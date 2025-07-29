GOVERNMENT WHISTLEBLOWERS - READ!

A Government Whistleblower is someone that worked as an employee of the government, and wants to blow the whistle. We applaud you.

Your questions have been answered many times in our newsletter. We are not going to hold your hand. If you worked for the Government and want to blow the whistle - there are certain things you must do, to protect yourself.

For people contacting Targeted Justice thinking they will be anonymous, here is what you are actually doing: You are renewing our illegal FISA warrants (and yours), because you are mind-controlled. You are being set up.

Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot???

FBI Director Kash Patel has discussed this. The NSA welcomes the money you are sending them.

You are mind-controlled and refuse to admit it. You are not helping yourself or Targeted Justice. The raw data is given to 5-EYES and MOSSAD. Read what Ed Snowden says. Read our newsletter of 5 July 2025. ALL OF YOUR QUESTIONS HAVE ALREADY BEEN ANSWERED, MANY TIMES. Why do you refuse to read? Instead of contacting us - Read our website and newsletters - Go to a public library and read our website. Wear a mask. Do not use your phone. The SEARCH function on our newsletter will let you search for any topic. Use it - it works.

If you are a whistleblower that worked for the government - there is a correct method to do that. READ our website and newsletter. You are placing yourself at risk, if you do not follow the rules for government whistleblowers. Get a whistleblower attorney or a whistleblower organization to help you. BUT DO NOT TRUST THEM. Have someone relay questions. DO NOT reveal details of what you know, until you have read what Ed Snowden advises.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_Snowden

See our newsletter for 5 July 2025.

This is not legal advice. See an attorney.

What can I do to help?

We get this question every week.

TIevents.org has a listing for many states and countries. You can help.

If you don’t see your country - contact TIevents.org and start a group.

How to Fight Back:

https://targetedjustice.com/how-to-fight-back

Register for Targeted Action 2025:

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

Start a local TI group:

TIevents.org

READ! READ! READ!

Do you have any idea how frustrating it is EVERYDAY - to answer the same questions, over and again, because people refuse to read the website and newsletters? We put thousands of hours into it, over 8 years - maybe you could spend 10 minutes reading?

Your questions have already been answered. Many times.

The SEARCH function in the newsletter will let you quickly find information on any TI topic. Try using it - It works.

Thanks for reading.

Which Country has less Targeting?

The GPS satellites cover the entire planet. Get away from cell towers?

We are not aware of any country where the targeting is eliminated. Many TI’s have told us that areas with fewer cell towers, have less effects.

If you are on a ship at sea, or in an airplane - the satellites will take over your targeting and V2K.

Go to a cell phone coverage map in North American, Europe, etc.

In the U.S. - Verizon has a coverage map:

https://www.verizon.com/featured/lte-advanced/

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

Are you going to quit within 2 weeks, because your “dog is sick?” Don’t bother. We have heard all of the excuses from people that are easily mind-controlled…

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line. Either you are serious about shutting down the program, or you are part of the problem. Which one are you?

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5 - 9 in Washington DC

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org

The government criminals are blocking our Cornerstone payments. Another option is to send a check for the registration.

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

