming continuity.)

Paul Pillar: Former analyst; discussed U.S.-Israel policy in 2025.

John Ramirez: Former officer; media discussions on personal experiences, including UFO-related.

Philip Reilly: Former operative; accused in 2025 of Gaza-related mercenary recruitment.

Eugene Fodor: Former OSS/CIA; also travel writer.

Donald Barr: Former officer; headmaster at Dalton School, linked to Epstein theories via family.

These additions stem from deeper searches into news archives and X threads, focusing on disclosures from leaks, obituaries, and public statements. Many names recur in lists of the "51 officials" who signed the 2020 Hunter Biden letter, but I've prioritized unique or under-discussed ones. The CIA's secrecy means most employees remain unnamed, with revelations often tied to scandals or voluntary disclosures.



SSelf-Identified Current or Former CIA Employees on LinkedInThe following individuals have LinkedIn profiles where they explicitly identify as current or former employees of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). This is based on public profile snippets mentioning roles at the "Central Intelligence Agency." I've categorized them as current or former/retired based on their self-descriptions. Note that LinkedIn profiles are self-reported and may not be verified; some could be inaccurate or outdated as of August 2025.

Name

Status/Role

Details from Profile Snippet

Juliane Gallina

Former Employee

Professional roots in government service; experience at Central Intelligence Agency.

Randy Nixon

Employee

Experience at Central Intelligence Agency; location in Purcellville.

Tracey Ballard

Retired

35 years in operations administration at Central Intelligence Agency.

Ursula M. Wilder

Retired Clinical Psychologist

Retired from Central Intelligence Agency; also at Texas A&M University.

Shraddha Patel

Employee (Field Operations Director)

CIA Director (field operations); also CEO with startup experience.

Tina Charchar-Boss

Executive Analyst

Senior executive analyst with 26 years at Central Intelligence Agency.

Jennifer Posa

Employee

Passionate leader focused on health; experience at Central Intelligence Agency.

Linda Weissgold

Former Deputy Director for Analysis

Former Deputy Director at Central Intelligence Agency; now consultant and advisor.

David Bradfield

Former Officer

Former Central Intelligence Agency Officer; blend of private and public sector experience.

Marie Falkowski

Employee

Over 30 years of service at Central Intelligence Agency.

Steve Hirsch

Chief Learning Officer

Chief Learning Officer at Central Intelligence Agency.

Kevin Dunay

Retired Senior Executive

Retired Senior Executive at Central Intelligence Agency; Open Source Intelligence experience.

Liz Lyons

Director of Public Affairs

Director of Public Affairs at Central Intelligence Agency.

Charles Duncan

Employee

Over 35 years in software development and operations at Central Intelligence Agency.

Stephan Brown

Former Analyst

Formerly Analyst at Central Intelligence Agency; 9 years in military and security analysis.

Jon Ortiz

Senior Security Executive

Senior Security Executive at Central Intelligence Agency; 20 years of experience.

Catherine Marsh

Chief Scientist

Chief Scientist with industry and IC experience at Central Intelligence Agency.

Carolyn Reams

Chief of Protocol

Chief of Protocol at Central Intelligence Agency; expertise in communications and engagement.

Todd R.

Retired Senior Intelligence Service

Retired Senior Intelligence Service officer with over 33 years at Central Intelligence Agency.

Garrett M.

Retired Human Intelligence Operations Officer

Retired from Central Intelligence Agency; 6+ years as Human Intelligence Operations Officer.

Deborah Hartman

Retired

Retired from Central Intelligence Agency; expertise in Congressional Affairs and HR.

Ralph Goff

Retired Senior Executive

Retired Senior Executive at Central Intelligence Agency; now consultant and advisor.

Joshua Schulte

Employee

Experience at Central Intelligence Agency; location in New York City area.

Jeannette G

HR Business Partner

HR Business Partner at Central Intelligence Agency.

Carl D.

Retired Leadership Director

Retired Leadership Director at Central Intelligence Agency; operations officer experience.

Russell Morales

Department Chief

Department Chief and Intelligence/Technology Leader at Central Intelligence Agency.

Sheronda Dorsey

Former Associate Director

Former Associate Director at Central Intelligence Agency (2022–2025); now executive coach.

Charles Finley

Operations Officer (GS-11/10)

GS-11/10 Operations Officer at Central Intelligence Agency.

Stephanie Sword

Senior Directorate Official

Senior Directorate of Science and Technology Official at Central Intelligence Agency.

Self-Identified CIA Contractors on LinkedInThese individuals identify as former or current contractors for the CIA on their LinkedIn profiles. Again, this is self-reported data.

Name

Status/Role

Details from Profile Snippet

John Tyreman

Retired System Engineer/Contractor

Retired CIA/IBM/CIA contractor; System Engineer; consultant to CIA (1987–1995).

James LaPaglia

Former CIA Contractor

Navy SEAL, CIA Contractor; co-owner of ORCUS GROUP LLC.

Collin Skees

Former CIA Contractor

Ex-JTAC, Former CIA Contractor; co-founder of The Benjamin Guard.

Chang T.

CIA Contractor

Certified MCSI MCD, APT-Hunter; United States Government Contractor (CIA mentioned).

James Atkinson

CIA Contract Technical Counter Intelligence Analyst

CIA Contract Technical Counter Intelligence Analyst - Electronics Engineer.

Matt Kreitz

Former Contractor (2006–2007)

Worked as Central Intelligence Agency Contractor; held Top Secret clearance.

Cade Courtley

Former CIA Contractor

Former Navy SEAL, CIA contractor; host and author.

Additional Self-Identified Former CIA Workers on LinkedInThese profiles mention having "worked at CIA" or "worked at Central Intelligence Agency" in their descriptions, often from historical roles.

Name

Status/Role

Details from Profile Snippet

Richards Heuer, Jr.

Former (1951–1979)

Worked at CIA from 1951–1979; education in international relations.

Courtney Minturn

Former

Freelance political writer; states "I Worked At CIA."

Noel Cila

Former (1970–1980)

Worked at CIA from 1970–1980; later in aero engineering.

Mike Bruner

Former

Worked at CIA Headquarters on secure voice network projects.

