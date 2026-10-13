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Gregory Strausbaugh's avatar
Gregory Strausbaugh
Oct 14

RFK has made some extraordinary changes since MAHA.

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Elisabeth Mohr Wiland's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland
Oct 13

Thank you for information

TargetedJustice

I have write my comments

I am still missing my Only biological twins Anora and Asbjørn and I am so sad that Danish Goverment/ Court did this to us 😔😢🥺🙏🏼 I dont undestand why ? And how they Can be so cruel to us in Denmark they know my Only biological dad Gert Mohr Wiland was a kind person and a telegrafist in militær and a whisleblowere

They know I am a ok person and a good biological mom to my Only biological twins and that I live happy alone with my kids every day in Denmark from they were born undtil 2013/2013 were korrupt and evil people in the danish stat agaist danish Law let Tobias Jeppe Bagge have full custody over my Only biological twins with his wife and familie

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