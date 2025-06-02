Are Fusion Centers using V2K & DEW? No.
Do local Police and Fusion Centers communicate with Schriever Base? No.
Because they do not have a Top Secret clearance.
Everyone that works in Operations at Schriever Base has a Top Secret clearance.
That means that your V2K and DEW is not controlled by local police or the Fusion Centers. However, the local police might be involved with gangstalking, because your name appears on the TSDB, which has no security clearance.
Chelsea Manning was sentenced to 35 years for disclosing classified information, under his security clearance.
The high cost and lengthy process to obtain a Top Secret clearance, also limit its availability. ($5,596 average as of 2020). The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) reported in 2023 that 90% of Top Secret clearances are completed within 6 months for straightforward cases. Some take much longer.
Schriever Base and the C1A perform V2K using Adobe Voco - it can mimic any voice, including your neighbors, or local police. This is done so you think your neighbors are behind it. They might be involved with gangstalking, but they have no access to DEW or V2K weapons, without a Top Secret clearance.
Most of your microwave attacks and V2K come from cell towers.
Key Laws and Statutes
Espionage Act of 1917 (18 U.S.C. §§ 793–798):
18 U.S.C. § 793: Prohibits gathering, transmitting, or delivering national defense information with intent or reason to believe it could harm the United States or aid a foreign nation. Penalties include fines or imprisonment up to 7 years.
18 U.S.C. § 794: Addresses delivering defense information to a foreign government or entity, with penalties up to life imprisonment or, in extreme cases, the death penalty if the violation causes grave harm (e.g., wartime espionage).
18 U.S.C. § 798: Criminalizes the unauthorized disclosure of classified information, including cryptographic or communication intelligence data. Penalties include fines or imprisonment up to 7 years.
Executive Order 13526 (Classified National Security Information):
Establishes the framework for classifying information and granting clearances. Unauthorized disclosure of Top Secret information, which could cause "exceptionally grave damage to national security," is a violation. This order supports administrative and criminal enforcement actions.
50 U.S.C. § 3341 (Security Clearances):
Governs the adjudication and enforcement of security clearances. Violations can lead to adverse actions, such as revocation of clearance, and corrective measures like back pay or compensatory damages (up to $300,000) if a violation is found to be retaliatory.
Security Executive Agent Directive 4 (SEAD 4): Outlines adjudicative guidelines for national security eligibility, emphasizing that violations like unauthorized disclosure or negligence can lead to clearance denial or revocation.
It’s a Trap!
Don't fall into the trap of thinking that your neighbors own or operate microwave beam weapons, with V2K capability. That is exactly what the C1A wants. Most of the people that operate and program the V2K voices (the handlers) live in Aurora, Colorado. Adobe Voco is a computer program that can simulate any voice.
They do not live on your street or in the apartment next to you.
Stephen Marlow
In August of 2022, police say that Stephen Marlow shot and killed 4 people. Two were grandparents that lived on one side of his house, and the two that lived on the other side, were a mother and teenage daughter. Marlow believed they were broadcasting microwave weapons and V2K at him - He could hear their voices and he was sure it was them. After the murders - he could not find any electronic equipment in the houses, (which would have minimized his sentence.) He was wrong, and now will spend the rest of his life in prison.
https://abc6onyourside.com/news/local/man-charged-with-quadruple-homicide-found-incompetent-but-restorable-fbi-cia-cincinnati-ohio-murder-shooting-mass-butler-township-burglary-evidence-stephen-marlow
Targeted Individuals:
File a complaint about targeting to the FBI, DOJ, and OIG:
“We are the 278,000. Please investigate Codes 3 & 4 of the TSDB.
97% of the TSDB is “Non-Investigative Subjects.” No known ties to terrorism per OIG. The TSDB is mostly an illegal Government Blacklist!
No Probable Cause. No Reasonable suspicion.”
Most of your DEW attacks and V2K come from cell towers. If you are on an airplane at 35,000 feet - you are getting attacked from a satellite. Not the person behind you in a seat.
Don't be a sucker and fall for the scam.
I can confirm the FBI and police are involved with V2k and remote neural monitoring attacks here in Jackson Tennessee alongside fusion centers. I have irrefutable evidence saved on phones and SD cards to prove it. In fact Im not sure if I'm allowed to leave my email but that's the only way I can currently show you my evidence. The NRC NuclearRegulatoryCommission weekly meeting lists several fusion centers entities working with them and several of them have shown up on my phone with algorithms, signals, Frequencies, names, with my airplane mode turned on while driving and being targeted with V2k and remote neural interface.
The directed energy weapon attacks are carried out with brain machine interface devices, another name but the same thing as remote neural monitoring, remote neural interface, brain computer interface, neural control interface etc... This information is listed on the NRC NuclearRegulatoryCommission weekly meeting minutes of which I have a copy of and is currently available online. I'll re Google it and return to leave you the link. Amazon, FedEx, and more are listed and have shown up in my evidence I speak of. They have memorandums of Agreements and memorandums of Understanding with terrorist call centers.
In fact put this in your browser, ( NRC information regarding the effects of Electromagnetic radiation on the human brain between the years of 2011 -2015 with the use of remote neural monitoring, otherwise known as remote neural interface, brain computer interface) the 9pg document should pop up for download. It also stated the studies were likely carried out by the defence advanced research agency DARPA.