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The Family Industrial Complex's avatar
The Family Industrial Complex
43m

Exercising “Free Speech” and Rights, the mind, the body, needed to be done decades AGO to have averted the evil take over we have Now. Why have children if they're just going to get brainwashed, sacrificed instead of Raised to Self Actualize?

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The Family Industrial Complex's avatar
The Family Industrial Complex
1h

Doing and and attacked for it since the 70s

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