White Hats - saddle up & get ridin’

Targeted Justice is requesting your help.

Shutdown the Deep State:

1. Drain, hack, and cut off their money supply.

2. Disrupt & hack their communications.

3. Expose & humiliate their leaders.

Help with Privacy Act requests

Every TI should file Privacy Act requests - this is one of the easiest ways to prove your damages as a Targeted Individual. One day we will all get compensated, but you will need proof.

Contact Jill for help. She can help - but it is not free. JillTJ@proton.me

Ex-investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts explains what will happen if digital ID and CBDCs are successful.



“You don’t get your vaccine this month, they’re going to turn off your money.”



“You don’t transgender your kid, they’re going to turn off your money.”



“They’re going to dictate all of your health and food policies to you.”

*Catherine is an Advisory Board member for Targeted Justice.

Thank you for your service.

