Are Fusion Centers using V2K & DEW? No.

Do local Police and Fusion Centers communicate with Schriever Base? No.

Because they do not have a Top Secret clearance.

Everyone that works in Operations at Schriever Base has a Top Secret clearance.

That means that your V2K and DEW is not controlled by local police or the Fusion Centers. However, the local police might be involved with gangstalking, because your name appears on the TSDB, which has no security clearance.

Chelsea Manning was sentenced to 35 years for disclosing classified information, under his security clearance.

The high cost and lengthy process to obtain a Top Secret clearance, also limit its availability. ($5,596 average as of 2020). The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) reported in 2023 that 90% of Top Secret clearances are completed within 6 months for straightforward cases. Some take much longer.

Schriever Base and the C1A perform V2K using Adobe Voco - it can mimic any voice, including your neighbors, or local police. This is done so you think your neighbors are behind it. They might be involved with gangstalking, but they have no access to DEW or V2K weapons, without a Top Secret clearance.

Most of your microwave attacks and V2K come from cell towers.

Key Laws and Statutes

Espionage Act of 1917 (18 U.S.C. §§ 793–798):

18 U.S.C. § 793: Prohibits gathering, transmitting, or delivering national defense information with intent or reason to believe it could harm the United States or aid a foreign nation. Penalties include fines or imprisonment up to 7 years.

18 U.S.C. § 794: Addresses delivering defense information to a foreign government or entity, with penalties up to life imprisonment or, in extreme cases, the death penalty if the violation causes grave harm (e.g., wartime espionage).

18 U.S.C. § 798: Criminalizes the unauthorized disclosure of classified information, including cryptographic or communication intelligence data. Penalties include fines or imprisonment up to 7 years.

Executive Order 13526 (Classified National Security Information):

Establishes the framework for classifying information and granting clearances. Unauthorized disclosure of Top Secret information, which could cause "exceptionally grave damage to national security," is a violation. This order supports administrative and criminal enforcement actions.

50 U.S.C. § 3341 (Security Clearances):

Governs the adjudication and enforcement of security clearances. Violations can lead to adverse actions, such as revocation of clearance, and corrective measures like back pay or compensatory damages (up to $300,000) if a violation is found to be retaliatory.

Security Executive Agent Directive 4 (SEAD 4): Outlines adjudicative guidelines for national security eligibility, emphasizing that violations like unauthorized disclosure or negligence can lead to clearance denial or revocation.

It’s a Trap!

Don't fall into the trap of thinking that your neighbors own or operate microwave beam weapons, with V2K capability. That is exactly what the C1A wants. Most of the people that operate and program the V2K voices (the handlers) live in Aurora, Colorado. Adobe Voco is a computer program that can simulate any voice.

They do not live on your street or in the apartment next to you.

Stephen Marlow

In August of 2022, police say that Stephen Marlow shot and killed 4 people. Two were grandparents that lived on one side of his house, and the two that lived on the other side, were a mother and teenage daughter. Marlow believed they were broadcasting microwave weapons and V2K at him - He could hear their voices and he was sure it was them. After the murders - he could not find any electronic equipment in the houses, (which would have minimized his sentence.) He was wrong, and now will spend the rest of his life in prison.

https://abc6onyourside.com/news/local/man-charged-with-quadruple-homicide-found-incompetent-but-restorable-fbi-cia-cincinnati-ohio-murder-shooting-mass-butler-township-burglary-evidence-stephen-marlow

Targeted Individuals:

File a complaint about targeting to the FBI, DOJ, and OIG:

https://tips.fbi.gov/home

“We are the 278,000. Please investigate Codes 3 & 4 of the TSDB.

97% of the TSDB is “Non-Investigative Subjects.” No known ties to terrorism per OIG. The TSDB is mostly an illegal Government Blacklist!

No Probable Cause. No Reasonable suspicion.”

