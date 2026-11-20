Bot #53

See the movie and interviews with producer Shaun Burton and Richard Lighthouse.

Find out the AI software that Shaun is using. Learn about the tools you can use to record and jam the V2K.

https://rumble.com/v7ign44-bot-53-world-premiere.html?

https://rumble.com/v7ign44-bot-53-world-premiere.html?

\

\

“Bot #53” | Official Trailer (2026 Movie)

https://rumble.com/v7ihbiy-bot-53-official-trailer-2026-movie.html?

https://rumble.com/v7ihbiy-bot-53-official-trailer-2026-movie.html?

\

\

Goodbye V2K - by Shaun Burton

https://rumble.com/v7i11vy-goodbye-v2k-music-video.html?

https://rumble.com/v7i11vy-goodbye-v2k-music-video.html?

\

If we have helped you - please consider a donation:

https://www.givesendgo.com/toledo

https://www.givesendgo.com/toledo