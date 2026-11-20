Bot #53
See the movie and interviews with producer Shaun Burton and Richard Lighthouse.
Find out the AI software that Shaun is using. Learn about the tools you can use to record and jam the V2K.
https://rumble.com/v7ign44-bot-53-world-premiere.html?
https://rumble.com/v7ign44-bot-53-world-premiere.html?
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“Bot #53” | Official Trailer (2026 Movie)
https://rumble.com/v7ihbiy-bot-53-official-trailer-2026-movie.html?
https://rumble.com/v7ihbiy-bot-53-official-trailer-2026-movie.html?
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Goodbye V2K - by Shaun Burton
https://rumble.com/v7i11vy-goodbye-v2k-music-video.html?
https://rumble.com/v7i11vy-goodbye-v2k-music-video.html?
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If we have helped you - please consider a donation:
https://www.givesendgo.com/toledo
https://www.givesendgo.com/toledo
Thank you Ana, Richard, Shaun, Dr. Len Ber and all of Targeted Justice for what you have done and continue to do for our community.
I believe this movie will be very important to humanity moving forward. Last May I created a Substack post documenting what I do to better deal with being attacked by V2K 24/7.
If anyone has interest or knows anybody who may have interest here is a link to my note which will take you directly to the post. Stay strong everybody and God bless!!
https://substack.com/@matt942350/note/c-256634141?r=49qawu
Please 🙏🏼
I need to see and talk to My Only biological twins please 🙏🏼
Geneva konvention
Nürenberg and