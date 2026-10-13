Please visit this website to post comments for RFK Jr:

Request for Information on Electromagnetic Fields (EMFs), Radiofrequency (RF) Radiation, and Wireless Radiation Exposure.

Comments are due by 21 October.

https://www.regulations.gov/search?searchTerm=HHS-OASH-2026-0397-0001

https://www.regulations.gov/search?searchTerm=HHS-OASH-2026-0397-0001

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Short Video by Sec. Kennedy:



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Cell Tower Attacks using Digital Beamforming

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Beamforming Chips - There are a dozen manufacturers of this technology

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Presentation on the C1A Targeting Program

https://targetedjustice.com/presentation%3A-cia-program

Download the pdf file.

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Signal Analyzer

Here is one example of an inexpensive signal analyzer: GQ Electronics EMF-390.

Also buy a directional antenna, that will tell you which direction the signal is coming from. About $20.

https://www.gqelectronicsllc.com/comersus/store/comersus_viewItem.asp?idProduct=5678