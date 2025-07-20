These are the groups behind your targeting.

They control the funding and the operations. The CIA is at the top.

They are not your neighbors.

/

Your neighbors might be involved in the gangstalking, but they do not fund or control a multi-billion dollar, global TI program.

Time to focus on the people and groups that control the funding and operations, so we can shut down the program.

\

This diagram has not been updated with the latest names, but you can check the net for the latest names. Keeping it updated is difficult - unfortunately, one or more of the leaders changes every few months.

/

If you were appointed one of these group leaders and found out how crooked it was. - what would you do?

/

The C1A at Denver Airport

The A-Line train at Denver Airport

In 2019, a local search for “portal” near the Denver airport reveals there are two locations. The A-Line train and a badging office. Note: Within 24 hours of capturing those screen shots, the government criminals altered the maps, to place additional locations, that show up in a search for “portal.”

If you worked for the C1A, would you ride the A-Line?

\

/

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

/

DIGITAL WARRIORS -

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

The REPOST feature in Twitter is used to block and suppress traffic. Use copy and paste.

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5 - 9 in Washington DC

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org

The government criminals are blocking our Cornerstone payments. Another option is to send a check for the registration.

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

