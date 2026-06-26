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WHAT DID YOU DO TODAY TO SHUT DOWN THE TARGETING PROGRAM?

Flyers for your State Reps:

Please share these flyers with your State Representatives. Every TI should distribute copies at your State Capitol. It only takes about 2 hours to visit all of the offices and give them some flyers.

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Other flyers that we recommend: Reltron

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Cell Towers & Subliminal Messaging