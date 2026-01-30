SUPPORT FOR OUR SPANISH-SPEAKING TIs

APOYO A LOS TIs HISPANOPARLANTES

Do not miss/no te pierdas

Targeted Justice Monthly Spanish Meeting

Reunion Mensual en Espanol de Targeted Justice

SABADO 31 DE ENERO/ 2pm EST

SATURDAY JANUARY 31/ 2pm EST

Please share with any Spanish-speaking TI

Featuring Javier from Argentina

Horacio from Chile

Mariana from Mexico

Ana from D.C.

Miguel from California

!ntentaremos tener llamada en Zoom simultanea para recibit preguntas y escucharles.

Link de Rumble:

https://rumble.com/v74y79q-reunin-mensual-en-espaol.html

X: