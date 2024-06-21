ATTN: Gov’t Officials
The criminals at the NSA and CIA are deleting your email address from our subscriber list. Is there something here they don’t want you to know? We are seeing 40 or more each week, deleted. These were not “unsubscribed.”
Just check back and view our newsletters each week…
Celebrity TI’s
We need your research help to contact them. Please help us find an email address, residence address, or phone number to reach them. TJustice2@proton.me
Many famous people are Targeted Individuals: Ed Snowden, Julian Assange, Roseanne Barr, Cardi B, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Randy Quaid, Dennis Kucinich (former Congressman), Brian Wilson (Beach Boys), Billy Koch (former Oakland A's pitcher), John Frusciante (Red Hot Chili Peppers).
Dr Len Ber’s - Latest Episodes
They are afraid of Targeted Justice Inc. Their feeble attempts to suppress the truth will only reveal more truth. One TJ truth bomb destroyed thousands of their lies. If Targeted Justice wasn't a strong opponent they wouldn't be fighting........a losing battle. They are weak , full of pride and desperate.
Lies never settle. Truth does. It's a powerful anchor. Christ Jesus is truth.
The feral government is in trouble 😳........and it shows.
No lawyer or Governor will help any targeted individual. Everyone them are involved with NWO tyrannical evil criminals