Posted on X: 1 August 2025:

John Ratcliffe, C1A Director:

300,000+ law abiding, US civilians are waiting on DCIARatcliffe, DNIGabbard and others to declassify the t*rture program run by the rogue criminals at C1A's Domestic Headquarters in Denver. MK-Ultra is still alive. USAP code name is "Ultra" - a Level 35 security clearance.

TargetedJustice dot com

This post is a permanent government record which will be stored in the National Archives - proving that we told you, and we told you, and we told you again.

This post has been placed on official US Gov't X accounts including Gabbard, Ratcliffe, Noem, Patel, and Bongino. We hope and expect that you will expose and shut it down.

The NSA has likely placed electronic tracking tags on this post and images.

Ana Toledo - interview w/ Dr Sansone

More than 160 have signed up. Join us!

TIevents.org Confirmed Drivers (So Far):

Philadelphia, PA — 3 seats available

Milwaukee, WI — 2 seats available

Nyack, NY — 2 seats available

Largo, FL — 3 rider seats available

Miami, FL — 4 seats available

Reston, VA — 4 seats available

If you're a rider in or near these areas, don’t wait — get connected and make your travel plans now.

TIevents is also coordinating rideshares for those flying into Washington, D.C.-area airports — DCA (Reagan), IAD (Dulles), and BWI (Baltimore) — and needing transportation to rally lodging and events.

\