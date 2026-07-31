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THE GAVEL
Attorney Ana Toledo
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EDT / 7 PM CDT
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.
Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.
Please consider a donation:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo
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Ana, I bought the T-shirt you recommended that says MK-ULTRA NEVER ENDED.
It is high quality and very legible (I got the gold-hi-lited one, on maroon cloth)
When wearing it in New Hampshire, I always get a few nods.
By the way, on your donations page you say "Florida is not a TI-friendly state."
How DISGUSTING of Florida to be a not-TI-friendly state.