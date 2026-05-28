https://www.zerohedge.com/political/ufo-linked-air-force-general-met-shadowy-pentagon-unit-hours-vanishing

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Richard Lighthouse continues to be the only scientist worldwide, that has provided mathematics and physics to explain anti-gravity technology.

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White House Science Advisor, Michael Kratsios stated,” We have tech that can “Manipulate Time and Space.”

https://www.newsweek.com/white-house-says-tech-can-manipulate-time-space-2060986

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Calculate the Blinking Frequency of our Universe - One Mathematical Approach:











The anthropic principle states that observations of our physical universe should be compatible with the life (us) that observes it. Using the Anthropic Principle, we can demonstrate a "fundamental" energy with the fundamental temperature/freezing point of water, and the Boltzmann constant:

3 * 8.62E-05 eV/K * 273.15 K = 70.614 meV



and then convert this into a frequency using the Planck constant

70.614 meV/ (hbar * pi^4) = 1.1 THz



Note that pi^4 is pi^D, where D is the number of spacetime dimensions.

The full equation can be found in "Blinking Universe: Alternate Mathematical Solution" and this is an approximation. Experimental tests need to be performed to determine the precise frequency. Using the Anthropic Principle, the calculated value, using the most precise values available is: 1,101,361,642,963.57 Hz

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The Gravitational Force is zero at the C and E points. Synchronize with this point in time, then the Gravitational Force is canceled.

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