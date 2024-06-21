ATTN: Gov’t Officials

The criminals at the NSA and CIA are deleting your email address from our subscriber list. Is there something here they don’t want you to know? We are seeing 40 or more each week, deleted. These were not “unsubscribed.”

Just check back and view our newsletters each week…

/

157 people have already signed up for Targeted Action 2024.

Don’t miss out - the largest TI event ever organized.

Targeted Action 2024 - Sign up!

https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html

Sign Up: https://forms.office.com/r/HbUvnBKPfk

Tshirts

https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice?

/

Celebrity TI’s

We need your research help to contact them. Please help us find an email address, residence address, or phone number to reach them. TJustice2@proton.me

Many famous people are Targeted Individuals: Ed Snowden, Julian Assange, Roseanne Barr, Cardi B, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Randy Quaid, Dennis Kucinich (former Congressman), Brian Wilson (Beach Boys), Billy Koch (former Oakland A's pitcher), John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers).

/

Dr Len Ber’s - Latest Episodes

/

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

We are representatives of the news media per 5 USC 552(a)(4)(A)(ii)(III).

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjusticeorhttps://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.etsy.com/shop/TargetedJustice

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post in the Chat Room.

2. TJ generally does not allow the promotion of for-profit goods or services, without our approval.

3. TJ does not allow defamatory statements about your neighbors or your ex, or comments about skin color.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/

/