Bot #53

This short movie is based on a true story that happened in 2020 at a coffee shop in Houston. Shaun has put alot of time and effort into recreating the story. He has done some amazing work.

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If you are suffering from V2K, please take note of the suggestions near the end. Do not succumb to the voices. Use positive affirmations.

“I will only react to constructive suggestions.”

“I easily ignore the V2K.”

Last month, Shaun became our new Vice President of Marketing & Video Production. His efforts have been critical in getting our message out to the TI Community, Congress, and the public.

Please post your comments below and thank Shaun for his work.

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Shaun Burton, Vice President of Marketing & Video Production

Born and raised in St. Louis, MO. Graduated with an Associates in Applied Computer Science.

My targeting went overt in Nov. 2023, which drove me to attend the first Targeted Action. Since then, I have been making videos for Ana Toledo’s The Gavel and The Targeted Justice Newsletter. My goal is to raise awareness through online marketing on major social platforms.

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