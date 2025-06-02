Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Most of your DEW attacks and V2K come from cell towers. If you are on an airplane at 35,000 feet - you are getting attacked from a satellite. Not the person behind you in a seat.

Don't be a sucker and fall for the scam.

I can confirm the FBI and police are involved with V2k and remote neural monitoring attacks here in Jackson Tennessee alongside fusion centers. I have irrefutable evidence saved on phones and SD cards to prove it. In fact Im not sure if I'm allowed to leave my email but that's the only way I can currently show you my evidence. The NRC NuclearRegulatoryCommission weekly meeting lists several fusion centers entities working with them and several of them have shown up on my phone with algorithms, signals, Frequencies, names, with my airplane mode turned on while driving and being targeted with V2k and remote neural interface.

The directed energy weapon attacks are carried out with brain machine interface devices, another name but the same thing as remote neural monitoring, remote neural interface, brain computer interface, neural control interface etc... This information is listed on the NRC NuclearRegulatoryCommission weekly meeting minutes of which I have a copy of and is currently available online. I'll re Google it and return to leave you the link. Amazon, FedEx, and more are listed and have shown up in my evidence I speak of. They have memorandums of Agreements and memorandums of Understanding with terrorist call centers.

In fact put this in your browser, ( NRC information regarding the effects of Electromagnetic radiation on the human brain between the years of 2011 -2015 with the use of remote neural monitoring, otherwise known as remote neural interface, brain computer interface) the 9pg document should pop up for download. It also stated the studies were likely carried out by the defence advanced research agency DARPA.

