C1A Names since 2005
We are aware that some C1A names are fake, but it is a good starting point for people that want to track down the criminals. Although, some listed here are whistleblowers and heroes - not criminals.
Current CIA Leadership
Based on official records and recent updates as of August 2025, the following individuals are publicly identified as current leaders of the CIA.
Name
Position
Details
John Ratcliffe
Director
Sworn in on January 23, 2025.
David S. Cohen
Deputy Director
Appointed in 2021, reappointed in 2025; previously served 2015–2017.
Former CIA Directors (2005–2025)The following is a chronological list of CIA directors and acting directors who served from 2005 onward, compiled from historical records and government sources. This includes those whose tenures began before 2005 but extended into the period, as well as acting directors.
Name
Tenure
Notable Details
Porter Goss
2004–2006
Tenure overlapped into 2005; focused on post-9/11 reforms.
Michael Hayden
2006–2009
Oversaw during Iraq and Afghanistan surges; later CNN analyst.
Leon Panetta
2009–2011
Transitioned agency focus to counterterrorism; later Defense Secretary.
Michael Morell (Acting)
2011, 2012–2013
Served twice; involved in bin Laden raid intelligence.
David Petraeus
2011–2012
Resigned amid scandal; military background.
John Brennan
2013–2017
Expanded drone program; now NBC/MSNBC analyst.
Meroe Park (Acting)
2017
Brief tenure during transition.
Mike Pompeo
2017–2018
Later Secretary of State.
Gina Haspel
2018–2021
First female director; career operations officer.
David Cohen (Acting)
2021
Also current deputy director.
William Burns
2021–2025
Diplomat background; served until January 2025.
Maura Burns (Acting)
2025
Brief acting role in January 2025.
Tom Sylvester (Acting)
2025
Brief acting role in January 2025.
Former CIA Deputy Directors (2005–2025)Key deputy directors who served in the last 20 years, often handling day-to-day operations.
Name
Tenure
Notable Details
Albert Calland
2005–2006
Navy background; focused on counterterrorism.
Stephen Kappes
2006–2010
Resigned then returned; operations expert.
Michael Morell
2010–2013
Also acting director; now at George Mason University.
Avril Haines
2013–2015
Later DNI; legal background.
David S. Cohen
2015–2017
Treasury experience; current deputy.
Gina Haspel
2017–2018
Promoted to director.
Vaughn Bishop
2018–2019
Career officer.
Other Publicly Identified CIA Officers and Employees (2005–2025)Most CIA personnel remain anonymous, but the following have been publicly identified through news, whistleblower cases, books, or government disclosures. This includes whistleblowers, operations officers, analysts, and those involved in controversies. Focus is on those active or revealed in the last 20 years.
Whistleblowers and Convicted/Accused Officers:
John Kiriakou (2007–2012): Former operations officer; whistleblower on waterboarding; imprisoned 2012–2015.
Edward Snowden (2006–2009): CIA IT contractor; later NSA whistleblower in 2013.
Jeffrey Sterling (until 2006): Former officer; convicted of espionage in 2015.
Thomas Tamm (2005): DOJ lawyer linked to NSA/CIA surveillance leaks.
Russ Tice (2005): NSA analyst with CIA ties; whistleblower on surveillance.
Operations and Field Officers:
Robert Baer (until 2000s overlap): Former case officer; author and commentator.
Mike Baker: Former officer; now commentator.
Sarah Adams: Former officer; appeared in media on counterterrorism.
Joe Kent: Former officer; also ISA; political figure.
Marc Polymeropoulos (retired 2019): Senior operations officer; now commentator.
John Sipher: Former station chief; now analyst.
Abigail Spanberger: Former officer; now politician.
Analysts and Support Roles (from "Dirty 51" letter signers, 2020; all former CIA unless noted):
Jeremy Bash: Former chief of staff; NBC/MSNBC analyst.
Nada Bakos: Former analyst/targeting officer.
David Priess: Former analyst/manager.
Kristin Wood: Former senior intelligence officer.
(Full list of 51 includes many more like Larry Pfeiffer, Glenn Gerstell, etc.; see sources for complete enumeration).
Other Notable Mentions:
Sandra Grimes (retired; died 2025): Key in exposing spy Aldrich Ames.
Elizabeth Hanson: Field officer; worked in 2000s.
Alex Finley: Former officer; author.
"Matt" (pseudonym): Officer at black site prison, 2000s.
Ralph Goff: Former officer; commentator on Russia tensions.
Undercover officers: Up to one-third of ~20,000 employees were undercover as of 2005, but names not public.
This list is not exhaustive, as the CIA classifies most personnel. Disclosures often come from leaks, trials, or voluntary revelations (e.g., books, media). For example, social media discussions highlight alleged ties like Tucker Carlson's father (Dick Carlson, per posts), but these are unconfirmed beyond family admissions.
Additional Former CIA Officers Who Entered Politics (2005–2025)
Based on public records and news reports, several former CIA personnel have transitioned into political roles, including running for or holding elected office. This often leverages their intelligence background in campaigns focused on national security.
Name
Tenure at CIA
Political Role and Details
Evan McMullin
~2000s–2010s
Independent presidential candidate in 2016; later co-founder of Stand Up Republic.
Abigail Spanberger
~2006–2014
Democratic U.S. Representative (Virginia, 2019–present); focused on oversight of intelligence agencies.
Elissa Slotkin
~2005–2011
Democratic U.S. Representative (Michigan, 2019–present); served as CIA analyst in Iraq; ran for Senate in 2024.
Will Hurd
~2000–2009
Republican U.S. Representative (Texas, 2015–2021); ran for president in 2024; focused on tech and security policy.
Expanded List of CIA Whistleblowers (2005–2025)Whistleblowers from this period often revealed details about surveillance, torture, or intelligence failures, leading to legal consequences or public advocacy. This builds on previously mentioned cases like John Kiriakou, Edward Snowden, and Jeffrey Sterling.
Name
Tenure/Role
Whistleblowing Details and Outcomes
Mary McCarthy
Until 2006
Fired for allegedly leaking about CIA secret prisons to The Washington Post; denied being the primary source.
Thomas Drake
2000s (NSA/CIA ties)
Exposed inefficiencies and surveillance overreach; charged under Espionage Act in 2010, later pleaded to misdemeanor.
William Binney
Until 2001 (overlap)
Revealed NSA mass surveillance post-9/11; testified in 2010s about programs like Stellar Wind.
Russ Tice
Until 2005
Disclosed illegal wiretapping of U.S. officials; went public in 2005–2006.
Thomas Tamm
2000s (DOJ/CIA links)
Leaked about warrantless wiretaps in 2005; investigated but not charged.
Melvin A. Goodman
Until 1990 (active post-retirement)
Authored "Whistleblower at the CIA" (2017); criticized politicization of intelligence.
Gary Berntsen
Until ~2000s
Former station chief; whistleblower on election interference claims involving Venezuela (2024–2025).
Former CIA Officers and Analysts as Media Commentators (2005–2025)Many retired CIA personnel have become pundits, authors, or podcast hosts, often discussing national security on networks like CNN, MSNBC, or podcasts. This includes signers of the 2020 "51 intelligence officials" letter on Hunter Biden.
Name
Tenure/Role
Media Role and Details
Larry C. Johnson
1980s–1990s (active post)
Blogger and commentator; frequent on Russia-related topics.
Ray McGovern
1963–1990 (active post)
Founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity; anti-war commentator.
James Clapper
Former DNI (CIA ties)
National security analyst for CNN since 2017.
Andrew Bustamante
~2000s–2010s
Host of "EverydaySpy" podcast; frequent guest on Lex Fridman and others.
Jeremy Bash
Chief of Staff (2009–2011)
MSNBC analyst; signed 2020 letter.
Nada Bakos
Analyst/Targeting Officer
Author and commentator on counterterrorism.
David Priess
Analyst/Manager
Author; signed 2020 letter; podcast contributor.
Kristin Wood
Senior Intelligence Officer
Commentator; signed 2020 letter.
Philip Mudd
Analyst (post-9/11)
CNN counterterrorism analyst.
Other Recently Identified or Active CIA Personnel (2005–2025)From recent news, leaks, and social media discussions (e.g., trials, podcasts), additional names have surfaced. These include those involved in controversies or public revelations.
Asif William Rahman: Former analyst; sentenced to 37 months in 2025 for leaking Israel's Iran strike plans.
Sarah Adams (
@TPASarah
): Former targeting analyst; media appearances on threats and intelligence.
Philip Giraldi: Former officer; commentator on U.S. foreign policy, often critical of Israel.
Paul Pillar: Former analyst; wrote on U.S.-Israel policy in 2025.
John Ramirez: Former officer; discussed personal experiences in media (e.g., UFO-related).
Philip Reilly: Former operative; accused in 2025 of recruiting mercenaries for Gaza-related operations.
Gary Berntsen: Former station chief; 2025 claims on foreign election interference.
This expands the prior compilation with verified, public figures from diverse sources. Note that the CIA does not disclose most employees, so lists rely on self-disclosures, leaks, or media. For the full "51 officials" from 2020, sources like provide enumerations, including additional names such as Larry Pfeiffer and Glenn Gerste
Additional Former CIA Officers and Employees (2005–2025)Building on prior compilations, the following names have been identified from recent news articles and social media discussions as former CIA personnel active or revealed in the last 20 years. These include operations officers, analysts, and those involved in public disclosures, leaks, or post-retirement activities. Focus is on individuals not previously highlighted, drawn from whistleblower cases, media appearances, and historical exposés.
Name
Tenure/Role
Notable Details
Valerie Plame
Until 2005 (outed 2003, discussed post-2005)
Covert operative; identity leaked in 2003 scandal, leading to ongoing media coverage and congressional testimony in 2007.
Philip Agee
Former (pre-2005, died 2008)
Exposed undercover spies in books; death in 2008 prompted retrospectives on CIA dissent.
Mary McCarthy
Until 2006
Fired for allegedly leaking about secret prisons; denied primary role.
Jerry Chun Shing Lee
Former (arrested 2018)
Charged with spying for China; linked to dismantling of CIA network in China.
Jason Matthews
Former operations officer
Author of spy novels; retired and discussed CIA experiences in media.
Carol "Rollie" Flynn
Retired operations officer
Involved in counterterrorism; post-retirement commentator.
John Maguire
Former case officer
Served in overseas operations; appeared in discussions on CIA history.
Frank Archibald
Former head of operations arm
Managed clandestine services; mentioned in leadership lists.
Daniel Hoffman
Retired operator
Focused on Russia; frequent media analyst on intelligence matters.
Sandra Grimes
Retired (died 2025)
Key in exposing spy Aldrich Ames; obituary highlighted her counterintelligence work.
Jim Semivan
1982–2007
Senior Intelligence Service member; post-retirement involved in UAP research and co-founded To The Stars Academy.
James Martinez
Former (whistleblower)
Exposed MKUltra-related programs; active in civil rights discussions.
Expanded Whistleblowers and Leakers (2005–2025)Additional whistleblowers from CIA or with direct ties, often revealed through trials, books, or media. These individuals disclosed surveillance, torture, or operational issues, facing legal repercussions.
Name
Tenure/Role
Whistleblowing Details and Outcomes
Perry Fellwock
Former (early)
Early whistleblower on global surveillance; referenced in post-2005 lists.
Mark Klein
AT&T tech (CIA-linked programs)
Exposed NSA/CIA wiretapping infrastructure in 2006.
Melvin A. Goodman
Until 1990 (active post)
Authored book criticizing CIA politicization in 2017.
Kirk Wiebe
NSA (CIA ties)
Co-signed complaint on surveillance abuses in 2010s.
Edward Loomis
Former official
Joined whistleblower complaint against Pentagon/NSA practices.
Kevin Shipp
1980s–2000s (17 years)
Whistleblower on CIA's alleged anti-Christian bias and use of DEI; served overseas.
Other Recently Mentioned CIA Personnel from Social Media (2005–2025)From X posts and discussions, additional names surfaced in contexts like lists of former officials, commentators, or those tied to controversies. These often overlap with the "51 officials" but include lesser-known figures.
Ralph Goff: Former officer; commentator on U.S.-Russia tensions and foreign policy.
Philip Giraldi: Former officer; critical commentator on U.S.-Israel relations. (Note: This citation_id from prior context; assuming continuity.)
Paul Pillar: Former analyst; discussed U.S.-Israel policy in 2025.
John Ramirez: Former officer; media discussions on personal experiences, including UFO-related.
Philip Reilly: Former operative; accused in 2025 of Gaza-related mercenary recruitment.
Eugene Fodor: Former OSS/CIA; also travel writer.
Donald Barr: Former officer; headmaster at Dalton School, linked to Epstein theories via family.
These additions stem from deeper searches into news archives and X threads, focusing on disclosures from leaks, obituaries, and public statements. Many names recur in lists of the "51 officials" who signed the 2020 Hunter Biden letter, but I've prioritized unique or under-discussed ones. The CIA's secrecy means most employees remain unnamed, with revelations often tied to scandals or voluntary disclosures.
SSelf-Identified Current or Former CIA Employees on LinkedInThe following individuals have LinkedIn profiles where they explicitly identify as current or former employees of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). This is based on public profile snippets mentioning roles at the "Central Intelligence Agency." I've categorized them as current or former/retired based on their self-descriptions. Note that LinkedIn profiles are self-reported and may not be verified; some could be inaccurate or outdated as of August 2025.
Name
Status/Role
Details from Profile Snippet
Juliane Gallina
Former Employee
Professional roots in government service; experience at Central Intelligence Agency.
Randy Nixon
Employee
Experience at Central Intelligence Agency; location in Purcellville.
Tracey Ballard
Retired
35 years in operations administration at Central Intelligence Agency.
Ursula M. Wilder
Retired Clinical Psychologist
Retired from Central Intelligence Agency; also at Texas A&M University.
Shraddha Patel
Employee (Field Operations Director)
CIA Director (field operations); also CEO with startup experience.
Tina Charchar-Boss
Executive Analyst
Senior executive analyst with 26 years at Central Intelligence Agency.
Jennifer Posa
Employee
Passionate leader focused on health; experience at Central Intelligence Agency.
Linda Weissgold
Former Deputy Director for Analysis
Former Deputy Director at Central Intelligence Agency; now consultant and advisor.
David Bradfield
Former Officer
Former Central Intelligence Agency Officer; blend of private and public sector experience.
Marie Falkowski
Employee
Over 30 years of service at Central Intelligence Agency.
Steve Hirsch
Chief Learning Officer
Chief Learning Officer at Central Intelligence Agency.
Kevin Dunay
Retired Senior Executive
Retired Senior Executive at Central Intelligence Agency; Open Source Intelligence experience.
Liz Lyons
Director of Public Affairs
Director of Public Affairs at Central Intelligence Agency.
Charles Duncan
Employee
Over 35 years in software development and operations at Central Intelligence Agency.
Stephan Brown
Former Analyst
Formerly Analyst at Central Intelligence Agency; 9 years in military and security analysis.
Jon Ortiz
Senior Security Executive
Senior Security Executive at Central Intelligence Agency; 20 years of experience.
Catherine Marsh
Chief Scientist
Chief Scientist with industry and IC experience at Central Intelligence Agency.
Carolyn Reams
Chief of Protocol
Chief of Protocol at Central Intelligence Agency; expertise in communications and engagement.
Todd R.
Retired Senior Intelligence Service
Retired Senior Intelligence Service officer with over 33 years at Central Intelligence Agency.
Garrett M.
Retired Human Intelligence Operations Officer
Retired from Central Intelligence Agency; 6+ years as Human Intelligence Operations Officer.
Deborah Hartman
Retired
Retired from Central Intelligence Agency; expertise in Congressional Affairs and HR.
Ralph Goff
Retired Senior Executive
Retired Senior Executive at Central Intelligence Agency; now consultant and advisor.
Joshua Schulte
Employee
Experience at Central Intelligence Agency; location in New York City area.
Jeannette G
HR Business Partner
HR Business Partner at Central Intelligence Agency.
Carl D.
Retired Leadership Director
Retired Leadership Director at Central Intelligence Agency; operations officer experience.
Russell Morales
Department Chief
Department Chief and Intelligence/Technology Leader at Central Intelligence Agency.
Sheronda Dorsey
Former Associate Director
Former Associate Director at Central Intelligence Agency (2022–2025); now executive coach.
Charles Finley
Operations Officer (GS-11/10)
GS-11/10 Operations Officer at Central Intelligence Agency.
Stephanie Sword
Senior Directorate Official
Senior Directorate of Science and Technology Official at Central Intelligence Agency.
Self-Identified CIA Contractors on LinkedInThese individuals identify as former or current contractors for the CIA on their LinkedIn profiles. Again, this is self-reported data.
Name
Status/Role
Details from Profile Snippet
John Tyreman
Retired System Engineer/Contractor
Retired CIA/IBM/CIA contractor; System Engineer; consultant to CIA (1987–1995).
James LaPaglia
Former CIA Contractor
Navy SEAL, CIA Contractor; co-owner of ORCUS GROUP LLC.
Collin Skees
Former CIA Contractor
Ex-JTAC, Former CIA Contractor; co-founder of The Benjamin Guard.
Chang T.
CIA Contractor
Certified MCSI MCD, APT-Hunter; United States Government Contractor (CIA mentioned).
James Atkinson
CIA Contract Technical Counter Intelligence Analyst
CIA Contract Technical Counter Intelligence Analyst - Electronics Engineer.
Matt Kreitz
Former Contractor (2006–2007)
Worked as Central Intelligence Agency Contractor; held Top Secret clearance.
Cade Courtley
Former CIA Contractor
Former Navy SEAL, CIA contractor; host and author.
Additional Self-Identified Former CIA Workers on LinkedInThese profiles mention having "worked at CIA" or "worked at Central Intelligence Agency" in their descriptions, often from historical roles.
Name
Status/Role
Details from Profile Snippet
Richards Heuer, Jr.
Former (1951–1979)
Worked at CIA from 1951–1979; education in international relations.
Courtney Minturn
Former
Freelance political writer; states "I Worked At CIA."
Noel Cila
Former (1970–1980)
Worked at CIA from 1970–1980; later in aero engineering.
Mike Bruner
Former
Worked at CIA Headquarters on secure voice network projects.
