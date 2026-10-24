Bot #53
This short movie is based on a true story that happened in 2020 at a coffee shop in Houston. Shaun has put alot of time and effort into recreating the story. He has done some amazing work.
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If you are suffering from V2K, please take note of the suggestions near the end. Do not succumb to the voices. Use positive affirmations.
“I will only react to constructive suggestions.”
“I easily ignore the V2K.”
Last month, Shaun became our new Vice President of Marketing & Video Production. His efforts have been critical in getting our message out to the TI Community, Congress, and the public.
Please post your comments below and thank Shaun for his work.
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Shaun Burton, Vice President of Marketing & Video Production
Born and raised in St. Louis, MO. Graduated with an Associates in Applied Computer Science.
My targeting went overt in Nov. 2023, which drove me to attend the first Targeted Action. Since then, I have been making videos for Ana Toledo’s The Gavel and The Targeted Justice Newsletter. My goal is to raise awareness through online marketing on major social platforms.
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Thank you Shaun. Jesus is with us. You're proof that God's light shines bright in darkness. No weapons formed against us shall prosper. Good always overcomes evil and what is hid in the darkness will be revealed in the light.
Hi Shaun, thank you for all of your brave and hard work that you do in helping Targeted Individuals (Ti's) in the USA, UK and worldwide. God bless and much love is sent your way. 🙏🌏🕊💖🥇