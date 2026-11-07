Banner Teams Needed - this coming week in Washington D.C.!

Can you help?

THIS COMING WEEK: Targeted Justice will be placing Banner Teams in Washington DC for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

We will be displaying banners and exercising our FREE SPEECH.

One of our members is driving from Florida to participate!

What did you do today to shut down the Targeting Program?

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Is your V2K telling you not to go?

Of course the gov’t criminals will do that.

Ignore it. They hate it when you do that…

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Please confirm you can attend - contact

TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Banners” in the subject line.

We will contact you with the time and location.

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If you are going to listen to your V2K, and then change your mind… Please don’t do that. Please Stop listening to your V2K. It is not dangerous - it is FREE SPEECH. Attorney Ana Toledo will be there.