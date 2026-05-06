ATTENTION PUERTO RICO TI’s:

We invite you to the Targeted Justice organizational meeting on

SATURDAY May 9 At 12:00 pm (noon)

in San Juan metro area with Targeted Justice Board Member Sally Priester M.D. and Advisory Board Member Ana Toledo.

RSVP if you are attending with your phone number to

TJustice2@proton.me

(put RSVP in the subject line)

so that she can send you meeting place information.

Together we can fight back!

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ATENCIÓN, TI de Puerto Rico: Les invitamos a la reunión organizativa de Targeted Justice el SÁBADO 9 de mayo a las 12:00 p. m. (mediodía) en el área metropolitana de San Juan, con la miembro de la Junta Directiva de Targeted Justice, la Dra. Sally Priester, y la miembro de la Junta Asesora, Ana Toledo. Por favor, confirmen su asistencia enviando su número de teléfono a: TJustice2@proton.me (escriban “RSVP” en la línea de asunto) para que ella pueda enviarles la información sobre el lugar de la reunión. ¡Juntos podemos contraatacar!

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Anonymous former private security firm employee claims he worked on the program to gang stalk and harass targeted individuals, until he himself could not accept how evil it was, turned whistle blower, and became a TI himself. In this video put together by Builder Rejected channel this former gang stalking employee does a very good job explaining how society is now split between those on the "right" side of the technology weaponization, (i.e. voice-to-skull, directed energy weapons), and those on the "wrong" side, which is those who will not go along with the evil. *Also the original source video was from the "Builder Rejected" channel. 2017.