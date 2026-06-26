ATTN: Congress
Please share flyers with your State Reps.
\
WHAT DID YOU DO TODAY TO SHUT DOWN THE TARGETING PROGRAM?
Flyers for your State Reps:
Please share these flyers with your State Representatives. Every TI should distribute copies at your State Capitol. It only takes about 2 hours to visit all of the offices and give them some flyers.
/
Other flyers that we recommend: Reltron
\
\
Cell Towers & Subliminal Messaging
Every TI should distribute these flyers at your State Captol.
What did you do today to shut down the TI Program?