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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
4h

Ana, I bought the T-shirt you recommended that says MK-ULTRA NEVER ENDED.

It is high quality and very legible (I got the gold-hi-lited one, on maroon cloth)

When wearing it in New Hampshire, I always get a few nods.

By the way, on your donations page you say "Florida is not a TI-friendly state."

How DISGUSTING of Florida to be a not-TI-friendly state.

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