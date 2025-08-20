Aussie Call - Saturday

Cooee! Aussie TIs - Some of you have asked for a Conference Call.

Please come this Sat 23 August 7-9pm AEST (Melbourne/Sydney) to voice concerns, initiate ideas, & connect with other Aussie TIs. Online: https://freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Dial-in: 2342 012 278 520

Access Code: 4647797

Twitter/X: @HeleneNaidis

Facebook: Helene Naidis

H.R.4971 - Terrorist Watchlist Data Accuracy and Transparency Act

119th Congress (2025-2026)

Sponsor: Rep. Thompson, Bennie G. [D-MS-2] (Introduced 08/15/2025)

Committees: House - Homeland Security

Bennie is a Democrat and a Deep Stater. He has served on the Homeland Security Committee for many years, and voted to re-approve FISA 702 every time. He is not interested in transparency or accuracy - only what his C1A handlers tell him to do. Nancy Pelosi/Jeffries tell him how to vote, and he follows orders. The Deep State is up to something. We will follow it…

https://ballotpedia.org/Bennie_Thompson

What’s Wrong with House Bill HR4971?

The Watchlist was authorized by Homeland Security Presidential Directive (HSPD-6). It has never been authorized by Congress. This is a sneaky way to legitimize this illegal and unconstitutional list. Per the Office of Inspector General (OIG), 97% of the names have “No known ties to terrorism.” The Bill basically says that anything authorized by the Watchlisting Advisory Council is pre-approved. The criminals on this Council are mind-controlled Deep Staters. The C1A controls them. An audit will be performed to determine - “If all information contained in each such Department nomination is free from error.” The problem is - they won’t review the reason that the person was nominated! They will simply double check your address, birthday, phone number, etc. They are admitting there will be successors to the Watchlist, because it will eventually be shut down by a US Court case. “… successors of such watchlist or other terrorism databases.” The Bill asks for a report each year, for the number of corrections issued. They are not interested in the total number of people contained on the Watchlist or TSDB. Outrageous. The Intercept published a leaked version of “Watchlisting Guidance,” proving that it is grossly illegal. https://theintercept.com/document/march-2013-watchlisting-guidance/

ERROR CODE 999999

DHS & TSA are blocking airline ticket sales for Targeted Individuals.

On Southwest Airlines - we have repeatedly encountered ERROR CODE 000999999.

The transaction is blocked.

If you get this error - please screenshot and forward to TJustice2@proton.me

Southwest carries more passengers than any other airline in the United States.

This is similar to receiving the “SSSS” on your boarding card.

