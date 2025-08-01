Banner Contest for Washington DC!

Send us your Banner ideas for Targeted Action 2025.

If the Board approves it - we will have it printed and shared in DC.

Keep in mind how many words are on a billboard - you have 3 - 5 seconds to read.

Rules:

Non-violent. Banner must have bright yellow background. Must have TargetedJustice.com Send to: TJustice2@proton.me

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5 - 9th in Washington D.C. ==> More than 140 have signed up.

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org

The government criminals may be blocking our Cornerstone payments. Another option is to send a check for the registration.

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

