Bot #53

Please join us for the Watch Party on Thursday, November 19th. 8pm EST, 7pm CST.

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/livestreams?

Shaun Burton has revised and improved his movie, and is doing a NEW RELEASE.

The AI and graphics have been improved and are amazing.

Shaun is one of our talented Vice Presidents. We are proud to have him on our team.

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“Goodbye V2K” - Shaun Burton Music Video

https://rumble.com/v7i11vy-goodbye-v2k-music-video.html?

https://rumble.com/v7i11vy-goodbye-v2k-music-video.html?

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Shaun’s Interview on The Chosen Heroes

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You can follow Shaun on Facebook & X.com

https://www.facebook.com/shaun.burton.288093/videos/the-targeted-justice-newsletter-editorial-special-goodbye-v2kspecial-promotional/1514935977359475/

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https://x.com/Shaun12171985

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Shaun Burton - Vice President of Marketing & Video Production

Born and raised in St. Louis, MO. Graduated with an Associates in Applied Computer Science.

My targeted has went overt in Nov. 2023, which drove me to attend the first Targeted Action. Since then, I have been making videos for Ana Toledo’s The Gavel and The Targeted Justice Newsletter. My goal is to raise awareness through online marketing on major social platforms.

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