Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christina's avatar
Christina
4d

Thank you Shaun. Jesus is with us. You're proof that God's light shines bright in darkness. No weapons formed against us shall prosper. Good always overcomes evil and what is hid in the darkness will be revealed in the light.

Reply
Share
Willows's avatar
Willows
4d

Hi Shaun, thank you for all of your brave and hard work that you do in helping Targeted Individuals (Ti's) in the USA, UK and worldwide. God bless and much love is sent your way. 🙏🌏🕊💖🥇

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Targeted Justice, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture