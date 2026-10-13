Please visit this website to post comments for RFK Jr:
Request for Information on Electromagnetic Fields (EMFs), Radiofrequency (RF) Radiation, and Wireless Radiation Exposure.
Comments are due by 21 October.
https://www.regulations.gov/search?searchTerm=HHS-OASH-2026-0397-0001
https://www.regulations.gov/search?searchTerm=HHS-OASH-2026-0397-0001
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Short Video by Sec. Kennedy:
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Cell Tower Attacks using Digital Beamforming
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Beamforming Chips - There are a dozen manufacturers of this technology
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Presentation on the C1A Targeting Program
https://targetedjustice.com/presentation%3A-cia-program
Download the pdf file.
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Signal Analyzer
Here is one example of an inexpensive signal analyzer: GQ Electronics EMF-390.
Also buy a directional antenna, that will tell you which direction the signal is coming from. About $20.
https://www.gqelectronicsllc.com/comersus/store/comersus_viewItem.asp?idProduct=5678
RFK has made some extraordinary changes since MAHA.
Thank you for information
TargetedJustice
I have write my comments
I am still missing my Only biological twins Anora and Asbjørn and I am so sad that Danish Goverment/ Court did this to us 😔😢🥺🙏🏼 I dont undestand why ? And how they Can be so cruel to us in Denmark they know my Only biological dad Gert Mohr Wiland was a kind person and a telegrafist in militær and a whisleblowere
They know I am a ok person and a good biological mom to my Only biological twins and that I live happy alone with my kids every day in Denmark from they were born undtil 2013/2013 were korrupt and evil people in the danish stat agaist danish Law let Tobias Jeppe Bagge have full custody over my Only biological twins with his wife and familie