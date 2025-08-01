Banner Contest for Washington DC!
Send us your Banner ideas for Targeted Action 2025.
If the Board approves it - we will have it printed and shared in DC.
Keep in mind how many words are on a billboard - you have 3 - 5 seconds to read.
Rules:
Non-violent.
Banner must have bright yellow background.
Must have TargetedJustice.com
Send to: TJustice2@proton.me
Join us for Targeted Action 2025
Sept 5 - 9th in Washington D.C. ==> More than 140 have signed up.
https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025
You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org
The government criminals may be blocking our Cornerstone payments. Another option is to send a check for the registration.
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
Blocked?
Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.
Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at
TargetedJustice.substack.com