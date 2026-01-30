APOYO A LOS TIs HISPANOPARLANTES
Targeted Justice Monthly Spanish Meeting
SUPPORT FOR OUR SPANISH-SPEAKING TIs
Do not miss/no te pierdas
Reunion Mensual en Espanol de Targeted Justice
SABADO 31 DE ENERO/ 2pm EST
SATURDAY JANUARY 31/ 2pm EST
Please share with any Spanish-speaking TI
Featuring Javier from Argentina
Horacio from Chile
Mariana from Mexico
Ana from D.C.
Miguel from California
!ntentaremos tener llamada en Zoom simultanea para recibit preguntas y escucharles.
Link de Rumble:
https://rumble.com/v74y79q-reunin-mensual-en-espaol.html
X:
