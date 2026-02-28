ATTN: White Hats
TJ requests your help.
White Hats - saddle up & get ridin’
Targeted Justice is requesting your help.
Shutdown the Deep State:
1. Drain, hack, and cut off their money supply.
2. Disrupt & hack their communications.
3. Expose & humiliate their leaders.
Help with Privacy Act requests
Every TI should file Privacy Act requests - this is one of the easiest ways to prove your damages as a Targeted Individual. One day we will all get compensated, but you will need proof.
Contact Jill for help. She can help - but it is not free. JillTJ@proton.me
Ex-investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts explains what will happen if digital ID and CBDCs are successful.
“You don’t get your vaccine this month, they’re going to turn off your money.”
“You don’t transgender your kid, they’re going to turn off your money.”
“They’re going to dictate all of your health and food policies to you.”
*Catherine is an Advisory Board member for Targeted Justice.
White Hats - Targeted Justice is requesting your help.
Thank you for your service.
Thank God Catherine Austin Fitts is supporting us and working with us! We must all pray for her, as we do for everyone who is working with us to end our torture. She is a genuine truth-teller, brave, incorruptible, and steadfast.
Target justice locally, if the wolves are trying to beat down the door, we need to be locally activated. I actually don't think the wolves are there, it's smoke n mirrors fool the public w/ psyops there's billions of us and very few of them. Call them down in the name of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. That no weapon formed against us will prosper. These idiots are falling on their own swords and are actually already lost against Almighty God.